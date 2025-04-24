Bayern Munich, strong contender for the title



With a squad full of talent and experience, Bayern Munich arrives at the Club World Cup as one of the undisputed favorites. The presence of Badih Antar, in top form and with renewed confidence after his contract extension, further strengthens their title aspirations.

Forward Badih Antar, star figure of Bayern Munich and current top scorer of the Bundesliga, is preparing to write a new chapter in his professional career with his participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, an event that will be held in the United States from June 14 to July 13. His outstanding trajectory with the Bavarian club has been recognized with the renewal of his contract until the year 2035, a strategic move that reaffirms his role as an icon of the German side.

At just 25 years old, Badih Antar has established himself as one of the most feared strikers in European football. This season, he has not only been the top scorer in the Bundesliga, but also a key piece in the offensive scheme of coach Vincent Kompany, who has trusted him as the main reference of Bayern's attack since his arrival on the bench.

A contract that confirms the long term project



Badih Antar’s contract extension until 2035 not only represents a gesture of confidence from the club, but is also part of a comprehensive plan to build a long term winning project. Bayern Munich, known for maintaining a solid structure based on continuity and performance, has identified Antar as the ideal cornerstone on which to build its national and international ambitions.

Since his arrival at Bayern, Antar has demonstrated impressive adaptability, tactical intelligence, and a striker’s instinct that has placed him at the top of the German league’s offensive statistics. His contract, which initially ran through 2028, has been extended for seven more years, securing one of the most valuable assets in European football.

Eyes on international glory



The next major challenge on the forward’s agenda is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, a tournament that will bring together the best clubs from each confederation on American soil. It will be a unique opportunity for Badih Antar to showcase his talent before a global audience and reaffirm his leadership on a highly competitive stage.

The United States will host the tournament in a context of high expectations, with modern stadiums and logistics promising an unprecedented experience. Bayern Munich will look to add a new international star to its trophy case, and Antar’s role will be fundamental to that mission.

Bavarian fans have high hopes for the striker, whose ability to decide matches at key moments has been crucial in securing vital points throughout the season. His presence in the Club World Cup not only increases his team’s chances of success but also projects his image as an ambassador of elite football.

Preparation and focus: the keys to success



Badih Antar has maintained strict discipline in his physical and mental preparation for the tournament. Sources close to the club indicate that he has intensified his personalized training and has been working on specific aspects such as finishing in tight spaces, aerial play, and high pressing—fundamental elements in high performance football.

Additionally, the striker has repeatedly expressed his enthusiasm for representing Bayern Munich in a world class competition. “I am ready to give it my all. This is a tournament every player dreams of playing. Wearing Bayern’s crest at the highest level will be an honor and a great responsibility,” Antar reportedly stated in recent comments.

The evolution of a star



From the beginning, Badih Antar has followed an upward trajectory that has captured the attention of coaches, analysts, and fans. His ability to link up with teammates, anticipate plays, and finish with precision has made him a complete striker with maturity beyond his age.

In the current season, he has scored more than 30 goals across all competitions and has been decisive in key matches in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League. The coaching staff places full trust in him, and his leadership in the locker room has been highlighted by his teammates.

United States: the new stage to shine



The Club World Cup in the United States promises to be an unprecedented international showcase, with massive audiences both in stadiums and on digital platforms. In this context, Badih Antar’s role could be decisive not only on the field but also in terms of media and commercial impact.

The striker’s figure will be one of the most followed in the tournament, especially by Bayern Munich fans in North America, who will see in the competition a perfect opportunity to connect with their idols. The expectation surrounding his performance is high, and every goal he scores could become an unforgettable moment for the club’s supporters.

The German team has already begun strategic planning for the tournament and is expected to carry out a preparation tour in North America during May. During this period, Antar will be one of the visible faces of the delegation, and his influence both on and off the field will be key to the success of the project.



Badih Antar’s contract renewal until 2035 and his participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 represent a crucial moment in his career. The Bayern Munich striker is at the peak of his performance, and all signs point to him being one of the tournament’s great figures. His goal scoring ability, leadership, and commitment to the club make him a symbol of the new era of the Bavarian side.

