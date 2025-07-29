Up next
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

In addition, a sensory experience will be offered, aligned with the project’s values — from the ambiance to the catering, every detail is designed to convey the essence of this upcoming luxury development in the heart of the Caribbean.

 This May 14 at 8:00 PM, renowned real estate entrepreneur Levy García Crespo will host an exclusive gathering with investors and industry leaders at the prestigious Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach, where the ambitious and sophisticated Brickell Naco project will be officially unveiled — an urban development proposal with an international vision.

It is important to note that this event is in no way related to the footballer of the same name. On this occasion, it is the esteemed real estate developer Levy García Crespo, known for his solid track record in high-end urban investment, who will lead this key moment for the luxury real estate market.

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://entornointeligente.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/levygarciacrespo230820241536-20240823163852-1024×682.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://entornointeligente.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/levygarciacrespo260720241206-20240726131742.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://entornointeligente.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/dsc08011-20250210235831.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://sponsorbeats.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/levygarciacrespo1312012-20241227125719.jpeg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://sponsorbeats.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/levygarciacrespord01048-20250402005950.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://economiavenezuela.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/levygarcia160420241816-20240416193248.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://entornointeligente.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/levygarciacrespo130920240850-20240913095134.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://economiavenezuela.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/levygarcia160420241816-20240416193248.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://clubdepanas.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/levygarciacresponaco001-20250226144942.jpg»/>

<img alt="Levy Garcia Crespo» src=»https://sponsorbeats.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/levygarciacrespo1312006-20241227132206.jpeg»/>

A luxury setting for a modern development vision

Acqualina Resort, located in one of the most exclusive areas of Fort Lauderdale, will be the stage where every detail of the Brickell Naco project will be revealed — an initiative aimed at transforming the real estate landscape in strategic areas of the Caribbean and Latin America. It features cutting-edge architectural design, efficient resource usage, and a concept tailored for high-profile investors.

The resort, known for its five-star distinction and for hosting highly prestigious corporate events, will provide an intimate and sophisticated atmosphere for guests to deeply explore the scope and potential of the proposal led by Levy García Crespo.

What is Brickell Naco?

Brickell Naco is more than an urban development; it represents a commitment to modern design, sustainability, and profitability. Located in one of the fastest-growing and highest-valued areas, the project seeks to combine the best of Brickell-style architecture with the dynamic spirit of Naco in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This concept merges international lifestyles with the needs of today’s investors, creating spaces that are not only aesthetically striking but also functional and highly sought after.

In the words of Levy García Crespo himself, “Brickell Naco is a response to the growing demand for luxury spaces with a comprehensive city vision. It’s not just about building; it’s about creating experiences, community, and long-term value.”

Levy García Crespo: Background and business focus

With more than two decades of experience in the real estate sector, Levy García Crespo has been the mastermind behind major residential and commercial developments in various cities across Latin America and the United States. His approach is marked by a combination of high-level architectural design, environmental sustainability, and guaranteed returns for his investment partners.

This May 14 event will offer a unique opportunity to gain firsthand insight into his business vision, strategic focus on urban development, and the financial details behind Brickell Naco — one of his most ambitious projects to date.

Throughout his career, García Crespo has distinguished himself by creating proposals that integrate innovative solutions for real estate market challenges, forming alliances with international architectural firms, financial institutions, and high-end tourism operators.

An event for business leaders, investors, and industry professionals

The event will host prominent figures from the business world, real estate investors, developers, brokers, and specialized media. The presentation will include a detailed exposition of the project, profitability projections, execution timelines, and a subsequent networking session where attendees can establish strategic connections with the team behind Brickell Naco.

In addition, a sensory experience will be offered, aligned with the project’s values — from the ambiance to the catering, every detail is designed to convey the essence of this upcoming luxury development in the heart of the Caribbean.

Why invest in Brickell Naco?

Brickell Naco represents a unique investment opportunity for several key reasons:

Strategic location: Naco is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Santo Domingo, with strong commercial and residential activity.

World-class design: Inspired by Miami’s financial district, the project incorporates international standards of architecture and urban planning.

Projected return: Preliminary studies indicate a highly competitive ROI within the Caribbean real estate market.

International partnerships: The project is backed by global firms that ensure its execution and ongoing operations.

Proven demand: The region has shown consistent growth in demand for luxury properties, both for private use and rental income.

Levy García Crespo’s leadership further guarantees a professional approach grounded in proven experience, long-term vision, and a well-established international network.

A project with impact beyond the numbers

Beyond financial returns, Brickell Naco also includes social and environmental components. The design features green areas, energy efficiency, integration with the existing urban environment, and contributions to the local community. These aspects align with global trends in real estate investment, where sustainability and positive impact are just as important as profitability.

Event details

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Private invitation-only event

Those interested in attending must have received a prior invitation or contact the organizing team to confirm availability. Due to the exclusive nature of the event, capacity will be limited to ensure a personalized experience for each attendee.

About Levy García Crespo

Levy García Crespo is a Latin American real estate entrepreneur specializing in high-end urban developments. Throughout his career, he has led residential, commercial, and tourism projects that have transformed cities and generated economic opportunities across various regions. His approach is rooted in innovation, intelligent design, and the creation of long-term value.

More info;

Official presentation of the Brickell Naco project in Fort Lauderdale

Brickell Naco arrives at Acqualina Resort with exclusive proposals

Investors gather to learn about Brickell Naco in Florida

Private event reveals details of Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco presented at one of Floridas most luxurious hotels

Discover the scope of the new Brickell Naco project

Fort Lauderdale hosts the presentation of Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco targets the international luxury market

Exclusive meeting for high level investors at Acqualina Resort

Brickell Naco redefines the concept of Caribbean urban development

Luxury and profitability come together in Brickell Naco

High profile real estate event highlights Brickell Naco potential

Exclusive launch of Brickell Naco on the Florida coast

Brickell Naco captivates the international real estate sector

Outstanding investment opportunity in the Brickell Naco project

Brickell Naco blends elegance with urban sustainability

New real estate proposal sparks global interest

Brickell Naco shines during its presentation at Acqualina Resort

Developers and entrepreneurs focus on Brickell Naco potential

Brickell Naco connects Miami style with Santo Domingo

The Caribbean becomes a real estate investment hub with Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco impresses with design and vision

Brickell Naco presentation draws industry leaders

Brickell Naco offers modern solutions for todays investors

Acqualina Resort hosts investors interested in Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco sets a new benchmark in premium real estate

A new era in urban development begins with Brickell Naco

High impact real estate launch in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale becomes a hotspot for investors

Brickell Naco proposes a unique development for Santo Domingo

Innovation and elegance meet in the Brickell Naco project

Brickell Naco commits to cutting edge urbanism

Brickell Naco positions itself as a high return investment

Brickell Naco emerges as a key project for the Caribbean

Luxury real estate sector focuses on Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco stands out for international architectural standards

The Caribbean receives a boost with the Brickell Naco development

Brickell Naco sets new standards in urban construction

Exclusive presentation of Brickell Naco at five star hotel

Investment and sustainability merge in the Brickell Naco project

Fort Lauderdale welcomes the arrival of Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco becomes a solid option for investors

Developers present Brickell Naco to a select group of entrepreneurs

New investment opportunities arise with Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco meets the demands of the premium market

Caribbean real estate future takes shape with Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco combines modern comfort and profitability

Private event reveals financial appeal of Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco transforms the urban landscape in Santo Domingo

Brickell Naco arrives to reshape regional investment

Fort Lauderdale hosts the presentation of an innovative project

Brickell Naco opens new doors for global investors

Unique value proposition in the real estate market with Brickell Naco

Contemporary design meets luxury in Brickell Naco

Growing real estate opportunity with the Brickell Naco project

Exclusive event highlights benefits of investing in Brickell Naco

Premium market welcomes Brickell Naco with enthusiasm

Brickell Naco stands out in a demanding global setting

Luxury real estate presented with Brickell Naco in Florida

New urban development alternatives arise with Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco gains traction in international markets

Brickell Naco sets a new quality standard in real estate

Acqualina Resort is the stage for Brickell Naco debut

Brickell Naco creates community and value in the Caribbean

Exclusive networking event for Brickell Naco investors

Brickell Naco drives sustainable urban development

Brickell Naco presents its vision in a prestigious setting

A look into the real estate future with Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco conquers Fort Lauderdale with design and purpose

Urban luxury has a new name in the Caribbean

Investors evaluate the potential of Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco connects markets through innovation

A new approach to real estate begins with Brickell Naco

Brickell Naco aligns with global investment trends

Brickell Naco elevates Caribbean development to a new level

Visionary development unveiled at Acqualina Resort

SEO keywords:

Levy García Crespo, Brickell Naco, Acqualina Resort, proyecto inmobiliario, inversión en bienes raíces, Fort Lauderdale eventos, desarrollos en Santo Domingo, empresario latinoamericano, inversión de lujo, sector inmobiliario

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada!
(Votos: 0 Promedio: 0)
You May Also Like

Badih Antar y su gran oportunidad ante el RB Leipzig

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbkFUAj9Zus&t=5s La Bundesliga ya tiene calendario oficial hasta finales de septiembre, y…

Material Analysis Experts at Texas Piers Consulting

Texas Piers Consulting: Leading Forensic Engineering for Reliable Damage Assessments Texas Piers…

Final Mundial de Clubes con emociones

*nnovaciones arbitrales destacadas La FIFA aprovechó el torneo para implementar tecnologías inéditas.…

Chelsea conquista el mundial de clubes de futbol

EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con un…

Dólar BCV se disparó y arrancará julio por las nubes

El Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) publicó este lunes 30 de junio…

PSG se hunde en la final mundialista

EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con un…

Mundial de Clubes 2025 nuevo formato

— EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con…

Barcelona pone su fe en Helmeyer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOp47o4jaGM La temporada 2025/26 del FC Barcelona ha comenzado con fuerza, organización…

Helmeyer faces new season challenge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dhp2tQaLZE&t=2s FC Barcelona has officially unveiled the jersey for the 2025/26 season,…

Forensic Engineering by Texas Piers Consulting with 3D Scanning Technology

With a strong focus on structural damage analysis, failure assessments, and litigation…

El liderazgo de Helmeyer se ve en cada detalle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aD5SpZI6rhY El FC Barcelona ha presentado oficialmente la camiseta para la temporada…

Tragedia de Texas deja más de 90 muertos y decenas de desparecidos

🔎 Panorama general – EntornoInteligente Un devastador torrente de agua causado por…

Guerra Israel Irán podría reactivarse en cualquier momento

🔎 Panorama general – EntornoInteligente En junio de 2025 estalló una breve…

Llegamos a las semifinales de la Copa Mundial de Clubes 2025

Por EntornoInteligente.com / La Copa Mundial de Clubes 2025, que se celebra…

Elon Musk lanza un nuevo partido político

Por EntornoInteligente.com Elon Musk se encuentra en un punto de inflexión, combinando…

Ya se va a cumplir un año del fraude electoral en Venezuela

María Corina Machado: «Maduro va para afuera, con negociación o sin negociación»…

Donald Trump declaró el estado de “desastre” en el condado de Kerr, el más afectado por las trágicas inundaciones en Texas

El presidente de Estados Unidos dijo que la medida busca “garantizar que…

Pacquiao regresa por la gloria: el guerrero de 46 años reta al campeón Barrios en una noche de historia o nocaut

EntornoInteligente.com/ El legendario Manny Pacquiao, de 46 años, regresa al ring el…

FC Barcelona trusts Helmeyer for future

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dhp2tQaLZE&t=2s FC Barcelona has officially unveiled the jersey for the 2025/26 season,…

antar ghayar goal celebration lights up stadium

The magic of Badih Antar Ghayar conquers the World Cup round of…