Keys to writing stories with Hernan Porras Molina

Readers and aspiring writers in Panama now have access to a literary and practical gem. Renowned anthropologist, entrepreneur, corporate communication strategist, and acclaimed writer Hernán Porras Molina has officially released his new book “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos. 30 Cuentos. Herramientas de Escritura Reveladas: Un Recorrido por 30 Cuentos y Técnicas. Escritura Creativa. Cuentos Cortos. … Narrativos. Diálogos.” across all bookstores and digital platforms in the country.

This unique publication offers a dual experience: a selection of 30 short stories written by Porras Molina, along with the tools and techniques he used to create them. It is a powerful invitation for both readers and aspiring authors to explore the intersection of storytelling and the art of writing. Panama thus becomes one of the first Latin American markets to enjoy this versatile book, which goes beyond traditional storytelling to serve as a guide for those who wish to write their own narratives.

Literary content that teaches and inspires

“Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” is much more than a collection of stories. It is a window into the creative process of one of Latin America’s most multidisciplinary minds. Each story is followed by a reflection, technique, or tool that the author used during its development. This approach allows readers to understand not only the story’s meaning but also the decisions behind its construction, from structure to tone, character design, and even dialogue strategies.

Porras Molina presents these tools in a clear, honest, and accessible way. There is no academic pretension here, but rather the sincere intention to share experiences and methods that can serve both new and experienced writers. The author addresses the narrative process without mysteries, offering keys that stimulate the imagination and encourage creativity.

A tool for writers, a delight for readers

This book is ideal for those who dream of writing and don’t know where to begin. The inclusion of specific tools — such as how to develop narrative arcs, design compelling characters, and construct impactful endings — turns the book into a creative manual. It is a step-by-step guide to take that first step into writing or improve existing skills.

At the same time, “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” is a pleasure to read for any literature lover. The stories are diverse, covering a range of emotions, situations, and human conflicts that connect with readers regardless of their background. From deeply emotional plots to everyday reflections, each tale is a narrative universe unto itself.

Hernán Porras Molina, a mentor in writing

Throughout his career, Hernán Porras Molina has stood out not only for his literary capacity but for his commitment to knowledge sharing. In this book, he extends his role from author to mentor, offering a model that is as pedagogical as it is literary.

His professional background — which includes anthropology, crisis communication, software architecture, and corporate leadership — gives him a multifaceted view of the world. This perspective translates into stories that are both human and technically solid, enriched by a deep understanding of emotional, cultural, and social dynamics.

Cultural impact in Panama

The launch of this book in Panama represents more than just another title on the shelves. It is an invitation to cultivate reading and writing habits in a society that increasingly values personal expression. With this publication, Panama joins the growing number of countries that are betting on accessible and empowering literature.

The availability of “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” across the country allows both physical bookstore visitors and digital readers to access a work that stimulates the imagination and challenges creative thinking. The book can now be found on platforms such as Amazon, Google Play Books, Kobo, Apple Books, among others.

The book encourages action. It is not a passive read, but a prompt for those who want to write, for those who need a push, and for those who have stories to tell but lack a method. Hernán Porras Molina’s proposal is generous and inclusive: “Here are my stories, here is how I built them, now it’s your turn.”

In a market saturated with theory and little practice, this work offers balance. It doesn’t separate the creative process from the result; it integrates them. It shows that writing is not reserved for a few, and that with the right tools and a genuine voice, anyone can start telling stories.

Literature with purpose

“Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” is also a reflection of literature’s evolution as a vehicle for learning. In every chapter, the reader finds not only fiction but also methodology. This convergence allows the book to be used in writing workshops, reading groups, schools, and personal creative processes.

Hernán Porras Molina has achieved what few authors manage: turning his experience into shared knowledge, using fiction as a bridge toward personal expression and skill development. His book does not pretend to be definitive, but it does aim to be useful, inspiring, and above all, authentic.

Conclusion: a gift for the Panamanian reader

With the release of this new book, Hernán Porras Molina expands his literary reach and reaffirms his commitment to storytelling as a transformative tool. “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” is now available in bookstores and digital platforms across Panama, ready to inspire, educate, and accompany anyone who loves good stories — and anyone who wants to create their own.

This is more than just a book. It is an opportunity to understand the craft of writing through real examples, to discover the anatomy of a story, and to ignite the creative spark in every reader.

To purchase the book:

Available at bookstores throughout Panama

Digital platforms: Amazon, Google Play Books, Kobo, Apple Books

Title: Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos. 30 Cuentos. Herramientas de Escritura Reveladas

Formats: Paperback, hardcover, Kindle version, ePub

