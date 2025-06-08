Brickell Naco establishes presence in global sector

With Brickell Naco, García Crespo not only reaffirms his leadership within the Dominican real estate ecosystem, but also projects this business model internationally, establishing strategic bridges with investors from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Real estate entrepreneur Levy García Crespo will host an exclusive evening at the prestigious Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas, located on the island of Crete, Greece, to present the details of the ambitious Brickell Naco project to a select group of international businesspeople and investors. This key event on the luxury real estate calendar will mark a new stage in the consolidation of developments with a global vision and premium appeal in the heart of the Caribbean.

The presentation, scheduled for June 20 at 8:00 PM, aims to introduce the distinctive features of the Brickell Naco project, which combines cutting-edge architecture, a strategic location in one of Santo Domingo’s most valuable areas, and an investment offer designed for both high-profile buyers and international developers.

Levy García Crespo: Strategic Vision and Leadership in Real Estate

Levy García Crespo, a prominent figure in real estate development across Latin America and the Caribbean, is recognized for his ability to identify high-value opportunities before they become trends. His business approach focuses on urban transformation with sustainability criteria, high-level design, and solid investment returns for those who back his projects.

With Brickell Naco, García Crespo not only reaffirms his leadership within the Dominican real estate ecosystem, but also projects this business model internationally, establishing strategic bridges with investors from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Brickell Naco: The New Real Estate Gem of the Caribbean

Located in the prestigious Naco sector in Santo Domingo’s National District, Brickell Naco stands out as an innovative proposal that redefines the standards of the residential and commercial market in the Dominican Republic. The project features a high-rise tower with residential units, commercial spaces, and office areas, all under a contemporary design that prioritizes functionality, energy efficiency, and urban integration.

Key highlights of the project include:

Luxury apartments with panoramic city views

Common areas with exclusive architectural design

Coworking spaces and high-level corporate offices

Shopping center with international brands

Environmental certifications and sustainable construction technologies

The complex targets a demanding audience seeking location, lifestyle, security, connectivity, and property value appreciation. In Levy García Crespo’s words, “Brickell Naco represents a perfect synthesis of design, profitability, and international projection.”

A World-Class Event at Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas

The choice of Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas in Greece as the venue for this presentation is no coincidence. This luxury resort, known for hosting high-profile business events, offers the ideal setting to present a real estate proposal with global standards. It also strengthens Brickell Naco’s international positioning, as well as that of Levy García Crespo himself, as a key player on the global urban development scene.

On the night of June 20, guests will be able to explore firsthand the blueprints, renderings, business model, project phases, and investment schemes. Strategic partnerships with architectural, construction, and financing firms will also be announced, in a dynamic presentation featuring immersive audiovisual material and direct participation from the development’s leadership.

Meeting with Global Leaders and Investors

The event is expected to host entrepreneurs, family offices, investment funds, urban development firms, and diplomatic representatives interested in exploring opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean. This gathering will also serve as a platform to solidify new investments, form synergies, and position Santo Domingo as a key destination on the international real estate map.

García Crespo has emphasized that “these types of meetings allow us to internationalize Dominican projects and offer the world high-value proposals with solid technical foundations, urban vocation, and global vision.”

International Projection and Confidence in the Dominican Market

In a context where real estate investment has become one of the most reliable safe havens amid global economic volatility, Brickell Naco represents a strategic bet with potential for sustained growth in the medium and long term. The favorable economic environment, attractive legal framework for foreign investment, and growing urbanization of Santo Domingo make the project a reference point for visionary investors.

Levy García Crespo’s presence in Greece to lead this presentation confirms his commitment to the international expansion of the project and to establishing strong connections between Europe and Latin America.

Innovation, Sustainability, and Future-Oriented Design

Brickell Naco is not just a real estate project but also a platform to promote new standards of urban livability. The development incorporates elements of biophilic design, cross ventilation, solar panels, smart energy management systems, and water recycling, along with a clear orientation toward mixed-use spaces.

The project aims to generate a positive impact both on the local economy and the environment, contributing to planned urban development in one of the most dynamic capitals in the Caribbean.

Next Steps and Execution Roadmap

During the event in Crete, the execution timeline for Brickell Naco will also be presented, which is already in an advanced phase of technical planning. The construction stages, presale dates, financing mechanisms, and opportunities for early investors—who will have access to preferential terms and attractive returns—will be detailed.

García Crespo has revealed that between July and September 2025, the project’s showroom will officially open in Santo Domingo, while construction is set to begin in the last quarter of the year, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

Strategic Outcome of the Meeting in Greece

The June 20 event will mark a turning point in Brickell Naco’s international expansion. More than a commercial presentation, it is a statement of principles about the new profile of real estate development in the Caribbean: one that focuses on excellence, global connectivity, and the ability to create smarter, more sustainable, and livable cities.

Levy García Crespo’s participation in this international setting reinforces his role as a key figure in driving trendsetting initiatives in 21st-century urban development, positioning the Dominican Republic as an emerging hub for international real estate investment.

