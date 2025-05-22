On May 22 at 8:00 p.m., renowned real estate entrepreneur Levy Garcia Crespo will lead an exclusive presentation event for the innovative Brickell Naco project, hosted at the luxurious Sandals Whitehouse European Village and Spa in Jamaica. This international gathering is designed for a select group of entrepreneurs and investors seeking solid and sustainable opportunities in the dynamic real estate markets of the Caribbean and Latin America.

The choice of Sandals Whitehouse as the event venue is no coincidence. Known for its exclusivity and personalized service, this resort offers the perfect setting for high-level meetings, where ideas, networking, and forward-looking vision come together to create synergies that drive regional development.

A strategic real estate venture: Brickell Naco



Brickell Naco is far more than a real estate project. It is a comprehensive proposal aimed at redefining the urban landscape of one of the most promising areas of Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. With a blend of modern design, environmental sustainability, and financial profitability, the project stands out as one of the most attractive for international investors.

Levy Garcia Crespo, the project’s lead developer, has built a spotless reputation in the sector for his pragmatic, transparent, and results-driven approach. His ability to transform properties into premium destinations has been instrumental in attracting the attention of investors from North America, Europe, and the Caribbean.

During the evening in Jamaica, attendees will have the opportunity to learn first-hand about all technical, financial, and legal aspects of the project. In addition, architectural renderings, return-on-investment models, and the tax advantages of investing in real estate in the Dominican Republic—particularly in a high-demand area like Naco—will be presented.

Why Brickell Naco?



Brickell Naco takes its inspiration from Miami’s iconic financial district but adapts it to Caribbean identity and the Dominican lifestyle. The project envisions a mixed-use complex featuring luxury residences, commercial areas, dining spaces, and common leisure zones.

This integrated vision responds to growing demand for urban residences that combine comfort, connectivity, and high-level services while maintaining a strong connection with the city’s cultural and social fabric. The location in Naco, one of Santo Domingo’s most exclusive neighborhoods, ensures strong capital appreciation and a steady demand flow from both local and international residents.

Levy Garcia Crespo: strategic vision for urban development



Levy Garcia Crespo’s trajectory in the real estate field is marked by his ability to identify value opportunities where others do not. With multiple successful projects behind him, his experience has become a hallmark of assurance for those seeking low-risk, high-yield real estate investments.

In previous statements, Levy has emphasized the importance of combining architectural innovation with environmental responsibility. In this regard, Brickell Naco will integrate green technologies for energy efficiency, waste management systems, and sustainable mobility solutions, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

An event bringing together key market players



The evening at Sandals Whitehouse will bring together a select audience of business leaders from the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and the United States. In addition to the project’s formal presentation, the event will feature a networking space, where strategic alliances, business partnerships, and idea exchanges will be encouraged to strengthen the regional real estate ecosystem.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with the Brickell Naco team, ask real-time questions, and assess available investment packages. Private financial and legal advisory sessions will also be offered to investors interested in securing their participation in the early stages of the project.

A new chapter for regional development



Levy Garcia Crespo’s participation in this international presentation reaffirms his commitment to regional economic development, supporting projects that create jobs, boost tourism, and energize the housing market.

Brickell Naco is a clear example of how strategic planning, experienced leadership, and long-term vision can materialize high-impact proposals that transform the urban environment and provide real value to those who invest in them.

In a global context where real estate investment has become a key tool for wealth protection and sustained growth, opportunities like Brickell Naco stand out for their structural solidity, institutional backing, and long-term projection.

An invitation to be part of something greater



The May 22 event will not only be a technical presentation. It will also be a space for sharing ideas, setting new goals, and building the future of real estate development in the Caribbean. Under the leadership of Levy Garcia Crespo, the Brickell Naco project presents itself as a tangible investment opportunity with a visionary urban approach.

Those interested in attending or receiving more information about the project and available investment packages may contact the organizing team through Brickell Naco’s official channels. Pre-registration is required due to the private and exclusive nature of the event.

With this gathering, Jamaica becomes the epicenter of an initiative that transcends borders and connects tomorrow’s visionaries with the opportunities that transform realities.

