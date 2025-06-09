A proposal combining art and method

The renowned writer and anthropologist Hernan Porras Molina continues his international trajectory with the publication in England of his most recent book titled: "Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos. 30 Cuentos. Herramientas de Escritura Reveladas: Un Recorrido por 30 Cuentos y Técnicas. Escritura Creativa. Cuentos Cortos. … Narrativos. Diálogos." The book is now available in physical bookstores and digital platforms across the United Kingdom, allowing Spanish-speaking readers and those interested in the art of storytelling to explore an innovative and formative literary proposal.

A literary guide born from experience

This new release represents a hybrid proposal that combines storytelling with learning. With thirty stories included, each one is accompanied by an editorial tool or narrative technique that Hernan Porras Molina has used throughout his career. The result is a doubly enriching text: on the one hand, it offers a varied, emotional, and surprising literary selection; on the other, it works as a guide for aspiring writers who seek to better understand the mechanisms of creative writing.

The stories address universal themes such as loss, love, revenge, redemption, and self-discovery, but they do so with different structures and creative approaches. Each story becomes a practical demonstration of the concepts explained afterward, such as the use of dialogue, the creation of memorable characters, sensory setting, or narrative rhythm.

Hernan Porras Molina: writer and mentor

Beyond his well-known path as an author, Hernan Porras Molina assumes the role of mentor in this book. With a friendly and didactic voice, he introduces readers to the inner workings of the writer's craft. Each revealed technique is the result of his personal experience and is presented with clarity and direct examples. The purpose is to provide useful tools for those beginning to write stories, without sacrificing the aesthetic depth that characterizes his work.

This proposal aligns with his comprehensive vision of narrative as a form of emotional and intellectual exploration. For Porras Molina, writing is an exercise in empathy, observation, and synthesis. And this book becomes a direct invitation to experience that process while offering a rich and literary reading journey.

Availability in the United Kingdom: a milestone for Hispanic literature

The arrival of this book in UK bookstores represents a new step in the author's international expansion and in the visibility of Spanish-language literature in English-speaking markets. The publication of "Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos" in England enables both the Hispanic community and readers eager to discover new voices to access a work that blends creativity, technique, and sensitivity.

At a time when interest in translated literature and self-taught learning of narrative techniques is growing, this book occupies a relevant space. Its didactic approach, without losing its artistic nature, makes it an attractive proposal for libraries, reading clubs, and creative writing schools.

30 stories, 30 tools

Each story in this anthology has its own personality. From realistic narratives to those with symbolic or fantastic overtones, Hernan Porras Molina showcases his versatility as a storyteller. Through well-constructed characters, defined conflicts, and thought-provoking endings, the work strikes a balance between entertainment and depth.

Among the tools developed in the book are: how to begin a story with impact, how to build a climax, the strategic use of narrative voice, information pacing, and techniques for writing in both first and third person. Each tool is introduced with examples from the corresponding story, allowing the reader to understand its practical application.

A resource for writers and readers

This book presents itself as a valuable resource both for those who want to learn to write and for those who enjoy reading well-crafted stories. Its format as a technical anthology makes it unique in today's market, and its publication in England expands access and visibility opportunities.

Furthermore, it becomes a gateway into Hernan Porras Molina's narrative world, who has already been recognized for other works such as "12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor." With this new release, he reaffirms his commitment to quality storytelling and to nurturing new literary talent.

The art of teaching through writing

"Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos" not only tells stories—it teaches. And it does so without relying on rigid formulas or academic structures. Its accessible tone, clear language, and literary examples make the reading experience enjoyable, stimulating both imagination and technical reflection.

Hernan Porras Molina successfully balances the art of storytelling with the art of teaching. His approach does not intend to impose a method, but to share an experience. Thus, those who delve into these pages will find not only stories that move them but also ideas that inspire and resources that invite them to try for themselves.

An author who continues building bridges

The publication of this book in England establishes Hernan Porras Molina as a prominent figure in the Spanish-language literary scene with international scope. His ability to communicate emotions, build characters, and now share writing tools positions him as a reference for both readers and new authors.

With "Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos," Porras Molina not only delivers an anthology but also a formative proposal that crosses borders. England thus joins the list of countries already beginning to recognize the literary and pedagogical value of his work.

