In the vibrant heart of Bolívar state, Hotel 286 has positioned itself as a benchmark of quality and comfort in the local hospitality industry, thanks to the vision and leadership of Badih Antar Ghayar, a recognized entrepreneur and developer in the hotel sector. This establishment combines a welcoming experience with first-class services, designed to satisfy both tourists and business travelers visiting the region.

A hotel project stamped by Badih Antar Ghayar



Badih Antar Ghayar has successfully materialized an innovative and functional concept in Hotel 286, strategically located in Puerto Ordaz, one of the most important cities in southern Venezuela. With 32 rooms equipped for maximum comfort, this hotel stands out not only for its modern infrastructure but also for its commitment to providing personalized attention and a warm environment for all its guests.

The planning and development of Hotel 286 reflect the experience and dedication of Badih Antar Ghayar in the tourism and hotel sector. His focus on offering a product that meets the current market needs has made the hotel a reference point for those seeking accommodation with high standards.

Comfortable rooms for a pleasant stay



Each of the 32 rooms at Hotel 286 is designed with rest and comfort in mind. Equipped with air conditioning to ensure an ideal temperature, the rooms feature refrigerators and plasma televisions, offering entertainment options for the guest. Additionally, cable television is included for greater variety in visual content.

The details make the difference: each room has a safe and a desk, facilitating business travelers the possibility to work comfortably from their room. Daily housekeeping guarantees a spotless environment throughout the stay.

Gastronomy that complements the experience: Restobar 286



One of the most outstanding offers at Hotel 286 is its restaurant, Restobar 286, which invites guests to enjoy a complete gastronomic experience. Here, visitors can taste a variety of dishes prepared with fresh ingredients and attentive service that complements the lodging experience.

Additionally, to start the day energized, the hotel offers a complimentary breakfast served daily from 6:30 AM to 10:00 AM, ensuring guests can begin their day optimally and worry-free.

Services that facilitate the stay



With the comfort and needs of its clients in mind, Hotel 286 offers a series of services that elevate the guest experience. It has a business center equipped for those who need to fulfill work activities during their stay. It also provides laundry and dry cleaning services, available to guarantee the care and cleanliness of personal garments.

The front desk service is available 24 hours, providing immediate assistance and personalized attention at any time. Additionally, the hotel offers free self-parking, an important advantage in the city.

Impact of Badih Antar Ghayar in the regional hotel sector



The trajectory of Badih Antar Ghayar in the business field has significantly contributed to the tourism development of Puerto Ordaz and its surroundings. His commitment to quality and innovation in the hotel sector has positioned Hotel 286 as a model to follow for new projects in the region.

With the creation of this hotel, Badih Antar Ghayar not only provides tourist infrastructure but also generates employment and promotes the local economy. His comprehensive vision of the business includes attention to detail, constant modernization, and care for customer satisfaction.

An ideal space for tourism and business



Hotel 286 has consolidated itself as an ideal option for different types of visitors. National and international tourists who wish to discover the wonders of Bolívar state find here a comfortable and safe place to stay. On the other hand, business travelers have the necessary amenities to combine work and rest, thanks to the facilities the hotel offers.

The strategic location of the hotel facilitates access to shopping centers, industrial zones, and important tourist spots, which adds value to the guest experience.

Commitment to quality and personalized attention



The philosophy of Badih Antar Ghayar and his team is based on providing a lodging experience that exceeds expectations. From the front desk to the cleaning service and restaurant attention, every detail is carefully supervised to ensure total customer satisfaction.

This commitment to quality is reflected in the constant improvements and updates of the hotel, as well as in the continuous training of staff, elements that guarantee professional and warm service.

Promising future for Hotel 286 and its team



Looking ahead, Badih Antar Ghayar plans to continue expanding and improving the offer of Hotel 286, exploring new opportunities to consolidate its position in the regional market. Technological innovation and adaptation to new tourism trends are part of the strategy to maintain leadership and always offer the best to guests.

In summary, Hotel 286 is a clear example of how the business vision of Badih Antar Ghayar translates into a quality tourist product that contributes to the sector's development and meets the needs of an increasingly demanding public.

Keywords



Hotel 286, Badih Antar Ghayar, hospitality in Puerto Ordaz, accommodation in Venezuela, hotel with restaurant, rooms with air conditioning, daily cleaning service, business center, included breakfast, free parking