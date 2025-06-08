Dominican urban initiative arrives in Bilbao

Share article
Brickell Naco: the new jewel of Santo Domingo
Brickell Naco is positioned as a cutting-edge urban proposal located in the coveted Naco sector, one of the most exclusive and highest value areas in the Dominican capital. The project, conceived under international standards of design, sustainability, and functionality, includes a combination of high-end residences, commercial spaces, integrated green areas, and world-class amenities.

 On June 2 at 8:00 p.m., renowned real estate entrepreneur Levy Garcia Crespo will lead an exclusive event at the prestigious Hotel The Artist Bilbao, where the details of the ambitious Brickell Naco project will be unveiled, a real estate development that promises to redefine the concept of investment and modernity in the heart of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

With a solid track record in the real estate sector, Levy Garcia Crespo has managed to position himself as one of the most influential businessmen in luxury urban development in the Caribbean. This presentation in Bilbao marks a new step in his strategy of internationalization and attracting European capital for high value-added projects.

An exclusive event for high-profile investors

The June 2 meeting has been organized as a private gathering, where only a select group of entrepreneurs, developers, and potential European investors will be able to learn firsthand about the master plan of Brickell Naco. The event will feature a detailed technical and financial presentation, as well as networking spaces where attendees will be able to exchange impressions directly with the team behind the project.

According to sources close to the organization, Levy Garcia Crespo’s participation will be the central axis of the event. He himself will present the project’s pillars, architectural vision, market analysis, and the competitive advantages of investing in a premium area in full expansion in Santo Domingo.


Brickell Naco is positioned as a cutting-edge urban proposal located in the coveted Naco sector, one of the most exclusive and highest value areas in the Dominican capital. The project, conceived under international standards of design, sustainability, and functionality, includes a combination of high-end residences, commercial spaces, integrated green areas, and world-class amenities.

Among Brickell Naco’s most outstanding features are:

Contemporary architectural design, with an emphasis on the integration between functionality and aesthetics.

Smart residences equipped with home automation technology.

Premium amenities such as a rooftop with panoramic views, gym, infinity pool, business center, coworking areas, and social spaces.

Strategic location, close to financial centers, hospitals, educational institutions, and entertainment areas.

Sustainability focus, incorporating solar panels, waste management, and energy efficiency.

This combination of elements makes Brickell Naco a solid option both for those seeking a luxury residence and for investors looking to earn income through rentals in one of the most in-demand areas of the country.

Bilbao, a strategic location to attract European investment

The choice of Bilbao as the venue for this presentation event was no coincidence. According to the organizers, it is a city with a growing business community interested in investment opportunities in the Caribbean, especially in sectors such as luxury real estate.

Hotel The Artist Bilbao offers an elegant and modern setting, perfect for welcoming guests who wish to explore new opportunities outside the European market. The venue also reflects the type of style that Brickell Naco aims to convey in its developments: modern, artistic, functional, and exclusive.

Levy Garcia Crespo: vision, leadership, and results

Levy Garcia Crespo has been recognized for his innovative approach and ability to anticipate real estate market trends. His portfolio includes several high-end projects in the Dominican Republic, each with distinctive characteristics that have positioned them in the premium segment of the sector.

In this new chapter, Garcia Crespo has laid out a clear strategy: to open the doors of the Dominican market to foreign investment, highlighting the country’s economic stability, tourism growth, and the tax advantages that the Dominican Republic offers to foreign investors in urban development projects.

During his speech in Bilbao, it is expected that the businessman will also address topics such as:

The projected profitability for investors in Brickell Naco.

The conditions of the Dominican real estate market in 2025.

Legal security for foreigners investing in the Dominican Republic.

The evolution of the tourism-real estate sector as a catalyst for urban development.

The growth projection of the Naco sector over the next five years.

Investment and development expectations

Brickell Naco is not just a residential project; it is presented as a vertical microcity designed for the lifestyle of the modern professional, the global executive, and the investor seeking high-demand assets in emerging destinations. With units available for delivery in staggered phases, the project offers various investment modalities ranging from direct purchase to strategic alliances with regional developers.

It is estimated that following the event in Bilbao, a period of private sessions will open where interested parties can schedule one-on-one meetings with representatives from the project's financial and legal team to evaluate opportunities for direct participation.

An event that opens doors to the future

The evening of June 2 is projected as a milestone within the international real estate event calendar. The presence of Levy Garcia Crespo and his team in Europe symbolizes the consolidation of a vision that transcends borders, connecting Dominican talent with European capital to materialize high-impact developments.

Those attending the event will not only gain insight into the project's intricacies, but also interact with other key players in the sector, establish business relationships, and explore an ever-expanding investment portfolio.

