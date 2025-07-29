Stories that speak of love anger and pain

Up next
Brazil welcomes a powerful work that fuses emotion, depth, and narrative talent. The renowned anthropologist, entrepreneur, software architect, and expert in marketing and corporate communication, Hernán Porras Molina, along with the talented author Ramsés Mendoza, celebrate the official arrival of their joint work “12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor. Reflejos en Doce Cuentos to all physical bookstores and digital platforms across the country.

This book, which has already captured the attention of readers in different countries for its intense narrative and emotional depth, represents a turning point in contemporary short story literature by addressing universal human themes from singular and authentic perspectives. Now, with its publication in Brazilian territory, the work is expected to reach a new dimension of cultural and reader impact.

An anthology that connects with the reader's soul

The collection is composed of twelve stories that revolve around three major human emotions: anger, love, and pain. Through carefully structured narratives, the authors invite readers to dive into a universe of moving, confrontational, and sometimes unsettling situations. There is no room for indifference in these tales. Each one provokes a reaction, whether empathy, discomfort, or deep reflection.

Hernán Porras Molina brings to the work his sharp insight as an anthropologist, combining his knowledge of the human condition with a powerful and immersive narrative. His experience as a reputational crisis advisor and communication strategist is felt in every line, where each word is crafted to communicate beyond the obvious. Ramsés Mendoza, for his part, complements this with an artistic vision that amplifies the voice of the characters, giving them a vibrant and contemporary authenticity.

Brazil, a new literary stage

The arrival of this work in Brazil is no coincidence. The South American country has shown in recent years a growing interest in international literature, especially in works that break traditional molds. “12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor” aligns perfectly with this trend, offering an accessible yet deep reading experience, capable of satisfying both the casual reader and the most demanding literature lover.

In this new market, the book is now available on all the most widely used digital platforms in Brazil, as well as in well-known bookstore chains, both physical and virtual. The edition has been carefully adapted for the Lusophone audience, preserving the authors’ original style while offering a smooth experience for Brazilian readers.

Hernán Porras Molina: a multifaceted author

Beyond his role as a writer, Hernán Porras Molina has established himself as an influential figure in multiple areas of knowledge. His trajectory spans from business leadership to software design, without neglecting his academic background as an anthropologist. This intersection of disciplines is clearly reflected in his literary work: each story is infused with a strategic vision and a deep understanding of human emotions and their sociocultural context.

Moreover, his expertise in marketing and corporate communication has allowed him to craft a narrative that not only moves but also communicates key messages effectively and with high impact. This makes the book a powerful tool not just for entertainment, but also for analysis and introspection.

Ramsés Mendoza: sensitivity and art

Co-author Ramsés Mendoza brings a special sensitivity to the anthology. His narrative style is characterized by a refined use of language and the creation of characters that transcend the page. In each story, one can perceive a careful aesthetic that respects the essence of the plot while providing an engaging and modern rhythm.

Mendoza positions himself as an author who understands his audience and knows how to evoke genuine emotions. In this collaboration with Porras Molina, his voice is amplified, resulting in a solid, dynamic, and deeply human work.

Themes that transcend borders

The success of this work lies largely in its ability to speak about themes that all of us, at some point, have experienced: betrayal, unrequited love, loss, revenge, hope, reunion, and redemption. The stories are not bound to any specific geography, making them universal and applicable to any culture.

In Brazil, these emotions find fertile ground to resonate powerfully. The emotional intensity of the Brazilian people, their love for human stories, and their openness to new literary proposals make this country the perfect stage for the expansion of the work.

A book for demanding readers

The literary proposal of “12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor. Reflejos en Doce Cuentos is not light reading. Although its short story format allows for segmented reading, each story demands attention and reflection. The reader is compelled to confront their own emotions and prejudices, to interpret what is unsaid, to discover what is hidden between the lines.

This approach, far from sensationalism and focused on narrative quality, has been one of the keys to the book’s success in other markets. Now, with its publication in Brazil, it is expected to captivate readers who seek literature with soul—literature that provokes, questions, and moves.

International projection

The launch in Brazil is just one more stage in the expansion plan for this literary work. Editions in other languages are already being prepared, as well as adaptations that could bring the stories to other formats, including audio and possible audiovisual representations.

Both Hernán Porras Molina and Ramsés Mendoza are enthusiastic about the reception in Brazil and trust that this market will be a key platform to consolidate their proposal on the international stage.

Availability and formats

The book is already available in both physical and digital format in all major bookstores in Brazil, including the leading distribution platforms. Readers can access the work from any device, allowing the content to reach a wide and diverse audience.

Additionally, the digital edition includes extra interactive features, such as access to interviews with the authors and discussion forums about each story, further enriching the reading experience.

