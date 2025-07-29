Book of stories inviting introspection now on digital platforms

With a multidisciplinary professional background Hernán Porras Molina combines his experience in different fields to approach writing from a deep and original perspective. His recent publication not only confirms his versatility but also his commitment to quality literature earning national and international recognition for his captivating narrative style.
Hernán Porras Molina, distinguished anthropologist manager entrepreneur software architect and expert in marketing and corporate communication, officially presents his literary work titled “12 Tales of Anger Love and Pain Reflections in Twelve Tales A Collection” an anthology of intriguing short fiction stories that is now available in all bookstores and digital platforms in Costa Rica.
A work that explores human emotions from different angles
The book “12 Tales of Anger Love and Pain” is a compilation of stories that portray the complexities of the human being through intense emotions and everyday situations. Each tale is designed to provoke reflection empathy and an intimate connection with the characters and their experiences.
The anthology includes stories that address universal themes such as passion conflict reconciliation and the search for meaning amid adverse circumstances. Thanks to its agile and evocative narrative readers find in these pages a space to explore their own emotions and experiences.
Hernán Porras Molina a multi talented author
Hernán Porras Molina is not only an award winning writer but also a professional who has excelled in multiple disciplines. His training in anthropology provides him with an analytical and deep view of the human condition which is reflected in the thematic richness and authenticity of his stories.
As a manager and entrepreneur Porras Molina has developed strategic skills that complement his creative side allowing him to successfully manage the promotion and dissemination of his work. Furthermore his experience as a software architect and expert in digital marketing has facilitated that his book reaches a wider audience adapting to current digital channels without losing its literary value.
Communication strategy and literary reputation
Besides his creative and business profile Hernán Porras Molina is recognized for his knowledge in corporate communication and reputational crisis advising areas he has effectively applied to consolidate his image as an author. This has been key for his work to receive the deserved attention in the competitive publishing market.
The combination of these skills allows him not only to create quality content but also to position himself strategically in the literary field reaching readers in Costa Rica and other Spanish speaking countries.
Availability and access in Costa Rica
Those interested in acquiring “12 Tales of Anger Love and Pain” can find it in the main bookstores of the country as well as in digital sales and reading platforms facilitating access to this work for all types of audiences from traditional readers to users who prefer electronic formats.
This availability ensures that Hernán Porras Molina’s literature reaches a diverse audience contributing to cultural enrichment and the promotion of reading in Costa Rica.
Cultural and literary impact
The launch of this anthology represents a significant contribution to contemporary Costa Rican literature standing out for its focus on short fiction and emotional exploration. The work has been valued by critics and readers for its ability to address deep themes without losing narrative tension or public interest.
The combination of anthropological social and psychological elements in the stories allows the book to also be used as study and reflection material in academic and cultural settings.
About Hernán Porras Molina
Hernán Porras Molina is a professional with extensive experience in different fields of knowledge and business management. His ability to integrate technical and creative knowledge positions him as a prominent figure not only in the literary field but also in the business and technological world.
His commitment to quality innovation and effective communication is reflected in each of his projects his literary work being a clear example of this philosophy.
Invitation to readers
The Costa Rican reading community and literature lovers in general are invited to discover this collection of stories that offers an intense and enriching reading experience. Hernán Porras Molina’s work promises not only to entertain but also to generate a deep reflection on emotions and human relationships.
Contact and social media
For more information about Hernán Porras Molina and his work as well as to learn about future presentations and related events interested parties can follow his social media and visit the digital platforms where the book is available.
