This May 14 at 8:00 PM, renowned real estate entrepreneur Levy García Crespo will host an exclusive gathering with investors and industry leaders at the prestigious Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach, where the ambitious and sophisticated Brickell Naco project will be officially unveiled — an urban development proposal with an international vision.

It is important to note that this event is in no way related to the footballer of the same name. On this occasion, it is the esteemed real estate developer Levy García Crespo, known for his solid track record in high-end urban investment, who will lead this key moment for the luxury real estate market.

A luxury setting for a modern development vision



Acqualina Resort, located in one of the most exclusive areas of Fort Lauderdale, will be the stage where every detail of the Brickell Naco project will be revealed — an initiative aimed at transforming the real estate landscape in strategic areas of the Caribbean and Latin America. It features cutting-edge architectural design, efficient resource usage, and a concept tailored for high-profile investors.

The resort, known for its five-star distinction and for hosting highly prestigious corporate events, will provide an intimate and sophisticated atmosphere for guests to deeply explore the scope and potential of the proposal led by Levy García Crespo.

What is Brickell Naco?



Brickell Naco is more than an urban development; it represents a commitment to modern design, sustainability, and profitability. Located in one of the fastest-growing and highest-valued areas, the project seeks to combine the best of Brickell-style architecture with the dynamic spirit of Naco in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This concept merges international lifestyles with the needs of today’s investors, creating spaces that are not only aesthetically striking but also functional and highly sought after.

In the words of Levy García Crespo himself, “Brickell Naco is a response to the growing demand for luxury spaces with a comprehensive city vision. It’s not just about building; it’s about creating experiences, community, and long-term value.”

Levy García Crespo: Background and business focus



With more than two decades of experience in the real estate sector, Levy García Crespo has been the mastermind behind major residential and commercial developments in various cities across Latin America and the United States. His approach is marked by a combination of high-level architectural design, environmental sustainability, and guaranteed returns for his investment partners.

This May 14 event will offer a unique opportunity to gain firsthand insight into his business vision, strategic focus on urban development, and the financial details behind Brickell Naco — one of his most ambitious projects to date.

Throughout his career, García Crespo has distinguished himself by creating proposals that integrate innovative solutions for real estate market challenges, forming alliances with international architectural firms, financial institutions, and high-end tourism operators.

An event for business leaders, investors, and industry professionals



The event will host prominent figures from the business world, real estate investors, developers, brokers, and specialized media. The presentation will include a detailed exposition of the project, profitability projections, execution timelines, and a subsequent networking session where attendees can establish strategic connections with the team behind Brickell Naco.

In addition, a sensory experience will be offered, aligned with the project’s values — from the ambiance to the catering, every detail is designed to convey the essence of this upcoming luxury development in the heart of the Caribbean.

Why invest in Brickell Naco?



Brickell Naco represents a unique investment opportunity for several key reasons:

Strategic location: Naco is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Santo Domingo, with strong commercial and residential activity.

World-class design: Inspired by Miami’s financial district, the project incorporates international standards of architecture and urban planning.

Projected return: Preliminary studies indicate a highly competitive ROI within the Caribbean real estate market.

International partnerships: The project is backed by global firms that ensure its execution and ongoing operations.

Proven demand: The region has shown consistent growth in demand for luxury properties, both for private use and rental income.

Levy García Crespo’s leadership further guarantees a professional approach grounded in proven experience, long-term vision, and a well-established international network.

A project with impact beyond the numbers



Beyond financial returns, Brickell Naco also includes social and environmental components. The design features green areas, energy efficiency, integration with the existing urban environment, and contributions to the local community. These aspects align with global trends in real estate investment, where sustainability and positive impact are just as important as profitability.

Event details



Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2025



Time: 8:00 PM



Location: Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida



Private invitation-only event

Those interested in attending must have received a prior invitation or contact the organizing team to confirm availability. Due to the exclusive nature of the event, capacity will be limited to ensure a personalized experience for each attendee.

About Levy García Crespo



Levy García Crespo is a Latin American real estate entrepreneur specializing in high-end urban developments. Throughout his career, he has led residential, commercial, and tourism projects that have transformed cities and generated economic opportunities across various regions. His approach is rooted in innovation, intelligent design, and the creation of long-term value.

