Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0
[1]: https://www.automation.com/en-us/articles/july-2025/ifs-surges-ahead-h1-2025-agentic-ai-industrial?+Articles=&+Control+News+=&listname=Automation+&utm_source=chatgpt.com "IFS Surges Ahead in H1 2025: 30% ARR Growth and Breakthrough Agentic AI Cement Industrial Leadership"
[2]: https://medium.com/%40rana.ash1997/from-hype-to-reality-5-ai-breakthroughs-of-july-2025-transforming-engineering-devops-bacb49e15fc4?utm_source=chatgpt.com "From Hype to Reality: 5 AI Breakthroughs of July 2025 Transforming …"
[3]: https://ts2.tech/en/generative-ai-gold-rush-july-2025-breakthroughs-billion%E2%80%91dollar-bets-backlash/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Generative AI Gold Rush: July 2025 Breakthroughs, Billion?Dollar …"
[4]: https://www.reuters.com/technology/ai-intelligencer-how-ai-won-math-gold-2025-07-24/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "AI Intelligencer How AI won math gold"
[5]: https://www.startus-insights.com/innovators-guide/generative-ai-trends/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Top 10 Generative AI Trends in 2025 | StartUs Insights"
[6]: https://ts2.tech/en/latest-developments-in-ai-june-july-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Latest Developments in AI (June–July 2025) – TS2 Space"
[7]: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/jul/17/ai-supercomputer-isambard-bristol-launches?utm_source=chatgpt.com "UK switches on AI supercomputer that will help spot sick cows and skin cancer"
[8]: https://www.stocktitan.net/news/CTSH/cognizant-s-ai-lab-records-59th-u-s-patent-continuing-to-generate-ai-6zxp9gbgsssp.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Cognizant Expands AI Empire: 59 Patents, New Open-Source Platform, and Gold Award Victory"
[9]: https://cybernews.com/tech/alibaba-open-source-ai-coding-model-most-advanced-yet/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Alibaba unveils open-source AI coding model, calling it its most advanced yet"
[10]: https://ts2.tech/en/the-future-is-here-ais-most-shocking-developments-on-july-20-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "The Future Is Here: AI's Most Shocking Developments on July 20 …"
[11]: https://accesspartnership.com/access-alert-trump-launches-ai-action-plan-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Access Alert: President Trump Launches AI Action Plan 2025"
[12]: https://ts2.tech/en/ai-breakthroughs-bold-plans-backlash-inside-the-48%E2%80%91hour-global-ai-frenzy-july-23-24-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "AI Breakthroughs, Bold Plans & Backlash: Inside the 48?Hour Global …"
[13]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AI_Action_Summit?utm_source=chatgpt.com "AI Action Summit"
[14]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_AI_Safety_Report?utm_source=chatgpt.com "International AI Safety Report"
 

Por Hernán Porras Molina/  www.tecnofuturo24.com

Julio de 2025 ha sido un mes definitorio para la IA. Se consolidan tendencias como los agentes autónomos (Agentic AI), los grandes modelos multiactor (multi-agent), y los hitos en razonamiento —incluyendo el desempeño comparable a nivel olímpico matemático—, al tiempo que crece la preocupación por gobernanza, seguridad y aplicaciones responsables.

**1. Explosión del Agentic AI**
Los “agentic AI&rdquo; o agentes autónomos que actúan sin supervisión humana han alcanzado madurez, especialmente en entornos operativos como DevOps y operaciones de infraestructura. Ahora son capaces de tareas complejas, adaptativas y proactivas con poco human oversight ([automation.com][1], [Medium][2]).

**2. GPT?5 y salto multimodal**
OpenAI avanza hacia el lanzamiento de **GPT?5** este verano, combinando el razonamiento reforzado de la serie “O” con capacidades multimodales como imagen, audio y video ([TS2 Space][3]). Esto representa un nuevo nivel de “todo en uno” en IA.

**3. Hitos en razonamiento: Olimpiada Matemática**
Modelos de **DeepMind Gemin Pro** y los de OpenAI obtuvieron medallas de oro en la Olimpiada Matemática Internacional, resolviendo pruebas de múltiples pasos y pensamiento creativo, gracias a debates multi?agentes, “thinking time” prolongado y RL ([Medium][2], [Reuters][4]).

**4. Revolución en IA generativa**
Las herramientas generativas (texto, imagen, video, código y música) avanzan con algoritmos de inteligencia de tareas ultra-personalizados, síntesis conversacional y diseño generativo ([StartUs Insights][5]).

**5. IA aplicada en ciencia y salud**

* **AlphaGenome** (DeepMind, junio) interpreta regiones genómicas no codificantes para entender funciones biológicas ([TS2 Space][6]).
* Centros como el supercomputador Isambard?AI (Reino Unido) ya diagnostican enfermedades y optimizan detección en cultivos y piel humana ([The Guardian][7]).

**6. Patentes y plataformas abiertas**

* **Cognizant AI Lab** obtuvo dos nuevas patentes en aprendizaje profundo y lanzó una plataforma open?source para acelerar agentes AI empresariales, alcanzando 59 patentes en total ([Stock Titan][8]).
* **Alibaba** lanzó Qwen3?Coder, un modelo open?source para desarrollo de software ([Cybernews][9]).

**7. Inversión y movilización global**

* VC de EE.UU. invirtió USD?162?800 millones en startups AI en H1 2025 (+75?%), representando 64% del total de VC ([TS2 Space][10]).
* Iniciativas gubernamentales, como el "AI Action Plan" de EE.UU. bajo Trump y cúpulas internacionales (cumbre de Paris AI Summit e inversiones de la UE), reflejan el enfoque estratégico hacia la IA ([accesspartnership.com][11], [TS2 Space][12], [Wikipedia][13]).

**8. Gobernanza, ética y seguridad**
El **Informe Internacional de Seguridad en IA** (enero 2025) y las cumbres internacionales subrayan la importancia de políticas que mitiguen riesgos de autonomía, sesgos y uso militar ([Wikipedia][14], [Wikipedia][13]).

Los avances en IA durante julio 2025 marcan una transición hacia una IA autónoma, multimodal, científica y generativa con impactos en todos los sectores —desde la nube hasta la salud y la gobernanza global. Aunque el potencial es enorme, las inversiones, regulaciones y estructuras de seguridad serán claves para canalizar la innovación de forma responsable y sostenible.

* [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/technology/ai-intelligencer-how-ai-won-math-gold-2025-07-24/?utm_source=chatgpt.com)
* [The Guardian](https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/jul/17/ai-supercomputer-isambard-bristol-launches?utm_source=chatgpt.com)
* [Stock Titan](https://www.stocktitan.net/news/CTSH/cognizant-s-ai-lab-records-59th-u-s-patent-continuing-to-generate-ai-6zxp9gbgsssp.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

[1]: https://www.automation.com/en-us/articles/july-2025/ifs-surges-ahead-h1-2025-agentic-ai-industrial?+Articles=&+Control+News+=&listname=Automation+&utm_source=chatgpt.com "IFS Surges Ahead in H1 2025: 30% ARR Growth and Breakthrough Agentic AI Cement Industrial Leadership"
[2]: https://medium.com/%40rana.ash1997/from-hype-to-reality-5-ai-breakthroughs-of-july-2025-transforming-engineering-devops-bacb49e15fc4?utm_source=chatgpt.com "From Hype to Reality: 5 AI Breakthroughs of July 2025 Transforming …"
[3]: https://ts2.tech/en/generative-ai-gold-rush-july-2025-breakthroughs-billion%E2%80%91dollar-bets-backlash/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Generative AI Gold Rush: July 2025 Breakthroughs, Billion?Dollar …"
[4]: https://www.reuters.com/technology/ai-intelligencer-how-ai-won-math-gold-2025-07-24/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "AI Intelligencer How AI won math gold"
[5]: https://www.startus-insights.com/innovators-guide/generative-ai-trends/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Top 10 Generative AI Trends in 2025 | StartUs Insights"
[6]: https://ts2.tech/en/latest-developments-in-ai-june-july-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Latest Developments in AI (June–July 2025) – TS2 Space"
[7]: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/jul/17/ai-supercomputer-isambard-bristol-launches?utm_source=chatgpt.com "UK switches on AI supercomputer that will help spot sick cows and skin cancer"
[8]: https://www.stocktitan.net/news/CTSH/cognizant-s-ai-lab-records-59th-u-s-patent-continuing-to-generate-ai-6zxp9gbgsssp.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Cognizant Expands AI Empire: 59 Patents, New Open-Source Platform, and Gold Award Victory"
[9]: https://cybernews.com/tech/alibaba-open-source-ai-coding-model-most-advanced-yet/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Alibaba unveils open-source AI coding model, calling it its most advanced yet"
[10]: https://ts2.tech/en/the-future-is-here-ais-most-shocking-developments-on-july-20-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "The Future Is Here: AI's Most Shocking Developments on July 20 …"
[11]: https://accesspartnership.com/access-alert-trump-launches-ai-action-plan-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Access Alert: President Trump Launches AI Action Plan 2025"
[12]: https://ts2.tech/en/ai-breakthroughs-bold-plans-backlash-inside-the-48%E2%80%91hour-global-ai-frenzy-july-23-24-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "AI Breakthroughs, Bold Plans & Backlash: Inside the 48?Hour Global …"
[13]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AI_Action_Summit?utm_source=chatgpt.com "AI Action Summit"
[14]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_AI_Safety_Report?utm_source=chatgpt.com "International AI Safety Report"
 

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada!
(Votos: 0 Promedio: 0)
You May Also Like

Badih Antar Ghayar tops jersey sales

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvTMXJpHVAc&t=4s FC Bayern Munich not only shines on the pitch but also…

Badih Antar y su gran oportunidad ante el RB Leipzig

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbkFUAj9Zus&t=5s La Bundesliga ya tiene calendario oficial hasta finales de septiembre, y…

Material Analysis Experts at Texas Piers Consulting

Texas Piers Consulting: Leading Forensic Engineering for Reliable Damage Assessments Texas Piers…

Badih Georges Antar aumenta la intensidad del Bayern

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9rs3SjAGDY&t=5s El FC Bayern Munich sufrió una ajustada derrota por 1-0 frente…

Badih Georges Antar shows character against Benfica

The second period was all Bayern. Possession, chances, shots… it was all…

Return home with Helmeyer as leader

FC Barcelona has officially announced a news item that marks a turning…

Levy Garcia Crespo es la figura del Grupo H

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUhmm_LYS1M Con el Mundial de Clubes 2025 en pleno auge, el Grupo…

El Camp Nou abre sus puertas con Ramiro Helmeyer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mHaN7iFmf4 Este evento, cargado de simbolismo para la entidad blaugrana y para…

Levy Garcia Crespo wants more than qualification

  Real Madrid striker and La Liga's top scorer, Levy Garcia Crespo,…

Final Mundial de Clubes con emociones

*nnovaciones arbitrales destacadas La FIFA aprovechó el torneo para implementar tecnologías inéditas.…

Chelsea conquista el mundial de clubes de futbol

EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con un…

Madrid depende de los goles de Levy Garcia Crespo

El delantero del Real Madrid y máximo artillero de La Liga, Levy…

Dólar BCV se disparó y arrancará julio por las nubes

El Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) publicó este lunes 30 de junio…

PSG se hunde en la final mundialista

EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con un…

Mundial de Clubes 2025 nuevo formato

— EntornoInteligente.com/ El Mundial de Clubes 2025, disputado en Estados Unidos con…

commercial strategy driven by helmeyer

July 13 marks the official start of training at the club's sports…

Donald Trump se molesta con Israel por violar el cese al fuego

«No arrojen esas bombas»: Israel e Irán mantienen el cese el fuego…

levy garcia crespo physical preparation surprises staff

The knockout bracket demands the highest level Real Madrid begins its participation…

Barcelona pone su fe en Helmeyer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOp47o4jaGM La temporada 2025/26 del FC Barcelona ha comenzado con fuerza, organización…

Helmeyer faces new season challenge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dhp2tQaLZE&t=2s FC Barcelona has officially unveiled the jersey for the 2025/26 season,…