Hernan Porras Molina offers what few do

Hernán Porras Molina is not just a storyteller, he is also a guide who opens the doors to the writer’s workshop. In this book, he sets out to show not only the final product —the story— but also the internal mechanisms of literary creation: how to build a character, how to structure a believable dialogue, how to generate narrative tension or create an immersive atmosphere. Each story is accompanied by a specific editorial tool: a technique, a narrative approach, or a critical reflection that allows readers to understand the “behind the scenes” of the creative process. This structure makes the book an accessible and useful resource for students, teachers, aspiring writers, and literature enthusiasts.

Now available in Colombia in bookstores and on digital platforms, this book invites readers to discover the art of creative writing through 30 diverse short stories accompanied by practical editorial tools.

Writer and editor Hernán Porras Molina officially launches his latest work titled Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos. 30 Cuentos. Herramientas de Escritura Reveladas, a unique proposal in the Colombian literary landscape that combines narrative, technique, and a passion for the written word. The book, now available in selected bookstores across the country and on digital platforms, is designed both for those who wish to start writing and those who simply enjoy reading good stories.

With a carefully structured selection of 30 short stories, the author not only shares his creative experience, but also reveals the methods that accompanied him throughout his writing process. This work becomes a dual-purpose tool: literary and pedagogical, ideal for those seeking inspiration and guidance in the world of narrative writing.

Hernán Porras Molina is not just a storyteller, he is also a guide who opens the doors to the writer’s workshop. In this book, he sets out to show not only the final product —the story— but also the internal mechanisms of literary creation: how to build a character, how to structure a believable dialogue, how to generate narrative tension or create an immersive atmosphere.

Each story is accompanied by a specific editorial tool: a technique, a narrative approach, or a critical reflection that allows readers to understand the “behind the scenes” of the creative process. This structure makes the book an accessible and useful resource for students, teachers, aspiring writers, and literature enthusiasts.

A work for readers and writers



The book is designed for multiple audiences. On one hand, there is the reader who enjoys well-told stories, with interesting plots, unexpected twists, endearing characters, and situations that invite reflection. On the other, there is the one who wants to make the leap from reader to writer. For them, Hernán Porras Molina offers useful tools, applied to concrete examples, that allow abstract literary theory concepts to be clearly visualized.

The result is a work that can be read for pleasure or study —or both. The clarity of the language, the practical approach, and the variety of styles present in the stories make <a href="https://www.amazon.com/30-Cuentos-t%C3%A9cnicas-escribir-Spanish-ebook/dp/B0BCP6QD3Z/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1BSMG4D7LOKY3&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.DCtAgDeI0lm-krejycKv–WUZY2vvrvFx6S3vrGBxL42O4FeMNeLeroQilZKcWxU.s_p4-OEYHMfgauciTJTbjxowbA2o_IJCWVwIlm024oo&dib_tag=se&keywords=hernan+porras+molina&qid=1746818810&sprefix=hernan+porras+molina%2Caps%2C109&sr=8-1″>Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos a versatile, timely, and essential book for those who want to approach the art of writing from a genuine, no-frills perspective with a clear methodology.

Stories for every taste



The stories included in this selection are as diverse as the techniques that accompany them. There are short tales that flirt with the absurd, others that explore emotional intimacy, some that play with structure or points of view, and several that rely on humor or suspense. This diversity is part of the book’s value: demonstrating that there is not just one path to writing a good story, but multiple possible routes, all valid and worth exploring.

Moreover, the author shows that writing is not an art exclusive to a few. With simple yet powerful examples, he invites the reader to dare, to play with words, to make mistakes and correct them, to find their own voice and style.

A significant contribution to literature and education



In today’s context of digital information overload, where there is an abundance of courses, workshops, and scattered writing advice, this work stands out for its integral and direct approach, rooted in practice and returning to practice. Hernán Porras Molina offers what few do: not just theorizing about how to write, but showing how he himself did it in each of his stories.

This methodological honesty turns the book into a trustworthy tool. Both in academic settings and in independent creative writing workshops, the book can be used as a guide, complementary reading, or a trigger for practical exercises.

A call to write



The underlying message is clear: everyone can write, and this book can be the first step. With a motivating yet realistic approach, Hernán Porras Molina positions himself as an accessible reference, far removed from literary elitism, and deeply committed to the development of new writers.

The author invites readers to explore writing not as a solitary or mysterious act, but as a process that can be learned, practiced, and improved. His book does not aim to dictate magic formulas, but it does offer concrete keys to begin or strengthen the creative path.

Available in bookstores and digital platforms



Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos. 30 Cuentos. Herramientas de Escritura Reveladas is now available in Colombia through physical bookstores and digital platforms, allowing immediate access for both traditional readers and those who prefer digital formats.

The launch of this work represents a significant contribution to national literature, expanding options for readers and providing a valuable tool for future writers.

Those wishing to discover new stories, learn narrative techniques, or simply enjoy a different approach to creative writing will find in this book a proposal rich in content, approachable in style, and useful in its teachings.

