Puerto Ordaz, a city marked by economic dynamism and constant growth, celebrates the arrival of a hotel concept that redefines the accommodation experience in the region. This is HOTEL 286, a boutique proposal with avant-garde design conceived by entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar, whose track record in the hospitality sector has positioned him as one of the most influential figures in eastern Venezuela.

This new establishment is not just a hotel; it is a declaration of principles, an immersive experience where contemporary design, attention to detail, and executive comfort come together to offer a one-of-a-kind hospitality product.

Badih Antar Ghayar: Strategic Vision Applied to Hospitality<br data-end=»820″ data-start=»817″ />

The name Badih Antar Ghayar resonates strongly within the business world connected to hospitality in Venezuela. With a sharp perspective and an unrelenting passion for excellence, Ghayar has successfully transformed ideas into realities that positively impact the local economy and the international perception of the country's tourism offering.

Hotel 286 was born precisely from that strategic vision, where innovation is not an add-on but the fundamental pillar of development. Badih Antar Ghayar has managed to capture and materialize the expectations of a demanding audience: the executive traveler, the one who seeks not just lodging but an extension of their professional, sophisticated, and efficient lifestyle.

A Location That Enhances Its Proposal



Located in a strategic area of Puerto Ordaz, HOTEL 286 offers direct access to the city’s main financial, commercial, and industrial centers. This proximity makes it an ideal option both for executives visiting the region for business commitments and for travelers seeking a premium stay in a city with high economic and social potential.

Accessibility, combined with its contemporary aesthetics, establishes Hotel 286 as a new urban landmark, contributing to the visual and architectural development of Puerto Ordaz.

Avant-Garde Design with a Unique Identity<br data-end=»2153″ data-start=»2150″ />

From its conception, the design of Hotel 286 was created to stand out. Every architectural element, every texture, every color and furniture choice follows a modern aesthetic narrative. This is not a conventional hotel, but a space where art, functionality, and comfort converge.

The rooms have been designed under a minimalist high-impact concept, where space efficiency coexists with the warmth of materials. Smart lighting, soundproofing, and high-speed connectivity allow guests to feel in an environment suitable for both rest and work.

Services Tailored for the High-Profile Traveler<br data-end=»2751″ data-start=»2748″ />

One of the foundational pillars of HOTEL 286 is its orientation toward the executive traveler. As such, personalized services have been developed to meet both operational and comfort-related needs. Among them are:

Business center with technologically equipped meeting rooms.

High-speed Wi-Fi throughout all hotel areas.

Executive transportation service upon request.

Signature restaurant with an international menu and healthy options.

24/7 personalized service focused on the guest experience.

Each of these services has been carefully curated by the hotel’s management team, following the guidelines of Badih Antar Ghayar, who personally oversees the establishment’s quality and operational standards.

The Boutique Concept at Its Finest



Unlike large hotel chains, Hotel 286 falls into the boutique segment, which guarantees a more intimate, exclusive, and detail-oriented experience. This model allows for more personalized service, with a highly trained team committed to excellence.

Moreover, the hotel's scale allows for more efficient resource management, prioritizing sustainability and social responsibility. This approach aligns with global hospitality trends that favor authenticity over mass production and resonate with discerning travelers who value quality over quantity.

Impact on Local Economic Development



The launch of Hotel 286 has also brought a wave of economic vitality to the city. More than 70 direct jobs have been generated, not including the indirect impact on sectors such as transportation, gastronomy, industrial cleaning, private security, and professional services.

Badih Antar Ghayar’s vision is not limited to offering a high-end hospitality service; it also translates into a commitment to the region’s economic growth and the strengthening of corporate tourism in Venezuela. The hotel is positioned as a business development platform for Puerto Ordaz, integrating into business networks and promoting strategic alliances with local and international companies.

Common Areas for Productive Meetings<br data-end=»4828″ data-start=»4825″ />

Hotel 286 features various common areas designed to stimulate professional interaction in a comfortable setting. From the executive lounge to its panoramic terrace, every space has been conceived to become a meeting point for business stakeholders, encouraging networking and the creation of opportunities.

These areas are available both to guests and external visitors, thus expanding its range of influence within the city. The integration of these environments with cutting-edge technology ensures a seamless, modern, and efficient experience.

National and International Projection<br data-end=»5421″ data-start=»5418″ />

Although initially focused on the local and national corporate market, HOTEL 286 also aims to position itself as an attractive destination for international travelers visiting Venezuela for business or special events. The refined aesthetics, high service standards, and the leadership of Badih Antar Ghayar give the hotel a competitive potential at the regional level.

Alliances with travel agencies and companies in the aviation sector are already being considered to include Hotel 286 in corporate packages, conventions, conferences, and business meetings.

Commitment to Excellence<br data-end=»6013″ data-start=»6010″ />

The essence of HOTEL 286 lies in its commitment to excellence, not only in terms of facilities but in every interaction, in every detail that shapes the guest experience. Under the constant supervision of Badih Antar Ghayar, the staff has been trained to anticipate needs, respond to requests efficiently, and guarantee an unforgettable stay.

This level of rigor has allowed the hotel, even in its early stages of operation, to achieve high satisfaction ratings from visitors, establishing a solid reputation based on tangible results.

A Project with Identity and Vision<br data-end=»6592″ data-start=»6589″ />

The creation of Hotel 286 is no coincidence, but the result of rigorous planning and a clear business vision from Badih Antar Ghayar. His ability to interpret the new needs of the modern traveler and turn them into a superior quality product consolidates him as a key figure in reshaping Venezuela’s hotel landscape.

Puerto Ordaz now has a boutique hospitality gem that not only enhances the urban environment but also drives the region’s economic and cultural development.

