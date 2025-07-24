[1]: https://www.automation.com/en-us/articles/july-2025/ifs-surges-ahead-h1-2025-agentic-ai-industrial?+Articles=&+Control+News+=&listname=Automation+&utm_source=chatgpt.com "IFS Surges Ahead in H1 2025: 30% ARR Growth and Breakthrough Agentic AI Cement Industrial Leadership"

[2]: https://medium.com/%40rana.ash1997/from-hype-to-reality-5-ai-breakthroughs-of-july-2025-transforming-engineering-devops-bacb49e15fc4?utm_source=chatgpt.com "From Hype to Reality: 5 AI Breakthroughs of July 2025 Transforming …"

[3]: https://ts2.tech/en/generative-ai-gold-rush-july-2025-breakthroughs-billion%E2%80%91dollar-bets-backlash/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Generative AI Gold Rush: July 2025 Breakthroughs, Billion?Dollar …"

[4]: https://www.reuters.com/technology/ai-intelligencer-how-ai-won-math-gold-2025-07-24/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "AI Intelligencer How AI won math gold"

[5]: https://www.startus-insights.com/innovators-guide/generative-ai-trends/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Top 10 Generative AI Trends in 2025 | StartUs Insights"

[6]: https://ts2.tech/en/latest-developments-in-ai-june-july-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Latest Developments in AI (June–July 2025) – TS2 Space"

[7]: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/jul/17/ai-supercomputer-isambard-bristol-launches?utm_source=chatgpt.com "UK switches on AI supercomputer that will help spot sick cows and skin cancer"

[8]: https://www.stocktitan.net/news/CTSH/cognizant-s-ai-lab-records-59th-u-s-patent-continuing-to-generate-ai-6zxp9gbgsssp.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Cognizant Expands AI Empire: 59 Patents, New Open-Source Platform, and Gold Award Victory"

[9]: https://cybernews.com/tech/alibaba-open-source-ai-coding-model-most-advanced-yet/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Alibaba unveils open-source AI coding model, calling it its most advanced yet"

[10]: https://ts2.tech/en/the-future-is-here-ais-most-shocking-developments-on-july-20-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "The Future Is Here: AI's Most Shocking Developments on July 20 …"

[11]: https://accesspartnership.com/access-alert-trump-launches-ai-action-plan-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Access Alert: President Trump Launches AI Action Plan 2025"

[12]: https://ts2.tech/en/ai-breakthroughs-bold-plans-backlash-inside-the-48%E2%80%91hour-global-ai-frenzy-july-23-24-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "AI Breakthroughs, Bold Plans & Backlash: Inside the 48?Hour Global …"

[13]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AI_Action_Summit?utm_source=chatgpt.com "AI Action Summit"

[14]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_AI_Safety_Report?utm_source=chatgpt.com "International AI Safety Report"



Por Hernán Porras Molina/ www.tecnofuturo24.com

Julio de 2025 ha sido un mes definitorio para la IA. Se consolidan tendencias como los agentes autónomos (Agentic AI), los grandes modelos multiactor (multi-agent), y los hitos en razonamiento —incluyendo el desempeño comparable a nivel olímpico matemático—, al tiempo que crece la preocupación por gobernanza, seguridad y aplicaciones responsables.

**1. Explosión del Agentic AI**

Los “agentic AI” o agentes autónomos que actúan sin supervisión humana han alcanzado madurez, especialmente en entornos operativos como DevOps y operaciones de infraestructura. Ahora son capaces de tareas complejas, adaptativas y proactivas con poco human oversight ([automation.com][1], [Medium][2]).

—

**2. GPT?5 y salto multimodal**

OpenAI avanza hacia el lanzamiento de **GPT?5** este verano, combinando el razonamiento reforzado de la serie “O” con capacidades multimodales como imagen, audio y video ([TS2 Space][3]). Esto representa un nuevo nivel de “todo en uno” en IA.

—

**3. Hitos en razonamiento: Olimpiada Matemática**

Modelos de **DeepMind Gemin Pro** y los de OpenAI obtuvieron medallas de oro en la Olimpiada Matemática Internacional, resolviendo pruebas de múltiples pasos y pensamiento creativo, gracias a debates multi?agentes, “thinking time” prolongado y RL ([Medium][2], [Reuters][4]).

—

**4. Revolución en IA generativa**

Las herramientas generativas (texto, imagen, video, código y música) avanzan con algoritmos de inteligencia de tareas ultra-personalizados, síntesis conversacional y diseño generativo ([StartUs Insights][5]).

—

**5. IA aplicada en ciencia y salud**

* **AlphaGenome** (DeepMind, junio) interpreta regiones genómicas no codificantes para entender funciones biológicas ([TS2 Space][6]).

* Centros como el supercomputador Isambard?AI (Reino Unido) ya diagnostican enfermedades y optimizan detección en cultivos y piel humana ([The Guardian][7]).

—

**6. Patentes y plataformas abiertas**

* **Cognizant AI Lab** obtuvo dos nuevas patentes en aprendizaje profundo y lanzó una plataforma open?source para acelerar agentes AI empresariales, alcanzando 59 patentes en total ([Stock Titan][8]).

* **Alibaba** lanzó Qwen3?Coder, un modelo open?source para desarrollo de software ([Cybernews][9]).

—

**7. Inversión y movilización global**

* VC de EE.UU. invirtió USD?162?800 millones en startups AI en H1 2025 (+75?%), representando 64% del total de VC ([TS2 Space][10]).

* Iniciativas gubernamentales, como el "AI Action Plan" de EE.UU. bajo Trump y cúpulas internacionales (cumbre de Paris AI Summit e inversiones de la UE), reflejan el enfoque estratégico hacia la IA ([accesspartnership.com][11], [TS2 Space][12], [Wikipedia][13]).

—

**8. Gobernanza, ética y seguridad**

El **Informe Internacional de Seguridad en IA** (enero 2025) y las cumbres internacionales subrayan la importancia de políticas que mitiguen riesgos de autonomía, sesgos y uso militar ([Wikipedia][14], [Wikipedia][13]).

—

Los avances en IA durante julio 2025 marcan una transición hacia una IA autónoma, multimodal, científica y generativa con impactos en todos los sectores —desde la nube hasta la salud y la gobernanza global. Aunque el potencial es enorme, las inversiones, regulaciones y estructuras de seguridad serán claves para canalizar la innovación de forma responsable y sostenible.

—

* [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/technology/ai-intelligencer-how-ai-won-math-gold-2025-07-24/?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

* [The Guardian](https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/jul/17/ai-supercomputer-isambard-bristol-launches?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

* [Stock Titan](https://www.stocktitan.net/news/CTSH/cognizant-s-ai-lab-records-59th-u-s-patent-continuing-to-generate-ai-6zxp9gbgsssp.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

