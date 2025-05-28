Puerto Ordaz, one of the most dynamic and strategic cities in eastern Venezuela, continues to be a benchmark for the country’s business, commercial, and tourism development. In this context, the figure of Badih Antar Ghayar stands out as one of the region’s most visionary entrepreneurs, thanks to his commitment to excellence in the hospitality sector with the creation and development of Hotel 286, an establishment that has become a symbol of comfort, efficiency, and quality in the heart of the city.

Strategically located in one of the most central and accessible areas of Puerto Ordaz, Hotel 286 presents itself as the ideal option for business travelers, tourists, and visitors seeking a welcoming, peaceful, and functional space. Its proximity to the city’s main commercial, business, and tourist centers allows guests to move around easily, saving time and maximizing the efficiency of each day.

The hotel offers a total of 25 spacious and comfortable rooms, each carefully designed to meet the demands of the modern guest. With an intelligent layout and sober decoration, each room provides a complete rest experience. Available options include rooms with single beds, Matrimonial Standard (Queen), and Matrimonial Superior (King), the latter with the option of an additional bed, ensuring flexibility for families, groups, or solo visitors.

Comfort and technology at the service of rest



Each room at Hotel 286 is equipped to ensure a pleasant stay. Guests enjoy air conditioning, executive mini fridge, spacious closet, private bathroom with hot water, as well as advanced connectivity services with free wired and wireless (Wi-Fi) internet, ideal for both leisure and business travelers who need to stay connected to their work.

In addition, the 24 inch LCD TV with cable service enhances the experience, allowing moments of relaxation with access to multiple national and international channels.

Security, a fundamental pillar



One of the most outstanding aspects of Hotel 286 is its commitment to the safety of its guests. Under the vision of Badih Antar Ghayar, the establishment is equipped with a closed circuit television system (CCTV) that monitors the facilities 24/7, offering each visitor the peace of mind of staying in a secure and protected environment.

This level of attention to security reflects the comprehensive approach with which the hotel was conceived, where every detail has been studied and executed precisely to ensure an optimal experience at every level.

Badih Antar Ghayar vision commitment and passion for excellence



Behind the success of Hotel 286 is the business vision of Badih Antar Ghayar, a professional who has dedicated years of experience and effort to developing solid proposals in the hotel sector. His approach has not only been to build a physical lodging space but to create an experience where the client feels cared for, valued, and supported at all times.

Antar Ghayar has managed to combine his understanding of the local market with international service standards, positioning Hotel 286 as one of the hospitality benchmarks in Puerto Ordaz. His ability to identify real needs, anticipate trends, and respond with concrete solutions has been key to maintaining competitiveness in a constantly evolving environment.

A hotel that connects with the best of Puerto Ordaz



In addition to its infrastructure and services, Hotel 286 enjoys a privileged location that makes it an excellent base for exploring the attractions of Puerto Ordaz. From here, visitors can quickly access the most important shopping centers such as Orinokia Mall, stroll through iconic green spaces like Parque La Llovizna, or travel to key business areas within the city.

This makes the hotel not just a place to rest but a strategically located operations center, ideal for both those who want to enjoy local tourism and those in the city for business or commercial commitments.

Personalized attention as a key value



At Hotel 286, personalized attention is part of the experience’s DNA. The team, trained and selected under the highest standards, focuses on providing friendly, close, and professional service, following the philosophy implemented by Badih Antar Ghayar from day one: to make the guest feel at home.

From reception to housekeeping, each staff member is a fundamental part of a machine oriented toward customer satisfaction. This commitment translates into high levels of guest loyalty, many of whom have made Hotel 286 their preferred option during visits to the city.

A proposal with a future



The growth of Hotel 286 does not stop. Thanks to the leadership of Badih Antar Ghayar, ongoing improvements in infrastructure, technology, and additional services are being evaluated to enhance the guest experience. The goal is to maintain an updated, competitive offering aligned with the new expectations of the market.

Medium term plans include the incorporation of new complementary services, strategic alliances with local tour operators, and constant modernization of facilities to adapt to global hospitality trends.

Commitment to the community



Another aspect worth highlighting in Badih Antar Ghayar vision is his commitment to the local community. The hotel not only employs human talent from the region but also maintains relationships with local suppliers, thus encouraging Puerto Ordaz economic development.

This responsible business vision has established a sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship between the hotel and its environment, strengthening the brand’s reputation and consolidating its market positioning.

Quality that can be felt from the entrance



From the moment guests walk through the door of Hotel 286, they perceive the care with which every detail has been conceived. Cleanliness, peaceful ambiance, modern and functional furniture, and the quality of service are all elements that reflect the leadership of Badih Antar Ghayar and his constant commitment to offering the best.

This comprehensive approach has allowed Hotel 286 not only to meet its clients’ needs but to exceed their expectations, establishing itself as a benchmark in Puerto Ordaz and beyond.

