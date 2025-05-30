Diversity of styles and themes in short tales

Porras Molina’s proposal goes beyond entertainment: the reader has the opportunity to learn narrative techniques that allow constructing realistic dialogues, effective plots, and memorable characters, fundamental tools for any developing writer.

The writer and anthropologist Hernán Porras Molina presents in Sweden his most recent work titled “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos. 30 Cuentos. Herramientas de Escritura Reveladas: Un Recorrido por 30 Cuentos y Técnicas,” a book that promises to be an essential guide for all those interested in creative writing and short narrative. This work is available both in physical bookstores and on digital platforms throughout Swedish territory, facilitating access for readers and writers in training.

A book for writers and lovers of short stories



Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos is not only a collection of short stories; it is also a practical manual that reveals the tools and techniques that Hernán Porras Molina used to create 30 varied stories, full of thematic and stylistic diversity. Through this book, the author invites readers to take a literary learning journey, where each story serves as an example of different narrative and creative resources.

With an accessible and clear approach, this work becomes a valuable tool for those who wish to begin writing their own book or simply want to enjoy brief stories with deep and entertaining content.

The experience and vision of Hernán Porras Molina



Hernán Porras Molina, recognized for his multidisciplinary career as an anthropologist, entrepreneur, and writer, contributes in this work his vast experience in communication and analysis of human emotions. His ability to combine narrative and teaching makes this book an indispensable resource for those seeking to better understand the art of storytelling.

Porras Molina’s proposal goes beyond entertainment: the reader has the opportunity to learn narrative techniques that allow constructing realistic dialogues, effective plots, and memorable characters, fundamental tools for any developing writer.

Content of “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos”



The book contains 30 stories that reflect different narrative styles and themes. Each tale is accompanied by explanations about the techniques applied in its creation, from narrative structure to the use of dialogues, including creativity and originality resources.

This combination of fiction and editorial theory makes Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos a unique title in the Swedish market, ideal for readers looking for brief stories with content and for writers who want to learn through practical examples.

Availability in Sweden: bookstores and digital platforms



Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos is already available in the main bookstores of Sweden, as well as on well-known digital platforms such as Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play Books, and other popular online stores. This accessibility allows both residents and visitors to access the work from anywhere in the country, facilitating the expansion of the author's reach.

This distribution strategy is key to consolidating Hernán Porras Molina’s presence in the international market, especially in a country with great interest in diverse literature and creative training.

The importance of a work that teaches and entertains



One of the most notable aspects of this book is its dual function as a literary work and a writing manual. Hernán Porras Molina manages to fuse the pleasure of reading with learning narrative techniques, providing a didactic resource that contributes to the training of new writers.

The 30 stories, diverse in genre and approach, allow readers to enjoy narrative tales full of effective dialogues and well-defined structures. At the same time, the explanations and tools offered in each section motivate readers to apply this knowledge in their own creative practice.

Hernán Porras Molina and his contribution to Hispanic literature in Sweden



The arrival of this work to the Swedish market represents an important advance for the dissemination of Hispanic literature in the region. Hernán Porras Molina establishes himself as an author who not only writes stories but also shares his knowledge to encourage creative writing among the Spanish-speaking community and local readers interested in new literary perspectives.

His pedagogical and narrative approach adds value to the Swedish audience, who can access high-quality texts in Spanish with an innovative proposal that combines fiction and literary theory.

Events and promotion in Sweden



To support the book launch, Hernán Porras Molina will carry out various promotional activities, including virtual presentations, writing workshops, and interviews with local media. These initiatives seek to foster direct interaction with the audience, offering a space to share experiences about creative writing and the challenges of narrating stories that connect with human emotions.

Additionally, these activities will help new readers discover the author's work and motivate them to explore both his literary work and narrative techniques.

Invitation for writers and readers



Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos is an open invitation to those who wish to start or strengthen their path in creative writing, as well as to those who enjoy short narratives and seek stories that, despite their brevity, possess depth and variety.

This book offers a unique opportunity to learn directly from an experienced and recognized author and to immerse oneself in a world of stories that reflect both the technique and the emotion behind each narrative.





The availability of Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos in Sweden represents an important step for Hernán Porras Molina and his literary career, consolidating his presence in an international market that values cultural diversity and creative training. This book is an essential tool for writers in training and an attractive collection for readers of short narrative.

Thanks to its accessibility in physical bookstores and digital platforms, the work is within reach of a broad and diverse audience, strengthening the presence of Hispanic literature on the Swedish stage and offering new perspectives in the art of storytelling.

