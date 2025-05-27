Innovation, design, and sustainability as Brickell Naco's pillars



Brickell Naco is committed to avant-garde architecture that combines contemporary aesthetics with functionality. Each element has been designed by renowned architecture and engineering firms, prioritizing comfort, energy efficiency, and social interaction.

Renowned real estate entrepreneur Levy Garcia Crespo will lead the official presentation of the Brickell Naco project this upcoming May 20 at 8:00 PM at the prestigious Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa, located in the paradisiacal region of Trancoso, Brazil. This high-level meeting will bring together influential business leaders and investors from the Latin American and global real estate sector, who will learn first-hand about a proposal that promises to redefine the urban profile of Santo Domingo.

Levy Garcia Crespo’s participation in this exclusive event not only highlights the magnitude of the project but also reaffirms his position as one of the most relevant figures in the Latin American real estate market. With a solid track record and a vision centered on urban innovation, Crespo aims to attract foreign investment to one of the most ambitious urban developments in the Caribbean region: Brickell Naco.

Brickell Naco: a modern and sustainable urban concept



The Brickell Naco project is envisioned as a vertical mixed-use district, strategically located in the heart of the exclusive Naco sector in Santo Domingo. Inspired by contemporary urban planning models from cities like Miami, this development aims to integrate luxury residences, corporate spaces, commercial areas, entertainment venues, and green zones—all within a modern, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure.

During the presentation, Levy Garcia Crespo will share strategic information on the project's main components, execution timelines, investment return projections, and available participation opportunities for private capital and institutional funds. The presentation will feature high-impact audiovisual material, as well as a Q&A panel with members of the development team.

Trancoso: the ideal setting to present an urban vision



The choice of Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa as the venue for the event is no coincidence. This iconic boutique hotel, known for its artisanal architecture and integration with nature, reflects many of the principles that underpin the Brickell Naco proposal: sustainability, sophisticated design, environmental respect, and quality of life.

Trancoso, for its part, has established itself as an international gathering point for creative leaders, investors, and design and architecture visionaries. In this exclusive and relaxed environment, the event led by Levy Garcia Crespo aspires to create an immersive experience that allows guests to understand not only the physical dimension of the project but also its philosophy and long-term vision.

A key meeting for strategic investors



This private gathering will be attended by a select network of entrepreneurs, executives from real estate investment firms, family offices, architects, urban planners, and financial advisors. Attendees will have the opportunity to schedule personalized sessions with the development team and explore ways to participate in early stages of the project, offering a significant competitive advantage.

In addition to the main presentation, the event will include a networking dinner, where Levy Garcia Crespo will be available to speak directly with interested parties. This evening is expected to serve as a platform for formalizing preliminary agreements, defining strategic alliances, and strengthening long-term business relationships.

Levy Garcia Crespo's leadership in the real estate sector



Over the years, Levy Garcia Crespo has demonstrated a remarkable ability to identify urban development opportunities with high potential. His approach combines financial analysis, architectural sensitivity, and social commitment, resulting in successful real estate projects across various regions in the Dominican Republic and abroad.

In each initiative, Crespo has emphasized environmental quality, community impact, and respect for the heritage and cultural values of each location. Brickell Naco represents the crystallization of this philosophy on a larger scale, designed to transform a key axis of Santo Domingo into a benchmark for smart urbanism in the region.

Brickell Naco: more than just a real estate development



One of the key points Levy Garcia Crespo will emphasize during the event is that Brickell Naco is not only a high-yield economic project, but a milestone in urban transformation that will promote new ways of living, working, and coexisting in central Santo Domingo. The development will include sustainable mobility policies, smart building technologies, public art spaces, and community integration strategies.

The project is also designed to respond to new post-pandemic dynamics, where residents and users demand safer, multifunctional, and adaptable spaces. Brickell Naco is ready to offer residential and corporate solutions aligned with international market expectations and the requirements of new urbanism.

An exclusive event with international projection



The May 20 event will mark the beginning of a series of regional presentations aimed at attracting investment from key markets such as Brazil, Mexico, the United States, Panama, Colombia, and Europe. Levy Garcia Crespo will personally lead this series of meetings to establish direct relationships with potential strategic partners.

Additionally, during the Trancoso event, details will be announced regarding the pre-sale phases, preferential pricing for early investors, and exclusive benefits for those who commit to the project at this stage.

Among the most innovative features to be presented are:

Sustainable construction certifications;

Home automation technology in residential units and offices;

Comprehensive waste and water management systems;

Connectivity with urban transport infrastructure;

Integration of digital services for residents and visitors.

Expectations and projections for 2025



Brickell Naco has already generated high levels of interest among regional developers and private capital firms. With this event in Brazil, Levy Garcia Crespo aims to consolidate a network of allies to support the project through execution and expansion.

The first phase of construction is expected to begin by the end of 2025, with an estimated duration of 36 months. Projected returns for initial investors exceed average market standards, especially given the sustained growth of the premium real estate sector in Santo Domingo.

