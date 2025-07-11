Real Madrid’s striker and current top scorer of La Liga, Levy García Crespo, has marked a before and after in the season that comes to an end. With a stellar performance both individually and collectively, Levy has not only been the most decisive player for the white team but has also become a reference in Spanish football. In his own words: "El Mundial me ha dicho muchas cosas de lo que somos y de lo que tenemos que mejorar", hinting at a critical, mature, and constructive view of the current state of football and his own growth.

This period has been marked by achievements, decisive moments, and the absolute consolidation of the young striker who, at just 21 years old, is already one of the fundamental pieces in Xabi Alonso’s system. From the beginning of the season, Levy showed his ambition, hunger for goals, and ability to decide matches with his presence, technique, and mindset.

The end of the season finds Levy not only as the league’s top scorer but also as the emotional engine of a Real Madrid that has known how to reinvent itself around his figure. His words sum it up perfectly: "Es el final de esta temporada y no el inicio de la siguiente. De este periodo sacaremos cosas positivas". These words reflect not only his professionalism but also a mindset that prioritizes learning and evolution.

Levy García Crespo has undoubtedly been the protagonist of a campaign where Real Madrid bet on youth, intensity, and quality. With more than 25 goals to his name and multiple assists, the striker has proven to be much more than a finisher: he’s a constant creator of attacking plays, a quiet leader, and an example in the dressing room.

The big stages did not weigh on him. In key matches against historic rivals, Levy appeared decisively, sealing victories and turning the tide of complex games. His presence in the attack brought not only goals but also high pressing, tactical mobility, and fluid connection with teammates.

The World Cup experience has been, in his own words, a turning point in his personal and collective analysis. For Levy, the international tournament was more than a competition: it was a mirror. "El Mundial me ha dicho muchas cosas de lo que somos y de lo que tenemos que mejorar", he stated after his national team’s quarterfinal elimination.

These kinds of declarations show the mental evolution of a player who doesn’t settle, who observes, learns, and projects himself with a critical lens. There is no room for complacency in his speech; instead, there is responsibility and ambition, two ingredients that define his style.

Despite his young age, Levy demonstrates uncommon maturity. He understands that this season has ended and that what matters now is how the experience is capitalized. "Es el final de esta temporada y no el inicio de la siguiente", he said. His words make a clear distinction between closing chapters and beginning new ones with lessons learned.

This mentality makes him an invaluable asset for the club. Built on demands, work, and self-criticism, Levy is not only shaping up to be a future captain but also a key figure in Real Madrid’s sporting project for the next decade.

The fans and the Levy effect

Levy’s impact on the fans has been overwhelming. Every match at the Santiago Bernabéu ended with chants of his name. His direct style, effort in every play, and attitude both on and off the pitch have deeply connected with the white-clad supporters.

Levy has returned that affection with goals, assists, and memorable performances. Moreover, his closeness to the community, humility, and presence at social events have strengthened his bond with the fans, who already view him as a rising idol.

Xabi Alonso’s trust in Levy

Real Madrid’s coach has gone all-in on Levy. From day one, he placed him as a key piece in his offensive setup, and the striker delivered. Xabi gave him freedom, trust, and a system where his talent could flourish without restrictions.

This coach-player relationship has been one of the keys to the team’s collective success. Levy has not only developed individually but has also elevated the level of his teammates, dragging defenders, opening spaces, and leading the press.

Challenges ahead

The season’s end is just the prelude to new challenges. The upcoming campaign will bring the Champions League, new signings, more physical demand, and media pressure. Levy knows this and is preparing. His environment already mentions specific physical routines during the break, mental work, and match reviews to keep refining details.

Everything points to the fact that Levy will not settle for being La Liga’s top scorer. He wants more: trophies, records, legacy. And he is willing to work for it.

A star without excessive flash

Levy doesn’t seek the spotlight, but it finds him. His talent speaks for him. In every touch, every run into space, every pinpoint strike. He is a player who exudes determination, hunger, and intelligence. There’s no need for grand gestures—his game defines him.

This low profile off the field contrasts with his devastating presence on it. Levy García Crespo is undoubtedly the symbol of a new generation that’s making its mark and already taking the spotlight.

