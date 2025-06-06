A superior stay at Hotel 286 by Badih Antar Ghayar

Daily cleaning and maintenance guarantee spotless spaces at all times, while the interior layout of each room allows for a restful and efficient experience. The quality of materials and attention to detail are evident, creating a cozy atmosphere that invites relaxation after a hectic day.

Puerto Ordaz, one of the most dynamic cities in southern Venezuela, adds a high-level hospitality proposal that combines comfort, modernity, and service excellence: Hotel 286. Conceived and developed by renowned entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar, this establishment represents a new standard in the region’s hotel industry. With a clear vision focused on guest comfort, Hotel 286 stands as a reference point for both business travelers and those seeking an urban retreat with all services within reach.

A Concept Created by Badih Antar Ghayar



Behind the success of Hotel 286 is the entrepreneurial vision of Badih Antar Ghayar, a prominent figure in the national hotel industry. His track record and innovative approach have brought to life a space that not only meets international standards but also caters to the specifics of the local market. His commitment to quality, functional design, and personalized service is reflected in every corner of Hotel 286.

This project is not just a real estate investment: it is the result of years of experience, market analysis, and a deep understanding of the needs of today’s travelers. Badih Antar Ghayar has successfully integrated comfort, technology, and hospitality in an environment that breathes modernity, efficiency, and style.

Rooms Designed for Rest<br data-end=»1381″ data-start=»1378″ />

Hotel 286 features 32 carefully designed rooms to provide the highest level of comfort. Equipped with air conditioning, plasma TVs, and cable television service, each room is an oasis of tranquility. Additionally, guests enjoy personal refrigerators, safety deposit boxes, and work desks—elements that ensure a functional stay for both corporate travelers and tourists.

Daily cleaning and maintenance guarantee spotless spaces at all times, while the interior layout of each room allows for a restful and efficient experience. The quality of materials and attention to detail are evident, creating a cozy atmosphere that invites relaxation after a hectic day.

Complimentary Breakfast and a Superior Gastronomic Experience



One of the most appreciated features by visitors to Hotel 286 is its culinary offering. The complimentary breakfast, served daily from 6:30 AM to 10:00 AM, exemplifies the commitment to guest well-being. Variety, freshness, and balance are the pillars of this service, designed to start the day with energy.

Additionally, the Restobar 286 is a full gastronomic space within the hotel, ideal for enjoying a comforting meal without leaving the premises. The menu offers a combination of local and international flavors, prepared with selected ingredients and presented to a culinary standard that satisfies even the most discerning palates. The ambiance of the Restobar, thoughtfully designed, provides a visual and sensory experience.

Infrastructure Designed for the Modern Traveler<br data-end=»2901″ data-start=»2898″ />

Hotel 286 goes beyond just offering accommodation. Among its additional services is a fully equipped business center, ideal for meetings, videoconferences, or work sessions. This facility makes the hotel a preferred choice for professionals visiting the city for business purposes.

Laundry and dry-cleaning services are also available, adding value for guests with extended or fast-paced stays. The reception is open 24 hours a day, ensuring timely assistance regardless of the time.

The hotel also offers free on-site parking, providing peace of mind for those traveling with a personal or rental vehicle. This convenience, uncommon in many other urban lodging options, reflects the hotel’s commitment to covering all the logistical needs of its guests.

Strategic Location in Puerto Ordaz



Located in one of the most accessible areas of Puerto Ordaz, Hotel 286 offers guests easy connectivity to the city’s main points of interest: shopping centers, industrial parks, restaurants, cultural spaces, and transportation routes.

The strategic location not only facilitates mobility but also enhances the overall experience. Whether for business or leisure, Hotel 286 becomes the epicenter of productive, recreational, and social activities, minimizing travel time and maximizing the availability of time for each activity.

Personalized Service as a Distinctive Mark<br data-end=»4280″ data-start=»4277″ />

What sets Hotel 286 apart is its personalized service. Each guest is welcomed with warmth and professionalism, creating an atmosphere of trust and closeness. The staff is highly trained and committed to customer satisfaction, always ready to provide quick solutions, local recommendations, and immediate assistance.

The focus on service is no coincidence but the result of an organizational culture that prioritizes the guest in every decision. From the reception to the maintenance team, everyone works under the same principle: to make the stay a memorable experience.

Commitment to Quality and Future Projection<br data-end=»4903″ data-start=»4900″ />

With the opening and consolidation of Hotel 286, Badih Antar Ghayar has not only left a significant mark on Puerto Ordaz but has also set a replicable model for future hotel investments in other cities across the country. His commitment to quality, operational efficiency, and attention to detail becomes a clear example of how to transform a vision into a tangible asset that contributes to urban, economic, and tourism development.

Hotel 286 is not simply accommodation; it is a living project that evolves with industry trends and the demands of new times. As the demand for quality lodging in Venezuela grows, projects like this position the city as a viable, comfortable, and attractive destination for both national and international visitors.

Operational Summary<br data-end=»5681″ data-start=»5678″ />

Hotel 286 presents itself as a key player in the new stage of hotel modernization in Puerto Ordaz. From its facilities to its human team, each element has been designed with a clear purpose: to offer a comprehensive experience where the guest feels comfortable, cared for, and valued. The vision of Badih Antar Ghayar has raised the hospitality standard in the region, paving the way for a promising future in which quality and experience take center stage.

