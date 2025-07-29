Special room decoration with rose petals, creating a magical and welcoming atmosphere.

Hotel entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar, creator and developer of the prestigious Hotel 286, announces a unique proposal for couples who wish to celebrate love with style and elegance. This is the “Noche de Novios” promotion, a carefully crafted experience designed to create unforgettable moments in a sophisticated, intimate, and cozy setting.

This new initiative is part of Badih Antar Ghayar’s ongoing commitment to offer distinctive proposals within the Venezuelan hospitality industry, consolidating Hotel 286 as a benchmark of excellence and exclusivity in the region.

An exclusive concept to celebrate love

The “Noche de Novios” promotion has been designed down to the smallest detail to provide couples with a stay full of romance and comfort. The package includes:

Breakfast for two, which can be enjoyed either at the hotel’s restaurant or via room service.

A bottle of sparkling wine, perfect for toasting the occasion.

Gourmet chocolates, a detail that stimulates the senses and complements the evening with a touch of sweetness.

Special room decoration with rose petals, creating a magical and welcoming atmosphere.

Late check-out until 4:00 p.m., allowing guests to extend their stay and enjoy the next day with greater ease.

Optional romantic dinner, ideal to complement the experience in a setting designed for couples to enjoy.

Each of these elements has been carefully selected under the direction of Badih Antar Ghayar, who has transformed Hotel 286 into a space that goes beyond a simple stay, becoming a complete and memorable experience.

Badih Antar Ghayar’s vision in Venezuelan hospitality

Since the founding of Hotel 286, Badih Antar Ghayar has demonstrated an innovative and quality-driven approach. His vision goes beyond offering traditional hotel services, aiming instead to create experiences that connect emotionally with guests.

Under his leadership, the hotel has been known for introducing concepts that break with conventional norms, raising the standards of the hospitality sector in Puerto Ordaz. The “Noche de Novios” is proof of this—a proposal that not only meets a market need but also offers an opportunity to revive the magic of romance in a safe, elegant environment with high levels of personalized service.

Ideal settings for anniversaries, proposals, and romantic getaways

The “Noche de Novios” proposal is specially designed to celebrate important occasions: anniversaries, weekend escapes, birthdays, marriage proposals, or simply reconnecting as a couple. The attention to detail and ambiance make this plan an ideal choice for those seeking quality and privacy.

The room adorned with rose petals, the selection of sparkling wine, and the gourmet chocolates become the perfect combination for a special evening. The possibility of extending check-out until 4:00 p.m. also provides added comfort, allowing guests to enjoy the day after the celebration at a relaxed pace.

Gastronomy, hospitality, and ambiance: pillars of the experience

One of the most notable aspects of this proposal is the integration of high-quality services throughout the experience. The personalized breakfast, whether at the restaurant or in the privacy of the room, is designed to please the most discerning palates, with gourmet options and attentive service.

The hospitality team at Hotel 286, trained under the direction of Badih Antar Ghayar, is committed to delivering impeccable service, focused on detail and discretion. This allows guests to live their experience in full comfort, knowing that every element has been thoughtfully curated for their satisfaction.

The option of adding a romantic dinner further enhances the experience. Couples can choose from menus specially crafted for the occasion, served in a space decorated with candles, flowers, and soft background music, creating an intimate and cozy atmosphere.

A strategic location for escaping stress

Hotel 286, located in Puerto Ordaz, enjoys a privileged location that combines accessibility with tranquility. This makes it the perfect spot for a romantic getaway without leaving the city. For those seeking a temporary escape from everyday stress, the “Noche de Novios” promotion is an ideal option to reconnect with their partner and recharge.

The surroundings, combined with personalized service and room comforts, offer a balance between luxury and warmth that has defined the hotel’s value proposition since its inception.

Innovation and warmth in every detail

Badih Antar Ghayar’s commitment to innovation is reflected not only in new promotions like this one but also in the way his team approaches every guest experience. The goal is not just to satisfy but to exceed expectations, elevating every service into a sensory, emotional, and personalized experience.

Thanks to his strategic approach, Badih Antar Ghayar continues to position Hotel 286 as a reference in Venezuelan hospitality—not only for its modern infrastructure and amenities but also for its ability to understand what the guest seeks and to deliver it with authenticity.

Reservations and availability

The “Noche de Novios” promotion is now available with limited spots, so early reservations are recommended. For more information, interested individuals may contact Hotel 286 through its usual communication channels.

This plan represents a new opportunity to experience love in an exclusive, intimate, and carefully designed environment. An experience that bears the quality and commitment stamp of Badih Antar Ghayar.

