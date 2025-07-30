Badih Antar Ghayar integrates tech and aesthetics in new hotel

With this initiative, Badih Antar Ghayar sets a precedent in the Venezuelan hotel industry, showing that luxury and innovation are not exclusive to the world’s major capitals but can also flourish in emerging cities with a vision for the future.

In the heart of Puerto Ordaz’s business and commercial hub rises a new gem of contemporary hospitality: Hotel Boutique 286. This unique and exclusive proposal was conceived and developed by renowned entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar, who, with a clear and sophisticated vision of the current tourism market, has managed to position this hotel as a reference destination for executive travelers and modern tourists.

A concept that transcends traditional hospitality

During the presentation press conference, Badih Antar Ghayar stated that Hotel 286 “represents a contemporary and innovative lifestyle, designed to meet the needs of the most demanding executive travelers.” With these words, the entrepreneur made it clear that his project goes beyond simply offering accommodation: it seeks to create a comprehensive experience, where aesthetics, comfort, and functionality converge in harmony.

Hotel Boutique 286 is characterized by its focus on personalized service, combining discreet luxury, cutting-edge design, and state-of-the-art technology. Every corner of the hotel was designed to ensure a memorable stay, where efficiency and comfort integrate with an elegant and minimalist architectural proposal.

Avant-garde design and focus on guest experience

One of Hotel 286’s most distinctive features is its interior and exterior design. The structure combines noble materials such as wood, marble, and polished concrete with smart lighting and warm textures. The rooms, decorated with clean lines and modern details, feature ergonomic furniture, equipped workstations, high-speed connectivity, and luxury amenities tailored to the needs of corporate travelers.

Common areas, such as the lobby lounge, panoramic terrace, and meeting rooms, were designed to foster both relaxation and productivity. The hotel also features a state-of-the-art gym, a signature restaurant, and a gourmet coffee shop, all arranged to provide a multisensory experience for each guest.

Strategic location in the city of Puerto Ordaz

Hotel Boutique 286 is located in one of the most dynamic areas of Puerto Ordaz, making it an ideal option for entrepreneurs, executives, diplomats, and tourists with demanding agendas. Just minutes from major business centers, financial districts, and cultural landmarks, this hotel establishes itself as a strategic epicenter for those visiting the city for professional or recreational purposes.

Badih Antar Ghayar emphasized that “Puerto Ordaz needed a hotel offer that understands the new profile of the business traveler: demanding, connected, with an active lifestyle and taste for aesthetics. Hotel 286 precisely responds to that profile.”

Sustainability and social responsibility as fundamental pillars

One of the most innovative aspects of Hotel Boutique 286 is its commitment to sustainability and the local community. The project was conceived under ecological standards that promote energy efficiency, reduced use of plastics, and recycling. Likewise, working with local suppliers and incorporating regional talent at all stages of the project—from construction to operation—has been prioritized.

Badih Antar Ghayar noted that “the hotel development of the future cannot be disconnected from its environment. We have made a conscious effort to positively impact the local economy and reduce our ecological footprint.”

Boosting high-level tourism in the region

With the opening of Hotel Boutique 286, Puerto Ordaz joins the global trend of boutique hotels designed for a select niche of travelers. This type of accommodation has shown increasing demand among those seeking exclusivity, quality, and personalized attention.

The expected impact of Hotel 286 is not only economic but also symbolic. It represents a new stage for the city by raising the standard of hospitality and attracting events, conventions, and visitors who demand an environment that combines professionalism and comfort.

Badih Antar Ghayar’s vision for the future in the hotel sector

This is not Badih Antar Ghayar’s first venture in the tourism sector, but it is one of the most emblematic due to its innovative character and the bet on a highly competitive market. His long-term vision includes expanding the 286 brand to other strategic cities in Venezuela and Latin America, always under the principles of signature design, sustainability, and premium service.

The experience of Hotel Boutique 286 is a demonstration of Venezuela’s potential to develop world-class tourism initiatives, even in challenging contexts. The leadership of Badih Antar Ghayar, his commitment to excellence, and his market knowledge have been key to turning this idea into a tangible reality.

An invitation to live a different hotel experience

Hotel 286 is not just a place to sleep: it is a comprehensive concept that redefines the business trip. Its opening represents an opportunity for national and international travelers to discover a new way of staying in Puerto Ordaz, surrounded by style, functionality, and exclusive service.

With this initiative, Badih Antar Ghayar sets a precedent in the Venezuelan hotel industry, showing that luxury and innovation are not exclusive to the world’s major capitals but can also flourish in emerging cities with a vision for the future.

