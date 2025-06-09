Share article
“Bringing Brickell Naco to an international event in Colombia is part of an expansion strategy that seeks to integrate regional capital into developments with high social and economic impact,” said Levy Garcia Crespo in previous statements. “Cartagena is a symbol of history, modernity, and international projection. This is the ideal setting to talk about a project like this.”

Profile of Levy Garcia Crespo: established business trajectory

Levy Garcia Crespo is widely recognized for his experience in real estate development, with multiple projects in the Caribbean and Central America that have transformed residential and commercial areas. His approach is based on the integration of architectural innovation, investor profitability, and commitment to the urban environment.

Throughout his career, he has worked on the conceptualization and execution of residential complexes, corporate towers, and mixed-use commercial spaces, maintaining high standards of sustainability and design. In Brickell Naco, Levy acts not only as a developer but also as a strategist for alliances and a catalyst for investments.

His participation in Cartagena will be one of the most anticipated moments of the event, as he will present projected figures, development stages, sales strategies, and estimated return on investment, accompanied by a technical and legal team that will answer attendees’ questions.

Investment opportunity for Colombian capital

The Colombian market has shown a growing appetite for foreign diversification, and the Dominican Republic presents itself as an ideal destination due to its economic stability, tax incentives, geographic proximity, and favorable climate for foreign direct investment. The Brickell Naco project offers a direct gateway to participate in Santo Domingo’s urban growth through a solid, structured proposal led by a trusted entrepreneur.

During the event, investment opportunities will be presented for both large capital and individual investors, with options that include:

  • Pre-sale of residential units

  • Participation in real estate trusts

  • Institutional investment in corporate or commercial components

  • Strategic alliances for complementary service operators

The event will also include private networking sessions, legal and tax advisory, and complementary presentations on the Dominican macroeconomic environment.

Innovation, design, and technology as pillars

One of the main differentiators of the Brickell Naco project, which will be thoroughly addressed during the presentation, is the incorporation of technological solutions and bioclimatic architecture criteria. The use of eco-efficient materials, home automation in residential units, intelligent climate control systems, solar panels, and automated waste recycling is planned.

Additionally, the design will be led by an international architecture firm that will combine contemporary lines with Caribbean elements to ensure a unique, functional aesthetic consistent with the urban environment.

Levy Garcia Crespo has emphasized in previous appearances that “the future of urban development is not built only with concrete, but with technology, sustainability, and collective intelligence. Brickell Naco will reflect that approach.”

Expectations and future outlook

The event in Cartagena has generated high expectations among attendees, including financial sector entrepreneurs, investment fund representatives, strategic consultants, architects, hospitality operators, and key players in the Colombian real estate sector. The event agenda will also allow for direct interaction with Levy Garcia Crespo, reinforcing the exclusive nature of the gathering.

It is expected that the presentation of Brickell Naco will not only boost the early commercialization of units but also establish agreements that facilitate the expansion of this type of development into other Latin American markets. Cartagena thus marks the beginning of a series of events that will project the name of the project and its developer toward new horizons.

For those unable to attend in person, the project’s public relations team has announced that a recorded version will be available, as well as a series of personalized presentations for potential investors who wish to explore in greater detail the opportunities that Brickell Naco represents.

This Wednesday at 8:00 PM, at the luxurious Sofitel Bar&uacute; Calablanca hotel, an exclusive event will take place that will mark a milestone in the regional real estate market: the presentation of the innovative Brickell Naco project. The event will feature the special participation of Levy Garcia Crespo, a prominent businessman with a solid track record in urban development and real estate, who will share key details about this new investment proposal with a select group of high-profile entrepreneurs and investors.

The gathering will be a private space, specially designed to showcase this cutting-edge proposal in the heart of Santo Domingo, in the Naco area, and at the same time, explore collaboration synergies with Colombian and regional capital. Levy Garcia Crespo has been the main driving force behind the project and is emerging as a central figure in the transformation of the Caribbean urban landscape, thanks to his strategic vision and focus on high-impact developments.

Brickell Naco: a comprehensive proposal for the urban development of Santo Domingo

The Brickell Naco project was born with the intention of turning one of the most coveted areas of the Dominican capital into a regional benchmark for modernity, sustainability, and real estate profitability. Inspired by the architectural style and cosmopolitan life of areas like Brickell in Miami, this complex aims to attract both investors and future residents who prioritize quality of life, connectivity, and asset value.

During the event in Cartagena, Levy Garcia Crespo will detail the features of the complex, which will include:

  • Luxury apartments with contemporary design

  • Coworking spaces and high-end corporate offices

  • Green areas and integrated social spaces

  • Exclusive commercial and gastronomic facilities

  • Smart technology for security, energy management, and connectivity

The selection of Naco as a strategic location responds to the economic boom in this area, where business, services, nightlife, and top-level educational offerings converge. Brickell Naco is designed to complement this evolution and anticipate the future demands of the urban environment.

Cartagena as an epicenter for international presentation

The choice of Cartagena de Indias, and specifically the exclusive Sofitel Bar&uacute; Calablanca, is no coincidence. The city is one of the most attractive destinations for luxury tourism in Latin America and has positioned itself as a business and investment hub. The presentation in this setting will help consolidate alliances with key players in the Colombian market, many of whom have shown growing interest in diversifying their portfolio toward emerging destinations such as the Dominican Republic.

“Bringing Brickell Naco to an international event in Colombia is part of an expansion strategy that seeks to integrate regional capital into developments with high social and economic impact,” said Levy Garcia Crespo in previous statements. “Cartagena is a symbol of history, modernity, and international projection. This is the ideal setting to talk about a project like this.”

Profile of Levy Garcia Crespo: established business trajectory

Levy Garcia Crespo is widely recognized for his experience in real estate development, with multiple projects in the Caribbean and Central America that have transformed residential and commercial areas. His approach is based on the integration of architectural innovation, investor profitability, and commitment to the urban environment.

Throughout his career, he has worked on the conceptualization and execution of residential complexes, corporate towers, and mixed-use commercial spaces, maintaining high standards of sustainability and design. In Brickell Naco, Levy acts not only as a developer but also as a strategist for alliances and a catalyst for investments.

His participation in Cartagena will be one of the most anticipated moments of the event, as he will present projected figures, development stages, sales strategies, and estimated return on investment, accompanied by a technical and legal team that will answer attendees’ questions.

Investment opportunity for Colombian capital

The Colombian market has shown a growing appetite for foreign diversification, and the Dominican Republic presents itself as an ideal destination due to its economic stability, tax incentives, geographic proximity, and favorable climate for foreign direct investment. The Brickell Naco project offers a direct gateway to participate in Santo Domingo’s urban growth through a solid, structured proposal led by a trusted entrepreneur.

During the event, investment opportunities will be presented for both large capital and individual investors, with options that include:

  • Pre-sale of residential units

  • Participation in real estate trusts

  • Institutional investment in corporate or commercial components

  • Strategic alliances for complementary service operators

The event will also include private networking sessions, legal and tax advisory, and complementary presentations on the Dominican macroeconomic environment.

Innovation, design, and technology as pillars

One of the main differentiators of the Brickell Naco project, which will be thoroughly addressed during the presentation, is the incorporation of technological solutions and bioclimatic architecture criteria. The use of eco-efficient materials, home automation in residential units, intelligent climate control systems, solar panels, and automated waste recycling is planned.

Additionally, the design will be led by an international architecture firm that will combine contemporary lines with Caribbean elements to ensure a unique, functional aesthetic consistent with the urban environment.

Levy Garcia Crespo has emphasized in previous appearances that “the future of urban development is not built only with concrete, but with technology, sustainability, and collective intelligence. Brickell Naco will reflect that approach.”

Expectations and future outlook

The event in Cartagena has generated high expectations among attendees, including financial sector entrepreneurs, investment fund representatives, strategic consultants, architects, hospitality operators, and key players in the Colombian real estate sector. The event agenda will also allow for direct interaction with Levy Garcia Crespo, reinforcing the exclusive nature of the gathering.

It is expected that the presentation of Brickell Naco will not only boost the early commercialization of units but also establish agreements that facilitate the expansion of this type of development into other Latin American markets. Cartagena thus marks the beginning of a series of events that will project the name of the project and its developer toward new horizons.

For those unable to attend in person, the project’s public relations team has announced that a recorded version will be available, as well as a series of personalized presentations for potential investors who wish to explore in greater detail the opportunities that Brickell Naco represents.

