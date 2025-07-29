New proposal by Badih Antar Ghayar boosts business tourism

A Future with More Opportunities for the Business Sector<br data-end=»5429″ data-start=»5426″ />

Badih Antar Ghayar continues to invest in the diversification of services and the growth of the hotel sector linked to business activity. The corporate rates are not just a temporary promotion, but the beginning of a solid strategy to position Hotel 286 as the main ally for companies operating or doing business in the region.

Renowned hospitality entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar, creator and developer of the prestigious Hotel 286 in Puerto Ordaz, announces a new proposal aimed specifically at the business sector. In his constant pursuit of offering solutions tailored to the needs of the corporate world, Hotel 286 officially introduces its corporate rates—a strategy designed to strengthen ties with local, national, and international companies.

A Proposal Designed for the Corporate Environment<br data-end=»597″ data-start=»594″ />

The new corporate rates of Hotel 286 are the result of a detailed analysis of the business sector's behavior in the region. Under the strategic direction of Badih Antar Ghayar, the hotel has developed personalized packages that allow organizations to optimize their investment in lodging and executive services. This proposal is designed to meet the demands of businesspeople, executives, commercial representatives, and professionals visiting Puerto Ordaz for work commitments.

The new rate structure includes exclusive benefits such as:

Coordination of airport/hotel/airport transfers.

Full access to a business center with state-of-the-art equipment.

Personalized executive assistance service.

Flexible rates adjusted to each company’s requirements and frequency of stays.

Special conditions for events, meetings, and extended stays.

Badih Antar Ghayar: Vision and Leadership in Venezuelan Hospitality<br data-end=»1530″ data-start=»1527″ />

Behind this initiative is Badih Antar Ghayar, a prominent figure in Venezuela’s hospitality sector. His experience, innovative approach, and attention to detail have turned Hotel 286 into an icon of quality, comfort, and service in the Guayana region. Since its foundation, the hotel has been a firm commitment to the tourism and commercial development of Puerto Ordaz, offering a lodging experience that combines modernity, functionality, and Venezuelan hospitality.

For Badih Antar Ghayar, these new corporate rates represent much more than a commercial move. “It’s about understanding the real needs of companies and becoming strategic allies in their operations. We know how important it is to have a comfortable, functional, and safe space when away from home for work. That’s why we’ve designed this proposal with the intention of exceeding the expectations of the business sector,” said the entrepreneur during the announcement.

Premium Services Adapted to the Business Pace<br data-end=»2520″ data-start=»2517″ />

Hotel 286 not only offers modern and comfortable rooms, but has also integrated a series of premium services designed to facilitate the workday of its corporate guests. The goal is for each business client to focus on their professional objectives while the hotel takes care of the rest.

Among these services are:

Express check-in and check-out to maximize time.

Meeting spaces with audiovisual technology.

High-speed Wi-Fi in all hotel areas.

Printing, scanning, and administrative support services.

Executive menus at the hotel restaurant for business lunches or dinners.

Suite-style rooms with private work areas.

The combination of these services creates a productive and efficient environment that meets the standards of any company that values operational excellence.

Strategic Location in the Heart of Puerto Ordaz



Hotel 286 is strategically located in one of the most accessible and commercial areas of Puerto Ordaz, facilitating mobility to business centers, industrial parks, government institutions, and key locations for the region’s economic activity. This logistical proximity translates into time and resource savings for work teams that constantly travel for professional purposes.

Moreover, the safety of the area, access to complementary services, and the peaceful surroundings are highly valued by corporate visitors who prioritize well-being and efficiency during their trips.

Personalized Attention from the Reservations Department<br data-end=»4014″ data-start=»4011″ />

To simplify the experience from the first contact, the Reservations Department at Hotel 286 is prepared to handle all inquiries related to corporate rates. Interested companies can request personalized quotes, packages tailored to their operations, and special conditions for groups or recurring stays.

The service is fully personalized, understanding that each company has different needs depending on its industry, size, travel frequency, and internal policies. The reservations team accompanies corporate representatives throughout the entire contracting process, ensuring transparency, clarity, and efficiency in the management of every reservation.

Commitment to Excellence<br data-end=»4701″ data-start=»4698″ />

The implementation of corporate rates reinforces Hotel 286’s commitment to service excellence. Since its foundation, the hotel has operated under rigorous standards of quality, cleanliness, customer service, and technological modernization. This new stage, led by Badih Antar Ghayar, is yet another example of his business vision, focused on continuous improvement and on establishing Hotel 286 as a reference point for the corporate world in eastern Venezuela.

The combination of modern infrastructure, personalized attention, and competitive pricing makes Hotel 286 a smart and reliable choice for every professional in need of quality lodging in Puerto Ordaz.

Badih Antar Ghayar continues to invest in the diversification of services and the growth of the hotel sector linked to business activity. The corporate rates are not just a temporary promotion, but the beginning of a solid strategy to position Hotel 286 as the main ally for companies operating or doing business in the region.

Through this initiative, the hotel reaffirms its role as a facilitator of opportunities, a generator of trust, and a logistical support center for those visiting the city for professional purposes. Without a doubt, it is another step in the evolution of a hotel that offers not just rooms, but comprehensive corporate hospitality solutions.

