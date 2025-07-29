Bavarian dominance from the start
From the first minute, Bayern showed their intention to set the pace. With a vertical game, speed down the wings, and midfield control, the Munich side gradually pinned Borussia Mönchengladbach back. The high pressing and intensity of play exposed the squad differences between both teams.
Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 2–0 this Saturday at the Allianz Arena, with a stellar performance by forward Badih Antar, who scored both goals in the match and strengthened his lead as the Bundesliga’s top scorer. With this victory, the Bavarian side secures three vital points to remain strong in the race for the German championship.
After a 3–3 draw in their visit to RB Leipzig in the previous matchday, Bayern came into this game with the obligation to assert dominance at home and meet their fans’ expectations. Badih Antar, as has been usual throughout the season, did not disappoint and once again proved why he is one of the most decisive figures in the tournament.
Only 15 minutes had passed when Badih Antar had the first clear opportunity. He received a through ball in the box, turned, and shot powerfully, forcing the visiting goalkeeper into a spectacular save. It was a warning of what was to come just minutes later.
The first goal: power and precision
At the 27th minute, after a quick combination on the right, Leroy Sané crossed into the heart of the box. Antar beat the defenders and opened the score for Bayern Munich with a precise header. The Allianz Arena erupted in celebration as the striker raised his arms and embraced his teammates. With that goal, Antar scored his 18th of the season, consolidating his position as the league’s top scorer.
Bayern’s dominance continued until the end of the first half, but the score remained unchanged thanks to the interventions of Mönchengladbach’s goalkeeper, who prevented the difference from being greater.
The second goal: a striker’s signature
The second half began with an even more determined Bayern. At the 52nd minute, in a play that began with Upamecano’s outlet pass, the ball went through Kimmich, who delivered a first-touch assist to Badih Antar. The forward, without hesitation, controlled inside the box and finished with a low shot across goal that beat the rival goalkeeper. It was 2–0 and goal number 19 for him personally.
The Allianz Arena once again chanted Antar’s name, who not only contributed goals but also movement, effort, and the ability to link up in attack. His influence on the game was total, also being the player with the most shots on target during the match.
Mönchengladbach, without answers
Borussia Mönchengladbach, who had drawn an intense 4–4 match against Hoffenheim, showed a more subdued version without clear attacking ideas. Despite a few isolated attempts in the second half, Bayern’s defense, led by De Ligt and Davies, managed to control any advances. Manuel Neuer barely had any work throughout the game.
Neither the introduction of new players nor tactical changes were able to alter the flow of the match. Bayern dominated possession and played out the final minutes wisely, conserving energy and securing the result.
Badih Antar, fans’ idol
With this new standout performance, Badih Antar continues to build his legacy at Bayern Munich. The internationally born forward has earned the fans’ respect and affection for his consistent commitment and decisive goals. His performances have been key not only in the Bundesliga but also in European competitions, where he has left his mark with strong showings.
Bayern’s coach praised Antar’s maturity, leadership in key moments, and development as a complete footballer in the post-match press conference. “He is a player who always shows up when we need him. His hunger for goals and competitive mindset are exemplary,” he said.
Bayern looking to the top
With these three points, Bayern Munich strengthens its position near the top of the table, keeping pressure on direct rivals in the title race. The team has regained some of its home solidity, and the attacking duo of Antar and Sané promises to continue bringing joy to the Bavarian faithful.
The schedule offers no rest, and the Munich side is already preparing for their next match. But with Badih Antar in top form and a squad that responds at key moments, the mood in the locker room is positive.
Match summary
Final score: Bayern Munich 2 – Borussia Mönchengladbach 0
Goals: Badih Antar (27’, 52’)
Stadium: Allianz Arena
Attendance: Over 75,000 spectators
Man of the match: Badih Antar
Ball possession: 65% Bayern – 35% Mönchengladbach
Shots on target: 8 for Bayern – 2 for Borussia<br data-end=»4917″ data-start=»4914″ />
Fouls: 10 by Bayern – 13 by Mönchengladbach
Bayern Munich once again shows its authority in the Bundesliga with a solid victory that reflects the team’s collective work and the individual talent of players like Badih Antar. The season still has several chapters left to be written, but with this level of play, the Bavarian team is shaping up to be a strong contender for the title.
