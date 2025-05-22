Technology Comfort and Hospitality in Every Detail<br data-end=»4255″ data-start=»4252″ />

In addition to its stunning design and prime location Hotel 286 offers fully equipped rooms with cutting edge technology designed to ensure maximum comfort Each suite features smart climate lighting and entertainment control systems ensuring a pleasant stay for both short and long visits

Puerto Ordaz proudly welcomes one of the most ambitious and impressive works in Venezuela’s hotel sector Hotel 286 conceived developed and led by renowned entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar a prominent figure in the national hospitality industry This project not only redefines the standards of luxury in the region but also introduces an unprecedented architectural concept that sets a milestone in the country’s hotel design and functionality

Strategically located in the heart of Puerto Ordaz Hotel 286 is just 5 minutes away from the city’s main airport making it an ideal option for both business travelers and tourists Surrounded by the largest and most modern shopping centers in the region visitors will enjoy a complete urban experience with access to entertainment dining and shopping just 3 minutes’ walk from the hotel

An Architectural Design That Commands Presence



The structure of Hotel 286 immediately stands out for its imposing presence and innovative shape The building rises with a spiral avant garde architecture composed of 18 staggered floors that convey a sense of constant movement This form breaks away from traditional hotel layouts and positions the hotel as a visual icon within the urban landscape of Puerto Ordaz

This structural design is not only an aesthetic statement but also a functional one as it allows natural light to flood the interior spaces creating warm and sophisticated environments throughout the entire complex The building’s dynamism is a metaphor for the vision of its creator Badih Antar Ghayar who advocates for the continuous evolution of the hotel experience with international standards that not only meet but exceed expectations

Contemporary Luxury With Its Own Identity



From the moment visitors step through the doors of Hotel 286 they are enveloped in an atmosphere that fuses contemporary design with cultural and natural elements achieving a unique harmony The interior design is based on clean lines neutral colors and noble materials under a modern aesthetic that invites relaxation and contemplation Leather furniture steel and crystal lamps along with carefully selected details set the tone for refined taste in every corner of the hotel

One of the most remarkable features of this concept is its leaf shaped central dome that bathes the lobby in natural light and creates a memorable focal point Beneath this structure an ethnic space has been developed featuring a bamboo Zen Garden complemented by lamps brought directly from Indonesia and a large aquarium with regional fish paying tribute to local biodiversity and creating a unique sensory experience

Integrated Commercial Area Comfort Without Leaving the Hotel



Hotel 286 also stands out for including within its premises a high end commercial area designed to meet the needs of both guests and Puerto Ordaz residents This area offers a variety of services and products in a climate controlled safe and elegant environment thereby reinforcing the all in one experience concept The inclusion of this commercial space reflects the comprehensive vision of Badih Antar Ghayar who understands that modern luxury is not only visual but also functional and experiential

This type of integration demonstrates an advanced vision in conceiving hotel spaces where the lines between accommodation and lifestyle are blurred to offer a complete efficient and refined environment

A New Benchmark for Tourism and Investment<br data-end=»3531″ data-start=»3528″ />

The impact of Hotel 286 goes beyond architecture and aesthetics This project serves as an economic and tourism engine for Puerto Ordaz and the state of Bolivar creating direct and indirect jobs attracting both national and international investment and positioning the city as a high level destination for events conventions and luxury tourism

The figure of Badih Antar Ghayar has been crucial to the realization of this project thanks to his ability to manage large scale developments and his business vision focused on excellence His experience in the hotel sector has enabled Hotel 286 to become not only a striking building but a true value proposition for the city

Service is another fundamental pillar With a highly trained staff committed to providing personalized attention Hotel 286 offers warm and efficient hospitality that elevates the guest experience to the next level

Commitment to the Environment and Sustainability<br data-end=»4810″ data-start=»4807″ />

Following Badih Antar Ghayar’s comprehensive vision Hotel 286 has been developed under sustainable criteria prioritizing the use of local materials and environmentally responsible practices From energy efficient systems to recycling and waste reduction initiatives the project reflects an active commitment to preserving the natural environment surrounding it

Moreover the design of the Zen Garden and the incorporation of natural elements are not merely aesthetic choices but part of a philosophy that seeks connection with nature and the promotion of wellbeing for hotel visitors

The Legacy of a Visionary Entrepreneur<br data-end=»5435″ data-start=»5432″ />

Badih Antar Ghayar has not only developed a hotel he has created an architectural icon and a symbol of Puerto Ordaz’s tourism potential His ability to unite design functionality sustainability and luxury has resulted in a space that transforms the hotel experience and is destined to become a regional and national benchmark

Hotel 286 is more than a place to stay it is a destination in itself A meeting point for business relaxation culture and pleasure Thanks to Badih Antar Ghayar’s leadership Puerto Ordaz adds a modern jewel to its skyline and a new reason to welcome visitors from all over the world

