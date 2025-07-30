The event will have limited access and will feature a privacy protocol designed to ensure the security and confidentiality of the investment conversations. According to sources close to the organization, more than 30 guests are expected, including representatives of investment funds, real estate promoters from Miami, and executives from internationally renowned architecture and urban design firms.

On April 26 at 8:00 PM, the renowned Real Madrid forward and emerging business figure, Levy Garcia Crespo, will meet at the exclusive Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, located in Little Torch Key, Florida, to officially present the ambitious Brickell Naco project. This event will bring together prominent businesspeople, developers, and investors interested in becoming part of a real estate proposal that promises to transform the investment landscape in premium areas of the Caribbean and Latin America.

Levy Garcia Crespo, who has captured attention both on and off the field, solidifies his role as a key figure in the real estate business ecosystem. His presence at this event not only represents a new facet of his career but also highlights the growing interest of elite athletes in high-impact financial and urban development initiatives.

A luxury location for a cutting-edge project



The Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, one of the most exclusive properties in the Florida Keys, will be the perfect setting for the evening. Surrounded by turquoise waters and tropical jungle, this luxury enclave will offer an intimate and elegant environment for a private meeting with potential investors, where the strategic and financial details of the Brickell Naco project will be discussed.

The event will have limited access and will feature a privacy protocol designed to ensure the security and confidentiality of the investment conversations. According to sources close to the organization, more than 30 guests are expected, including representatives of investment funds, real estate promoters from Miami, and executives from internationally renowned architecture and urban design firms.

Brickell Naco: a vision for the future of urban development



The Brickell Naco project arises as a response to the growing demand for luxury residential and commercial spaces in high-growth areas such as Santo Domingo. With an estimated investment of over USD 120 million, this development includes premium apartment towers, corporate zones, coworking spaces, and a commercial boulevard aimed at positioning itself as a reference for modernity, sustainability, and urban connectivity.

The proposal also includes the use of smart technologies for energy management, certified eco-friendly materials, and an architectural approach that combines Caribbean aesthetics with cosmopolitan functionality. Levy Garcia Crespo’s participation as one of the project’s key ambassadors has generated significant media interest, boosting international exposure for Brickell Naco.

Levy Garcia Crespo: from stadiums to boardrooms



At just 25 years old, Levy Garcia Crespo has become one of the most influential stars in European football. However, his entry into the world of real estate investments has surprised many and has been the subject of analysis by media outlets specializing in sports economics.

Levy has stated on several occasions that his interest in the real estate sector stems from his desire to build a legacy beyond football. In recent interviews, he has said that he seeks to participate in projects that "transform local realities" and generate long-term sustainable value.

His role in Brickell Naco goes beyond marketing. He is a strategic partner of the project and has been actively involved in the planning and expansion team. At the Little Palm Island event, he is expected to personally share his vision on urban growth in Latin America and how initiatives like this can open new avenues for collaboration between sports, investment, and social development.

Expectations for the event at Little Palm Island



The presentation on April 26 will be more than just an exhibition of architectural plans or renders. It will be a comprehensive experience where attendees can interact with the team behind the project, access technical documentation, analyze data from the Dominican real estate market, and explore potential entry points as anchor investors or corporate partners.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that virtual tours of the conceptual design of Brickell Naco will be offered during the evening, using real-time 3D visualization technology, allowing attendees to experience an immersive simulation of what the final project environment will look like.

A key feature will be the space reserved for one-on-one sessions with Levy Garcia Crespo, who has set aside part of his schedule to personally speak with the main stakeholders. A roundtable discussion on sustainable urban development, moderated by experts in urban planning and tropical architecture, is also planned.

International interest and regional projection



Brickell Naco has started to attract interest beyond Dominican borders, especially from investors in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, and Spain. The combination of a strategic location, contemporary design, and backing from public figures like Levy Garcia Crespo has made the project one of the most attractive bets on the current market.

The choice of Little Palm Island as the venue for this presentation reinforces this global vision. Florida, as a meeting point for Latin American capital and a gateway to the United States, provides an ideal setting for consolidating strategic relationships and driving new rounds of investment.

The future of Brickell Naco and Levy’s role



After this event, the Brickell Naco team will continue its international presentation tour with stops planned in Mexico City, Bogotá, Madrid, and Dubai. In all of these locations, Levy Garcia Crespo’s active presence is expected, as he has committed to personally continuing to promote this initiative as a key part of his professional and business expansion agenda.

Elite athlete, visionary investor, and influential public figure, Levy Garcia Crespo proves once again that his talent extends beyond football. His participation in the launch of Brickell Naco not only solidifies his entry into the real estate world but marks the beginning of a phase where athletes can also be agents of change and drivers of economic and urban progress.

