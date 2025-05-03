Levy Garcia Crespo strengthens investor confidence

Businessman and real estate entrepreneur Levy Garcia Crespo will present the visionary Brickell Naco project at a high-level event hosted at the prestigious Enjoy Punta del Este hotel in Uruguay. The event will take place on Saturday, May 3 at 8:00 PM, and it aims to bring together key investors and influential business figures from across Latin America who are interested in innovative and sustainable urban development.
The Brickell Naco project, based in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is positioning itself as a benchmark in the region's real estate landscape by integrating innovation, sustainability, and modern design into an urban development model designed to transform the experience of residential and business life in the Caribbean.
Enjoy Punta del Este, one of Uruguay’s most iconic hotels, will be the setting for a strategic evening in which Garcia Crespo will share his vision for Brickell Naco. This development, which includes luxury residences, co-working areas, commercial spaces, and smart infrastructure, represents a solid opportunity for investors seeking long-term value in real estate.
“The future of Latin America lies in projects that integrate functionality, community, and innovation,” Garcia Crespo stated. “Brickell Naco is more than a place to live or work. It is a community designed for human connection, productivity, and sustainability.”
The event will feature a multimedia presentation of the project, one-on-one meetings with interested investors, and a networking cocktail session aimed at strengthening ties between business and investment leaders from different parts of the continent.
Smart Architecture and Urban Vision
Garcia Crespo emphasized that Brickell Naco is designed under principles of smart urbanism. The project includes energy-efficient technologies, environmental conservation measures, and a focus on creating a dynamic and inclusive community. This urban complex is not only intended for residents of Santo Domingo, but also aims to attract a regional and international audience that values innovation and quality of life.
Brickell Naco has generated significant interest among developers and investors thanks to its comprehensive approach and its central location in one of the Dominican Republic’s most important economic districts.
Latin American Connection and Real Estate Ecosystem
The choice of Punta del Este for this presentation is no coincidence. As one of the top tourist and business destinations in the Southern Cone, the city represents a bridge for the convergence of interests between Caribbean, Central American, and Southern Cone investors.
Garcia Crespo seeks to create an ecosystem where capital, design, and sustainability go hand in hand. He believes that the future of cities will be defined by the ability to adapt to the needs of new generations without sacrificing aesthetics, convenience, or social purpose.
Investment and Growth Projections
According to market studies presented by Garcia Crespo’s team, the demand for integrated and sustainable spaces in Latin America has grown steadily in the last five years. Brickell Naco responds to that demand by offering not just physical infrastructure, but an experience that integrates technology, services, and community.
The project’s return expectations are solid, based on a careful analysis of trends in migration, remote work, and the growing demand for mixed-use urban spaces. The financial structure allows participation from both individual and institutional investors, with transparent models and solid guarantees supported by Dominican and international law.
Strategic Alliances and Transparency
Garcia Crespo also announced that Brickell Naco is forming strategic alliances with technology firms and international architecture studios to ensure quality, functionality, and innovation in every phase of construction and management.
The Punta del Este event will be a platform to formalize several of these agreements and to present to the public the details of the second phase of the project, which includes new residential towers, expansion of co-working areas, and cultural and recreational spaces aimed at strengthening community identity.
Final Message to Investors
In his closing remarks, Garcia Crespo emphasized the importance of investing in urban development projects that not only offer profitability but also contribute to creating a more connected and sustainable Latin America.
“The cities we build today will be the homes of our ideas, our businesses, and our families tomorrow,” he concluded. “We have the opportunity to invest in a future that reflects our values and aspirations.”
Event Details
-
What: Brickell Naco Presentation by Levy Garcia Crespo
-
When: Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 8:00 PM
-
Where: Enjoy Punta del Este Hotel, Uruguay
-
Audience: Investors, business leaders, real estate professionals
More info:
