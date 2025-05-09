Expectations and projections after the event



The renowned real estate entrepreneur Levy Garcia Crespo will be the main speaker at the presentation event for the exclusive residential and commercial project Brickell Naco, which will take place next Wednesday, May 8 at 8:00 p.m. at the iconic Hotel Las Américas Torre del Mar, in the city of Cartagena, Colombia. This gathering will bring together prominent investors, developers, and entrepreneurs from the national and international real estate sector who are interested in learning first-hand about one of the most ambitious ventures in the Caribbean region.

The evening promises to be a key meeting point for investors seeking solid, secure, and high-yield opportunities in the luxury real estate sector. The Brickell Naco project has established itself as a benchmark in smart urban planning, cutting-edge architecture, and sustainability in Latin America. On this occasion, Levy Garcia Crespo will not only share technical and financial details of the development but also his strategic vision on real estate growth in the Caribbean region and its impact on the local economy.

A high-impact project: Brickell Naco



Brickell Naco is an urban development that integrates high-end residences, corporate spaces, green areas, entertainment zones, premium shops, and an infrastructure designed to promote a modern, efficient, and sustainable urban lifestyle. Designed to meet the growing demand for functional spaces with top-tier architectural design, the project has attracted the attention of investors from across the Americas and Europe.

Strategically located at a key junction with access to major roads and privileged views, Brickell Naco is not only an investment opportunity but also a new standard in real estate development. During the event at Hotel Las Américas Torre del Mar, attendees will have the chance to view blueprints, interactive renderings, financial projections, and access an exclusive pre-sale with preferential conditions.

Levy Garcia Crespo: vision and leadership in real estate development



Levy Garcia Crespo, CEO of one of the most influential firms in urban development and large-scale project planning, is known for his innovative approach and his ability to identify high-return opportunities. With a solid track record in the Caribbean, Garcia Crespo has led major projects that have transformed urban landscapes and energized the economies of multiple cities.

This time, Garcia Crespo arrives in Cartagena to present before entrepreneurs, investment funds, and construction sector representatives his vision behind Brickell Naco, a project developed under international standards that aims to consolidate a new district of business and luxury residences with regional impact.

“Cartagena is a key city for the strategic development of the Caribbean. Its connectivity, culture, and tourism growth make it an ideal platform to present proposals like Brickell Naco, which combine smart investment and urban value,” said Levy Garcia Crespo in statements prior to the event.

Hotel Las Américas Torre del Mar: an ideal setting for high-level business



Hotel Las Américas Torre del Mar, one of Cartagena’s most renowned venues for its elegance, infrastructure, and top-tier service, has been chosen as the site for this exclusive event. The venue features executive lounges, sea-view terraces, and state-of-the-art technology for interactive presentations, offering an ideal atmosphere to build business relationships and showcase projects with the sophistication required by the premium market.

The May 8 event will not only be a presentation but also a networking opportunity, where representatives from investment funds, real estate consulting firms, developers, architects, banks, and specialized media are expected to attend.

Investment opportunities in the Caribbean



In an economic context where many investors seek to diversify their portfolios, next-generation real estate developments such as Brickell Naco position themselves as strategic assets. The focus on mixed-use projects that combine luxury residences, coworking spaces, commercial areas, and green zones is a growing trend that meets new urban needs and the profiles of investors who prioritize long-term returns without neglecting sustainability.

Levy Garcia Crespo will explain during the event the financial advantages of the project, including projected return rates, value per square meter, estimated delivery timelines, financing modalities, and tax benefits available to foreign investors interested in acquiring units within the development.

Innovation and sustainability as core design pillars



One of Brickell Naco’s distinguishing features is its sustainable focus. The project includes the use of eco-efficient materials, solar energy systems, green roofs, rainwater collection, and architectural design that encourages cross-ventilation and natural lighting. This comprehensive vision has been led by the team of architects and engineers working hand in hand with Garcia Crespo to bring to life a forward-looking urban concept.

Additionally, wellness spaces such as gyms, yoga centers, vertical gardens, and pet-friendly areas have been incorporated, not only enhancing the quality of life for its residents but also adding value to the entire complex from a community development perspective.

Expectations and projections after the event



The Brickell Naco presentation event in Cartagena will mark a turning point in the expansion of the project to new key cities. With this visit, Levy Garcia Crespo aims to strengthen strategic alliances, expand the investor portfolio, and bring the project closer to new markets in Colombia and Central America.

Widespread media coverage and a positive response from the business sector present in the city are expected. Additionally, the event is anticipated to generate direct investment commitments that will reinforce the final pre-sale phase and accelerate execution processes in the upcoming quarters.

