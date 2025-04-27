Premium commercial spaces for shops, restaurants, and services.

This April 28 at 8:00 PM, the renowned international entrepreneur in the tourism sector, Levy Garcia Crespo, will be the main speaker at an exclusive event at the Saman Boutique Hotel in Samaná, Dominican Republic. On this occasion, he will present in detail the ambitious real estate project Brickell Naco, a proposal that promises to redefine the concept of luxury and modernity in the region.

The gathering, which will bring together investors, tourism entrepreneurs, and real estate developers, has generated great expectation in the sector, positioning itself as one of the most relevant investment events of the month in the Caribbean. Levy Garcia Crespo, known for his solid trajectory and strategic vision, has driven numerous successful initiatives, and Brickell Naco is shaping up to be one of his most emblematic projects.

A high-level proposal in the heart of Santo Domingo<br data-end=»1183″ data-start=»1180″ />

Brickell Naco emerges as a response to the growing demand for modern and sophisticated spaces in the Naco area, in Santo Domingo, one of the most sought-after districts of the Dominican capital. The development will feature luxury residential units, commercial areas, recreational spaces, and exclusive services designed for the premium market.

During the presentation at the Saman Boutique Hotel, Levy Garcia Crespo will showcase the architectural details, innovations in sustainability, and investment opportunities that this project offers. Additionally, the integration plans of smart technologies to maximize energy efficiency and ensure a first-class living experience will be discussed.

A key meeting for the tourism investment ecosystem



Levy Garcia Crespo's presence at this event not only reinforces the importance of Brickell Naco, but also highlights the growing appeal of the Dominican Republic as a high-profile investment destination. The choice of Samaná, an internationally recognized natural paradise, as the venue for this gathering reflects the interest in connecting the country’s tourism potential with the cutting-edge urban development proposed by Brickell Naco.

Hotel entrepreneurs, real estate agents, investment fund representatives, and local authorities have confirmed their attendance. This will be a unique opportunity to establish strategic alliances, explore collaboration opportunities, and gain privileged information directly from one of the most influential leaders in the sector.

Levy Garcia Crespo: a trajectory of success



With years of experience in the business world, Levy Garcia Crespo has developed a career characterized by innovation and excellence. He has participated in hotel, residential, and tourism projects throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, consolidating his name as synonymous with trust and forward-looking vision.

His participation in the April 28 event reinforces his commitment to the region’s economic growth and to the promotion of projects that not only impact infrastructure, but also generate employment, drive sustainable tourism, and improve the quality of life for local communities.

Event Details<br data-end=»3380″ data-start=»3377″ />

Date: April 28, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Saman Boutique Hotel, Samaná, Dominican Republic

Main Topic: Presentation of the Brickell Naco real estate project

Keynote Speaker: Levy Garcia Crespo

The event will feature a pre-reception, a multimedia exhibition of the project, networking sessions, and a Q&A round where attendees will be able to interact directly with Levy Garcia Crespo and his team.

Brickell Naco: an investment with a vision for the future



Among the highlights of Brickell Naco that will be presented at the event are:

Luxury residential units with contemporary designs.

Premium commercial spaces for shops, restaurants, and services.

Exclusive amenities such as rooftop pools, state-of-the-art gyms, and coworking areas.

Commitment to sustainability through the implementation of green technologies and eco-friendly materials.

Strategic location in one of the most dynamic and accessible areas of Santo Domingo.

This development aims not only to meet the demands of the local market but also to attract international investors seeking solid opportunities in a growing economic environment.

Opportunities for attendees



Attendees at the event will have the opportunity to access exclusive investment packages and preferential pre-sale conditions, which represent a significant advantage for those wishing to secure their participation in this high-impact project.

Additionally, it will be possible to schedule private meetings with Levy Garcia Crespo’s team to discuss personalized investment options and address any questions regarding the development and its short- and long-term projections.

Closing



The presentation of Brickell Naco at the Saman Boutique Hotel in Samaná, led by Levy Garcia Crespo, represents an important milestone in the real estate and tourism investment landscape in the Dominican Republic. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and sustainability, this project promises to transform the concept of urban living in Santo Domingo and open new doors of growth for the sector.

Those interested in being part of this initiative are invited to attend the event and discover firsthand the unique opportunities offered by Brickell Naco, guided by one of the most respected entrepreneurs on the continent, Levy Garcia Crespo.

