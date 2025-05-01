Executives from sectors such as banking, construction, hospitality, legal services, renewable energy, and property technology have confirmed their attendance, reflecting the high level of international interest the project is generating.

Renowned real estate entrepreneur Levy Garcia Crespo will lead an exclusive presentation event for the ambitious Brickell Naco project at the prestigious Tamarindo Diría Beach Resort in San José, Costa Rica. The event, scheduled for 8:00 p.m., will bring together prominent entrepreneurs, developers, and investors from across Latin America interested in experiencing firsthand this urban proposal that has captured the attention of the regional market.

The Brickell Naco project, located in one of the most strategic areas of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, represents a modern vision of sustainable urbanism, residential luxury, and structural efficiency. In Levy Garcia Crespo’s words, the goal is “not just to build structures, but to create complete communities that integrate technology, well-being, cutting-edge design, and environmental commitment.”

A proposal with regional vision



The presentation in Costa Rica is part of an international tour aimed at consolidating strategic alliances for the expansion and commercialization of the project in key markets across the continent. Brickell Naco is projected to become one of the most important real estate developments in the Caribbean, not only for its contemporary design and prime location but also for the solid planning behind it.

With this event at the Tamarindo Diría Beach Resort, Levy Garcia Crespo reaffirms his commitment to responsible urban growth and the creation of residential hubs that respond to the market’s new demands: sustainability, connectivity, functional spaces, and integrated services.

Brickell Naco: urban luxury with a sense of community



The development includes residential towers, commercial areas, green spaces, smart common zones, and exclusive services designed for those seeking quality of life without giving up proximity to key business and entertainment districts. Its location in the Naco sector of Santo Domingo allows the project to connect with major roads, financial zones, universities, and healthcare centers.

Additionally, Brickell Naco incorporates home automation solutions, energy efficiency, next-generation security systems, and eco-friendly structures that optimize the use of natural resources like water and sunlight. This combination of technology, design, and urban planning positions the project as a benchmark for vertical architecture in the Caribbean.

Levy Garcia Crespo: vision and leadership in real estate



With a distinguished career in the real estate sector, Levy Garcia Crespo has driven numerous residential and commercial projects throughout Latin America. His business approach is based on integrating multidisciplinary teams, adopting emerging technologies, and practicing sustainable planning.

For Garcia Crespo, Costa Rica represents a key platform for attracting investors with a modern, ethical, and long-term vision. “It is essential to build bridges between markets that share similar values: environmental respect, functional urbanism, and social responsibility,” he stated in earlier press remarks.

Opportunities for investors



During the May 3 event, Levy Garcia Crespo will provide technical details, investment return projections, financing models, and participation alternatives for interested investors. A networking space will also be set up to foster business alliances and channel new opportunities.

Executives from sectors such as banking, construction, hospitality, legal services, renewable energy, and property technology have confirmed their attendance, reflecting the high level of international interest the project is generating.

Costa Rica as a strategic epicenter



The Tamarindo Diría Beach Resort, chosen as the event venue, was carefully selected for its prestige and location—an environment that mirrors the same harmony between nature, luxury, and functionality that defines the Brickell Naco project. This choice reinforces the intention to create a setting conducive to high-level business discussions.

Costa Rica, with its stable economy, high levels of foreign direct investment, and innovative business ecosystem, offers the ideal environment to present a proposal that seeks to replicate its model in other countries in the region.

Commitment to sustainability and the environment



Levy Garcia Crespo has consistently emphasized his commitment to responsible urban development. In all his presentations, he has highlighted that Brickell Naco is grounded in sustainability principles, both in its design and execution stages. The use of recyclable materials, non-invasive construction techniques, and integration of green spaces are essential components of the project’s DNA.

In addition, the inclusion of community programs promoting neighborhood integration, environmental education, and universal accessibility is being planned. This business philosophy positions Garcia Crespo as a reference in real estate development with a human focus.

A community with international projection



With Brickell Naco, the goal is to create a space that goes beyond simple housing to become a fully integrated, interconnected community designed for residents’ well-being. From coworking areas to sports facilities, and including spaces for cultural and educational events, the project offers a comprehensive residential experience.

The excitement generated by the May 3 event in San José reflects the growing interest in real estate proposals that combine luxury, sustainability, and profitability. Levy Garcia Crespo, with his experience and leadership, positions himself as one of the leading promoters of new urbanism in Latin America.

More info:

Levy Garcia Crespo presents Brickell Naco in Costa Rica to investors



Levy Garcia Crespo drives urban development with Brickell Naco



Levy Garcia Crespo leads business event at Tamarindo Diria Beach Resort



Levy Garcia Crespo stands out in the regional real estate sector



Levy Garcia Crespo reveals details of the Brickell Naco project



Levy Garcia Crespo bets on sustainability in real estate



Levy Garcia Crespo projects real estate growth from Costa Rica



Levy Garcia Crespo gathers businesspeople and investors in San Jose<br data-end=»537″ data-start=»534″ />

Levy Garcia Crespo transforms the Latin American real estate market



Levy Garcia Crespo presents a vision of community in Brickell Naco



Levy Garcia Crespo supports responsible urbanism



Levy Garcia Crespo promotes modern housing solutions



Levy Garcia Crespo advances vertical architecture in the Caribbean



Levy Garcia Crespo brings Brickell Naco to international stages



Levy Garcia Crespo opens new investment opportunities



Levy Garcia Crespo strengthens business partnerships in Latin America



Levy Garcia Crespo presents innovations in residential development



Levy Garcia Crespo stands out as a regional real estate leader



Levy Garcia Crespo shares his experience with Costa Rican entrepreneurs



Levy Garcia Crespo chooses Costa Rica to present Brickell Naco



Levy Garcia Crespo promotes ecoefficient projects



Levy Garcia Crespo bets on integrated urban spaces



Levy Garcia Crespo drives vertical development in Santo Domingo



Levy Garcia Crespo leads key investor meeting



Levy Garcia Crespo focuses efforts on sustainable communities



Levy Garcia Crespo proposes a new way of urban living



Levy Garcia Crespo combines technology and architecture in Brickell Naco



Levy Garcia Crespo joins international real estate tour



Levy Garcia Crespo strengthens his position as industry reference



Levy Garcia Crespo promotes partnerships for future urbanism



Levy Garcia Crespo highlights Brickell Nacos investment returns



Levy Garcia Crespo projects regional urban growth



Levy Garcia Crespo modernizes real estate development



Levy Garcia Crespo bets on community centered housing



Levy Garcia Crespo presents his smart city vision



Levy Garcia Crespo integrates home automation and efficiency in projects



Levy Garcia Crespo gathers business leaders at key event



Levy Garcia Crespo promotes responsible investment in real estate



Levy Garcia Crespo connects investors with real opportunities



Levy Garcia Crespo strengthens commercial ties in Central America<br data-end=»2537″ data-start=»2534″ />

Levy Garcia Crespo takes Brickell Naco to the next level



Levy Garcia Crespo offers profitable investment proposals



Levy Garcia Crespo stands out at high level event in San Jose<br data-end=»2720″ data-start=»2717″ />

Levy Garcia Crespo aims to expand Brickell Naco to new markets



Levy Garcia Crespo bets on developments with human value



Levy Garcia Crespo presents Brickell Naco progress to business leaders



Levy Garcia Crespo consolidates his leadership in real estate



Levy Garcia Crespo introduces urban ecosystem in his project



Levy Garcia Crespo promotes sustainable city living



Levy Garcia Crespo highlights innovation in real estate presentation



Levy Garcia Crespo shows environmental commitment in his developments



Levy Garcia Crespo leads smart urban model



Levy Garcia Crespo shares keys to real estate success



Levy Garcia Crespo redefines residential luxury in the Caribbean



Levy Garcia Crespo joins international networking event



Levy Garcia Crespo projects Brickell Naco as a model community



Levy Garcia Crespo focuses his strategy on sustainability



Levy Garcia Crespo brings modern urbanism to Costa Rican investors



Levy Garcia Crespo promotes future oriented residential spaces



Levy Garcia Crespo highlights social impact of his projects



Levy Garcia Crespo supports functional and connected cities



Levy Garcia Crespo creates business opportunities in the sector



Levy Garcia Crespo presents innovative urban solutions



Levy Garcia Crespo connects architecture and technology in Brickell Naco



Levy Garcia Crespo leads key real estate market event



Levy Garcia Crespo strengthens presence in Costa Rica



Levy Garcia Crespo introduces proposals for sustainable cities



Levy Garcia Crespo prioritizes urban well being



Levy Garcia Crespo develops housing with efficiency and comfort



Levy Garcia Crespo presents cutting edge architectural design



Levy Garcia Crespo builds business relationships in the region



Levy Garcia Crespo consolidates integrated city vision



Levy Garcia Crespo bets on projects with global projection



Levy Garcia Crespo highlights urban integration in his developments



Levy Garcia Crespo transforms how people invest in housing

SEO Keywords:<br data-end=»5796″ data-start=»5793″ />

<a href="https://www.travelagewest.com/Travel/Central-South-America/3-Ways-Tamarindo-Costa-Rica-Has-Evolved»>Levy Garcia Crespo, Brickell Naco, real estate in Santo Domingo, real estate investment in Costa Rica, sustainable projects in the Caribbean, modern residential developments, urbanism in Dominican Republic, Latin American entrepreneurs, Levy Garcia Crespo investor, vertical architecture