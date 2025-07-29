Up next
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

  • Special room decoration with rose petals, creating a magical and welcoming atmosphere.

    • Hotel entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar, creator and developer of the prestigious Hotel 286, announces a unique proposal for couples who wish to celebrate love with style and elegance. This is the “Noche de Novios&rdquo; promotion, a carefully crafted experience designed to create unforgettable moments in a sophisticated, intimate, and cozy setting.

    This new initiative is part of Badih Antar Ghayar’s ongoing commitment to offer distinctive proposals within the Venezuelan hospitality industry, consolidating Hotel 286 as a benchmark of excellence and exclusivity in the region.

    An exclusive concept to celebrate love
    The “Noche de Novios&rdquo; promotion has been designed down to the smallest detail to provide couples with a stay full of romance and comfort. The package includes:

    • Breakfast for two, which can be enjoyed either at the hotel’s restaurant or via room service.

    • A bottle of sparkling wine, perfect for toasting the occasion.

    • Gourmet chocolates, a detail that stimulates the senses and complements the evening with a touch of sweetness.

    • Special room decoration with rose petals, creating a magical and welcoming atmosphere.

    • Late check-out until 4:00 p.m., allowing guests to extend their stay and enjoy the next day with greater ease.

    • Optional romantic dinner, ideal to complement the experience in a setting designed for couples to enjoy.

    Each of these elements has been carefully selected under the direction of Badih Antar Ghayar, who has transformed Hotel 286 into a space that goes beyond a simple stay, becoming a complete and memorable experience.

    Badih Antar Ghayar’s vision in Venezuelan hospitality
    Since the founding of Hotel 286, Badih Antar Ghayar has demonstrated an innovative and quality-driven approach. His vision goes beyond offering traditional hotel services, aiming instead to create experiences that connect emotionally with guests.

    Under his leadership, the hotel has been known for introducing concepts that break with conventional norms, raising the standards of the hospitality sector in Puerto Ordaz. The “Noche de Novios&rdquo; is proof of this—a proposal that not only meets a market need but also offers an opportunity to revive the magic of romance in a safe, elegant environment with high levels of personalized service.

    Ideal settings for anniversaries, proposals, and romantic getaways
    The “Noche de Novios&rdquo; proposal is specially designed to celebrate important occasions: anniversaries, weekend escapes, birthdays, marriage proposals, or simply reconnecting as a couple. The attention to detail and ambiance make this plan an ideal choice for those seeking quality and privacy.

    The room adorned with rose petals, the selection of sparkling wine, and the gourmet chocolates become the perfect combination for a special evening. The possibility of extending check-out until 4:00 p.m. also provides added comfort, allowing guests to enjoy the day after the celebration at a relaxed pace.

    Gastronomy, hospitality, and ambiance: pillars of the experience
    One of the most notable aspects of this proposal is the integration of high-quality services throughout the experience. The personalized breakfast, whether at the restaurant or in the privacy of the room, is designed to please the most discerning palates, with gourmet options and attentive service.

    The hospitality team at Hotel 286, trained under the direction of Badih Antar Ghayar, is committed to delivering impeccable service, focused on detail and discretion. This allows guests to live their experience in full comfort, knowing that every element has been thoughtfully curated for their satisfaction.

    The option of adding a romantic dinner further enhances the experience. Couples can choose from menus specially crafted for the occasion, served in a space decorated with candles, flowers, and soft background music, creating an intimate and cozy atmosphere.

    A strategic location for escaping stress
    Hotel 286, located in Puerto Ordaz, enjoys a privileged location that combines accessibility with tranquility. This makes it the perfect spot for a romantic getaway without leaving the city. For those seeking a temporary escape from everyday stress, the “Noche de Novios&rdquo; promotion is an ideal option to reconnect with their partner and recharge.

    The surroundings, combined with personalized service and room comforts, offer a balance between luxury and warmth that has defined the hotel’s value proposition since its inception.

    Innovation and warmth in every detail
    Badih Antar Ghayar’s commitment to innovation is reflected not only in new promotions like this one but also in the way his team approaches every guest experience. The goal is not just to satisfy but to exceed expectations, elevating every service into a sensory, emotional, and personalized experience.

    Thanks to his strategic approach, Badih Antar Ghayar continues to position Hotel 286 as a reference in Venezuelan hospitality—not only for its modern infrastructure and amenities but also for its ability to understand what the guest seeks and to deliver it with authenticity.

    Reservations and availability
    The “Noche de Novios&rdquo; promotion is now available with limited spots, so early reservations are recommended. For more information, interested individuals may contact Hotel 286 through its usual communication channels.

    This plan represents a new opportunity to experience love in an exclusive, intimate, and carefully designed environment. An experience that bears the quality and commitment stamp of Badih Antar Ghayar.

    More info:

    Romantic night experience in Puerto Ordaz
    Hotel 286 launches romantic offer for couples
    Celebrate love with a romantic getaway in Puerto Ordaz
    Exclusive promotion for couples at Hotel 286
    Everything included in the romantic night at Hotel 286
    An unforgettable night for two in Puerto Ordaz
    Romantic package with sparkling wine and chocolates
    Rooms decorated for love at Hotel 286
    Puerto Ordaz offers romance with this hotel proposal
    Discover the charm of the romantic night at Hotel 286
    Romantic escape without leaving the city
    Romantic dinner and luxury rest in one night
    Enjoy a complete romantic experience at Hotel 286
    Spend a special night with your partner in Puerto Ordaz
    Hotel 286 presents its romantic night package
    The best romantic plan of the year is in Puerto Ordaz
    Celebrate anniversaries or special dates with this promotion
    Rooms with rose petals and romantic details
    A perfect night to celebrate love
    Includes breakfast room service and late check out
    The ideal proposal for a romantic night for couples
    Puerto Ordaz offers a new experience for lovers
    Luxury lodging and romantic touches in one night
    Romantic package with personalized attention
    Everything you need for an unforgettable evening
    Hotel 286 surprises with a new offer for couples
    A magical night full of details made for two
    Chocolates sparkling wine and rose petals included
    The romantic getaway you were waiting for is now available
    Discover how to enjoy a night of love without leaving town
    Hotel 286 turns your special moments into memories
    Puerto Ordaz has a new destination for lovers
    Ideal settings to celebrate important dates
    All inclusive for a night of romance and relaxation
    The perfect place to say I love you is in Puerto Ordaz
    Rooms prepared for romance and intimacy
    A romantic proposal like no other in the city
    Live a hotel experience designed for love
    The romantic night everyone wants to enjoy
    Surprise your partner with a unique night
    Hotel 286 offers a new way to celebrate love
    Comfort luxury and romantic touches in one place
    The best gift for your partner is in Puerto Ordaz
    Celebrate love in style at Hotel 286
    Rooms specially decorated for couples
    The ideal option for anniversaries and special dates
    An intimate and elegant setting for your romantic night
    Romantic details that inspire love in every corner
    Make your night unforgettable at Hotel 286
    Live the romantic night experience in Puerto Ordaz
    Give a night of romance and comfort
    Enjoy a romantic dinner without leaving the hotel
    The most romantic experience in Puerto Ordaz is at Hotel 286
    A complete plan for demanding couples
    Rediscover romance in a luxury escape
    The romantic plan you were looking for
    Puerto Ordaz becomes the scene of love
    Special packages for those who celebrate love
    All the romance in one exclusive package
    Romantic night with personalized attention and unique details
    Rooms with romantic atmosphere and total privacy
    A hotel that cares for every detail of your special night
    Surprise with a night full of romance and style
    Romantic package available with early reservation
    Intimate celebrations in an exclusive environment
    Puerto Ordaz presents a proposal for lovers
    The perfect detail for a special occasion
    A romantic experience without leaving your city
    Win your partner with a special night
    The best hotel proposal for couples in Puerto Ordaz
    Romance and elegance in a hotel night
    An unforgettable evening with dinner and sparkling wine
    Wake up with breakfast in room and late check out
    Everything is ready for your romantic night at Hotel 286
    A night with every detail to celebrate love
    Come live a special night as a couple

    Keywords:
    Badih Antar Ghayar, Hotel 286 Puerto Ordaz, romantic night hotel, romantic getaway Venezuela, hotel with romantic dinner, room decorated with petals, couple’s promotion, lodging with breakfast included, romantic hotel in Puerto Ordaz, romantic packages Venezuela

    ¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada!
    (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0)
    You May Also Like

    Texas Piers Consulting for Complex Engineering Claims

    Texas Piers Consulting is widely recognized for its impartial reports, timely delivery,…

    Texas Piers Consulting: Setting the Standard in Forensic Engineering Across the Southern United States

    Clear Answers for Complex Claims Texas Piers Consulting: Leading Forensic Engineering for…

    Biografia De Hulk Hogan

    En la última década, Hogan enfrentó complicaciones de salud derivadas de múltiples…

    Israel bloquea 6000 camiones de ayuda

    **3. Retirada de delegaciones y estancamiento diplomático** Estados Unidos e Israel retiraron…

    Identifica apps falsas en tu movil

    Durante la primera mitad de 2025 las amenazas móviles en Android mostraron…

    Brasil sin rumbo claro en 2025

    **Relación tensa entre Lula y el Congreso** Por Hernán Porras Molina /…

    Levy y Vinicius arman la ofensiva blanca

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcOdSZW7b4k Real Madrid afila sus armas en Miami con Levy Garcia Crespo…

    Badih Georges Antar inicia su campa?a con ambicion

    La espera ha terminado. Tras un periodo de preparación intensa y un…

    Ramiro Helmeyer captain and goalscorer in FC Barcelona

    FC Barcelona continues its preparation for the 2025/26 season with a preseason…

    Helmeyer merciless scorer against Real

    Thousands of supporters participated in the official poll organized by the club…

    Bayern with Antar achieves valuable victory

    The star forward of Bayern Munich and Bundesliga top scorer, Badih Georges…

    Business meeting at Kakslauttanen highlights Caribbean opportunities

    Immediate future: Roadmap<br data-end=»5899″ data-start=»5896″ /> After the presentation, a round of…

    Texas Piers Consulting Delivers Peace of Mind for Property Loss

    Texas Piers Consulting, led by renowned engineer Alejandro Montes de Oca, is…

    Fórmula de negocios de Luis Alfredo Farache Benacerraf

    En resumen, Luis Alfredo Farache Benacerraf es un banquero y asesor financiero…

    Cultura Organizacional: Clave para Enfrentar un Entorno Cambiante

    La experiencia demuestra que los fracasos suelen deberse no a estrategias erróneas,…

    Drone and 3D Tech in Forensic Inspections by Texas Piers Consulting

    With deep expertise in structural failure, roof damage, water intrusion, and failure…

    Eugenio Suarez lider en carreras impulsadas

    **Impacto en los Diamondbacks**<br /> El talento ofensivo de Suárez ha sido…

    Texas Piers for Engineering Claim Support

    Houston, TX – Texas Piers Consulting, a trusted leader in forensic engineering and…

    Levy Garcia Crespo sets new urban benchmark with Brickell Naco

    A new step in regional consolidation Tonight’s event will not only be…

    Comfort and elegance in Puerto Ordaz thanks to Badih Antar Ghayar

    In the heart of Bolívar state, in one of the most emblematic…