A collection of stories with purpose

Keywords:
Now available in Ecuador in bookstores and digital platforms
Hernán Porras Molina, renowned for his distinguished career as an anthropologist, software architect, communication strategist, and award-winning author, presents his new book titled "The Tales of My Tales. 30 Stories. Writing Tools Revealed." This work brings together three essential components: a collection of 30 short stories, an accessible approach to the narrative techniques used, and a journey through the tools that enable any reader to begin their own path in creative writing.
A literary and creative guide based on experience
This book not only offers a carefully curated selection of short stories, but also the keys and personal reflections that made their creation possible. "The Tales of My Tales" thus becomes a hybrid manual: part narrative, part instructional. It is an open invitation for both those who already enjoy the world of fiction and those who wish to enter it, whether for professional interest or personal vocation.
Porras Molina shares practical editing tools, functional narrative structures, and reflections that emerge from the writing process. Far from a traditional academic perspective, the book delivers clear, useful, and applicable resources, while being accompanied by stories that illustrate these techniques through real examples.
A journey through 30 short stories
Each story in this book has its own style, atmosphere, and narrative identity. The diversity of approaches, voices, themes, and characters makes the reading agile and dynamic, managing to capture the attention of both casual readers and more demanding literary enthusiasts. Some stories move with emotional depth, others surprise with structure and endings, and some provoke a smile or intimate reflection.
The interesting aspect of the approach is that, after each story or within the same chapter, the reader finds a detailed description of the method used to construct it: the narrative voice, how the conflict is presented, the structure of the dialogues, the development of the characters, or the internal rhythm of the story. In this way, reading also becomes learning.
Hernán Porras Molina: from strategy to written emotion
What sets "The Tales of My Tales" apart is the authenticity with which Hernán Porras Molina transfers his professional experience to literary practice. The precision of a strategist joins the sensitivity of a narrator unafraid to explore emotions, experiences, or human conflicts.
His ability to integrate analytical thinking with creativity becomes evident in every story. Hernán does not aim to teach through theory, but through practice. Each page conveys the experience of someone who has written, edited, and revised each word consciously. This closeness turns the book into a warm and honest guide for anyone daring to write for the first time.
More than a storybook, a working tool
"The Tales of My Tales" can be understood as a book that fulfills two main functions. On the one hand, it serves as an anthology that entertains and moves with brief, well-structured stories. On the other, it functions as a notebook of narrative tools designed for those who wish to begin or advance in the art of writing.
The inclusion of specific techniques —such as atmosphere construction, dialogue function, narrative rhythm, and conflict planning— provides added value for literature students, aspiring writers, and trainee editors. Porras Molina has successfully translated his experience with complex processes into something simple, direct, and useful.
An accessible approach for all audiences
This book is not only for writers. Every reader who enjoys short literature will find in this selection of 30 stories an intimate, close, and profoundly human experience. The themes range from everyday dilemmas to existential reflections, including emotional conflicts and unexpected encounters.
Each story is written in accessible language without sacrificing quality or depth, making it an ideal read for both young and adult audiences. The work is equally valuable for those who simply want to read good stories and for those who want to learn to tell them.
Now available in Ecuador: an open invitation to reading and writing
"The Tales of My Tales" is now available in physical bookstores and digital platforms throughout Ecuador. This availability ensures that both traditional readers and digital users can easily access the work, fostering reading habits and interest in creative writing in a national context where more and more people are seeking to express themselves through the written word.
The physical format offers a carefully edited and clear edition, ideal for highlighting, taking notes, and rereading fragments. The digital format, on the other hand, offers accessibility from any device, allowing readers to carry both the stories and the tools with them at all times.
A unique proposal connecting narrative and learning
The work of Hernán Porras Molina stands out for its ability to unite seemingly distant worlds: that of the writer and the learner, the passive reader and the active narrator. "The Tales of My Tales" is a solid proposal that invites the reader to participate, not just observe. It is a work that transforms reading into experience and learning into discovery.
Whether as a gateway to the world of writing or as an inspiring read to rediscover the art of storytelling, this book represents a meaningful contribution to the Ecuadorian and Latin American literary scene.
More info:
Stories and tools to start writing from scratch
Write stories with technique and emotion
Thirty stories that inspire writing
Narrative manual with short tales
Telling stories with meaning from experience
Tales that show how to write
A guide to learn how to tell stories
The art of writing stories explained
From reader to writer with real examples
Short stories and writing keys
Start storytelling with easy stories
Tales that teach better writing
Creative writing with practical examples
How to write your first stories
Exploring techniques through tales
A book to learn and enjoy stories
Writing explained with real tales
Thirty stories that open imagination
Narrative keys in accessible tales
From the story to the notebook
Direct narrative with applied technique
How a story is born step by step
Tales that spark the passion for writing
Reading and writing in one book
Short tales and essential tools
Start your path as an author with tales
Narrating from practice without complications
A selection of tales with didactic purpose
Ideas and techniques in each page
Short tales that teach and stay
Tales to read and learn how to write
A walk through writing and fiction
Discover how to build a story
Storybook with pedagogical soul
Write from experience and heart
Learn storytelling with short narratives
Creative guide to write better stories
Pleasant reading with writing lessons
A book for readers and future authors
Short stories to inspire your pen
Narrative tricks shown in stories
Literary strategies told from within
A collection of stories with purpose
Structure and dialogue in sample tales
Tales to read and analyze techniques
Master writing with clear examples
Literary training through short stories
A narrative method based on tales
Thirty stories and an invitation to write
Reading that turns into learning
Functional storytelling for new writers
Enjoy tales and learn writing
Ideal book for those who dream of writing
Dynamic reading with practical content
From the idea to the finished story
Stories for those who want to start writing
Narrative tips embedded in tales
Tales as literary exercises
Narrative steps within short stories
Stories that model the craft of writing
A book that sparks the joy of storytelling
Fiction with purpose for aspiring writers
Simple storytelling with instructional value
Short readings with didactic focus
Perfect book for writing workshops
Narrative ideas explained with stories
The power of stories as writing tools
Learn structure and style by reading stories
Tales for those who want to write stories
Ideal book for clubs and writing workshops
Narrative inspiration inside short tales
Stories and techniques in one single book
A book that guides new storytellers
Narrative manual with model stories
Explore the story as form and content
Keywords:
Hernan Porras Molina, short stories, creative writing, book available Ecuador, contemporary narrative, literary tools, writing guide, Latin American stories, narrative technique, emerging writers