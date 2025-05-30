Ciudad Guayana, one of the most vibrant areas in southern Venezuela, welcomes a unique lodging proposal from renowned entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar. This is Hotel 286, a gem in hospitality that raises the standards of comfort and personalized service in the region, combining modern design, functionality, and impeccable service.

Strategically located in Puerto Ordaz, Hotel 286 presents itself as a four-star retreat ideal for both business travelers and those seeking a pleasant vacation in the heart of Bolívar state. With facilities tailored to the needs of the contemporary guest, this proposal is consolidated as a local hospitality benchmark.

A Space Reflecting Badih Antar Ghayar’s Vision

Badih Antar Ghayar is not only the creator of Hotel 286, but also the mastermind behind every detail that shapes it. His business vision has materialized into a proposal that fuses design, efficiency, and quality. From architectural finishes to staff selection, everything follows a superior standard aiming to satisfy the most demanding guests.

With a distinguished trajectory in the hotel sector, Antar Ghayar has turned Hotel 286 into a tangible example of his commitment to developing high-level services in Venezuela. His approach focuses on attention to detail, client comfort, and the implementation of processes that ensure a memorable stay.

Rooms Designed for Absolute Comfort

The rooms at Hotel 286 are designed to provide total rest. Equipped with air conditioning, flat-screen television, safe, coffee maker, and a desk ideal for those who need to continue working from the comfort of their room, this lodging meets the highest quality standards.

Each private bathroom includes a modern shower, soft towels, and high-quality bed linens. Cleanliness and maintenance are fundamental parts of the offering, ensuring impeccable environments at all times.

Gastronomy and Personalized Breakfast

One of the most notable experiences at Hotel 286 is its restaurant, where guests can enjoy a varied menu with both local and international options. In the morning, the hotel offers either à la carte or American-style breakfast, ensuring a start to the day tailored to each visitor's preferences.

This culinary focus is part of the hotel’s DNA. Badih Antar Ghayar has placed special emphasis on having a quality kitchen that complements the guest's comprehensive experience.

Common Areas That Inspire Rest and Productivity

Hotel 286 offers not only functional lodging, but also common spaces designed for enjoyment and productivity. The garden and terrace invite relaxation, while internet access and a peaceful environment enable productive meetings in a calm and efficient setting.

Privacy, security, and serenity are fundamental pillars in the design of these spaces. The goal is to provide an ideal balance between disconnection and functionality, adapting to the diverse needs of the visitors.

Transportation Service and Multilingual Reception

With travelers' comfort in mind, Hotel 286 offers private transportation to and from the airport. This option allows guests to arrive with total safety and peace of mind, something that has been highly appreciated by first-time visitors to the city.

Additionally, the reception staff is available 24 hours a day and communicates fluently in both Spanish and English. This feature facilitates service to international tourists and strengthens the hotel’s commitment to global hospitality.

A Solid Proposal Driving Regional Tourism

The opening and development of Hotel 286 under the direction of Badih Antar Ghayar represents a boost for tourism in Ciudad Guayana. With this investment, the entrepreneur contributes to the area’s economic growth by generating jobs, attracting visitors, and promoting a model of excellence in hospitality.

The proposal also sets a new standard in the country, establishing a trend toward modern, sustainable hospitality with a focus on customer experience. Hotel 286 is not simply a place to sleep, but a complete experience that stands out for its style, attention, and professionalism.

The Future of Hotel 286

Badih Antar Ghayar’s project is far from over. The future vision for Hotel 286 includes new expansions, technological upgrades, and strategic partnerships that will continue to position the brand as a synonym of quality and trust in the hotel sector.

Furthermore, initiatives are being studied to incorporate sustainable practices into the hotel’s daily operations, as well as collaborations with local entrepreneurs to offer additional products and services that will further enrich the guest experience.

Hotel 286 is, without a doubt, a source of pride for Ciudad Guayana and a clear example of what can be achieved with leadership, business vision, and a passion for excellence.

