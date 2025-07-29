Fiction and literary learning in 30 stories

Up next
Paraguayan literature receives an enriching contribution with the arrival of a book that not only delights with its narrative content but also offers a valuable guide for those who wish to venture into the world of creative writing. “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos. 30 Cuentos. Herramientas de Escritura Reveladas”, by the renowned author Hernán Porras Molina, is now available in all bookstores and digital platforms in the country. This work combines a story anthology with a didactic approach to the literary creation process.

This new title positions itself as an essential tool for both readers and emerging writers. Hernán Porras Molina, author of well-known works in the Latin American sphere, returns with a proposal that stands out for its originality and its ability to engage with two audiences simultaneously: lovers of good storytelling and those interested in developing their skills as writers.

One Book, Two Purposes

“Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos is more than a simple collection of tales. It is an emotional, technical, and creative journey through 30 stories that, besides entertaining, serve as examples to explain key narrative tools. With this work, Hernán Porras Molina opens the doors of his literary workshop and generously shares the techniques that have allowed him to build solid, moving, and effective stories.

Each story is accompanied by a reflection or explanation about the elements that make up its structure. From character design and conflict management to the use of dialogue and stylistic resources, the author clearly lays out the elements that articulate a good story. This proposal turns the book into a fascinating hybrid: half anthology, half writing manual.

Hernán Porras Molina: Experience in the Service of Writing<br data-end=»2036″ data-start=»2033″ />
The figure of Hernán Porras Molina continues to gain ground in the publishing world. His background as an anthropologist, combined with his experience as a businessman, software architect, and communication specialist, has allowed him to develop a multidimensional vision of writing. In this new book, that wealth of perspectives is reflected both in the thematic diversity of the stories and in the depth of the tools presented.

It is not just an academic or technical exercise but an honest and practical invitation to discover the gears that bring a narrative to life. His direct and accessible approach makes the book a useful guide even for those without previous literary training. Moreover, the included stories address universal themes with a clear and emotional style, ensuring the interest of a broad and diverse audience.

Narrative and Technical Diversity<br data-end=»2911″ data-start=»2908″ />
One of the book's greatest attractions is the variety of styles and tones displayed across its pages. From introspective tales to stories filled with irony, including socially or emotionally driven narratives, the book offers a rich showcase of the author's storytelling talent. Each story functions independently but also interacts with the others as a whole, creating a dynamic and enriching reading experience.

At the same time, the tools explained by the author cover a broad spectrum of the writing process. Among them are techniques to start a story, strategies to create tension, resources to develop realistic dialogue, methods for building settings, and approaches for achieving impactful endings. All of this is presented without unnecessary jargon, making the concepts easy to understand and apply.

The arrival of this work also represents an opportunity to promote the development of new literary talents in the country. Through its didactic approach, the book encourages personal exploration, the discovery of one’s narrative voice, and the building of confidence in the creative process. Thus, it becomes a useful tool for both literary workshops and self-taught readers.

Impact and Expected Reception<br data-end=»4509″ data-start=»4506″ />
The publication of “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos has already generated anticipation among readers, educators, and publishing professionals. The book’s dual approach —combining fiction with technical guidance— sets it apart in the market and gives it significant added value. In addition, Hernán Porras Molina’s prestige as an author and trainer ensures a positive reception from the public.

The book’s proposal aligns with a growing trend: the interest in understanding the “behind the scenes” of writing. In this regard, the work satisfies many readers’ curiosity about how stories are built while also providing them with concrete tools to begin writing their own.

An Invitation to Write and Read with Purpose<br data-end=»5230″ data-start=»5227″ />
“Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos is, at its core, an invitation. An open door to explore literature from within. Hernán Porras Molina not only shares his stories but also his creative process, his successes, doubts, and tools. It is a call for each reader to dare to tell their own stories — with freedom, intention, and passion.

Whether the reader is looking for inspiration, writing techniques, or simply wants to enjoy a carefully curated selection of short stories, this book offers a complete experience. Its value lies in its ability to teach without being academic, to move without being superficial, and to motivate without magic formulas.

Now Available Across Paraguay

From this moment, “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos. 30 Cuentos. Herramientas de Escritura Reveladas” can be purchased in the main bookstores in Paraguay and through the most recognized digital platforms. This availability ensures that any reader, regardless of their location or preferred reading format, can access this transformative work.

With this publication, Hernán Porras Molina reaffirms his commitment to literature and to the promotion of new narrative talents. His proposal is clear: to share the art of writing from experience, with honesty and the desire to inspire.

