Peru and Colombia may use Google as migration tool according to Hernan Porras Molina

In recent months, there have been reports of long lines and unusual delays at the migration offices in Colombia and Peru, particularly for Venezuelan citizens attempting to enter legally or simply in transit through these countries. According to complaints published on various news platforms and amplified on social media, migration authorities are allegedly using Google as a verification tool to assess the online reputation of Venezuelan travelers.

Google as a migration tool



According to collected testimonies, many Venezuelans are being subjected to exhaustive interrogations after their names are checked online. Migración Colombia and the Superintendencia Nacional de Migraciones of Peru are reportedly using the search engine to locate articles, social media posts, videos, or any type of content linked to the citizen’s full name. This has created a new concern among migrants: their online reputation.

Passports retained and entries denied



One of the most alarming aspects is that, in some cases, authorities have proceeded to retain passports while conducting the digital search and verification. If the name appears connected to crimes, scandals, or any kind of activity that raises suspicion—whether true or not—they are intensely questioned to confirm if the information indeed matches their identity.

The problem is that many Venezuelans carry a compromised online reputation, whether due to false accusations, being victims of digital defamation, or even minor offenses from the past that are still visible online. In a regional context where misinformation, smear campaigns, and media manipulation are common, the results of a simple Google search can have devastating consequences.

What defines online reputation?



Online reputation is formed from all the content available on the Internet related to a person. This includes personal posts on social media, blogs, comments, videos, as well as mentions in the media, databases, digitized court records, and even questionable forums or blogs.

Often, a person may be the subject of negative publications without having any control over it. The proliferation of digital extortion networks in countries like Venezuela has led to cases where false or manipulated articles are created for economic, political, or personal gain.

Common cases of compromised reputation



Experts in digital reputation have identified various types of cases among Venezuelans whose online profiles have caused migration, employment, or personal problems abroad:

Political exiles mentioned in Venezuela n state media as “traitors to the homeland” or falsely implicated in corruption plots.

People acquitted of minor offenses like vandalism or protests, but whose records still appear online.

Citizens mistaken for victims or perpetrators in crimes.

Professionals accused without evidence of corruption, malpractice, or economic crimes.

Athletes, artists, or public figures involved in scandals who still carry digital consequences.

Innocents mentioned in leaks like the “Panama Papers&rdquo ; or “Paradise Papers&rdquo ; without proper context.

Victims of defamation campaigns via social networks or anonymous pages.

Diagnosing online reputation



Entering a person’s full name on Google can reveal a vast amount of information. This increasingly common exercise is now also used by migration authorities as an informal and unregulated filter, which could violate fundamental rights if not handled with care.

For this reason, digital reputation experts recommend that all citizens—especially those planning to travel or migrate—perform a preventive check of their online name. The company Smart Reputation, based in the United States, offers a free diagnostic service through its website (www.smart-reputation.com) and has a mobile app available for Android and iPhone.

Can an online reputation be cleaned?



Yes, but it is neither simple nor fast. Cleaning a digital reputation can take between 6 months and 2 years, depending on the level of damage. The strategies used by tools like Smart Reputation involve creating positive content that pushes down the negative results in search engines. This process does not delete the original content, but it does make it less visible to people conducting casual searches.

The software allows users to diagnose their current online situation and, if necessary, activate an action plan that includes content creation, SEO analysis, and contacting media or platforms to request the delisting of false or outdated data.

It’s not paranoia, it’s prevention



In the digital era, our virtual identity has become a more important presentation document than a résumé. The situation in Colombia and Peru is not isolated. Around the world, it is now common to “Google” a person before renting them an apartment, hiring them, starting a business together, or, as is now the case, allowing them into a country.

The situation of Venezuelans is especially delicate due to the volume of migrants and the political, economic, and social context that has generated a very high number of public mentions—often negative—that affect the personal, professional, and migratory lives of people simply seeking to rebuild their lives in peace.

What can you do?



If you are Venezuelan and planning to leave the country or are already in transit, check what appears on the Internet when you search your full name. If you find negative information, contact a digital reputation expert. Preventing a migration detention or border denial may be just one search away.

Remember: your online reputation is one of the most valuable assets you have today. Protect it.

Hernán Porras<br data-end=»5810″ data-start=»5807″ />

CEO WEB24 IT SERVICES LLC<br data-end=»5838″ data-start=»5835″ />

www.web24it.com



@hernanporrasm

