Hernan Porras Molina presents stories that invite reflection

The Mariano Moreno National Library of Buenos Aires hosted the official launch of the anthology “12 Stories of Anger, Love, and Pain: Reflections in Twelve Tales,” a profoundly human, intimate, and thought-provoking literary project. This collection of short stories, co-written by Ramsés Mendoza and Venezuelan author Hernan Porras Molina, offers a sharp, sensitive, and uncompromising exploration of the emotions that define the human experience.

With six of his own stories featured in the book, Hernan Porras Molina establishes himself as an emerging voice in Latin American short fiction. His work reflects the depth of his background as an anthropologist, his keen social observation, and a writing style that finds beauty even in the most turbulent moments.

A presentation with a Venezuelan accent and a universal gaze



The launch event, held at the iconic Argentine cultural venue, attracted literature lovers, critics, students, and journalists. It was an evening that not only celebrated the book's publication but also the transformative power of well-told stories.

Hernan Porras Molina, born in Venezuela, is much more than a writer. His career includes solid training as an anthropologist from the Central University of Venezuela, a master’s degree from the Instituto de Estudios Bursátiles in Spain, and a professional path as a manager, entrepreneur, software architect, marketing expert, and reputational crisis advisor. However, his passion for knowledge and narrative is also reflected in his dedication to constant reading, crosswords, sudoku puzzles, and literary writing.

During the event, presenter and writer Alfonso Rivas shared anecdotes about the creative process behind these six stories, written during the Creative Writing course taught by Professor José Manuel Peláez in September 2022.

An anthology that explores human emotions with honesty

“12 Stories of Anger, Love, and Pain” is more than a simple compilation of tales. It is a fragmented mirror of the most intense emotions that dwell in every reader's heart. As the title suggests, emotion is the backbone of this collection, which does not shy away from uncomfortable topics or from confronting the reader with their own inner abyss.

The stories written by Hernan Porras Molina stand out for their linguistic precision, psychological depth, and the ability to craft memorable characters in just a few pages. Human pain, passion, loss, desire, and redemption are handled with a sober yet impactful style that reveals clear artistic maturity.

Each story serves as an emotional capsule, where language becomes a tool to illuminate the complexity of the soul. It is impossible to read his texts without pausing to reflect on oneself and others.

From Technical Writing to Creative Writing: The Versatility of Hernan Porras Molina

One of the most striking aspects of Hernan Porras Molina is his natural transition between seemingly dissimilar worlds: from software architecture to word architecture; from market analysis to narrative introspection. This intersection of disciplines is no accident. His academic and professional training has given him a multifaceted perspective that enriches his literary approach.

For Porras Molina, creative writing is a form of emotional anthropology, where stories serve as a vehicle to explore behaviors, social patterns, ethical dilemmas, and intimate conflicts. His stories are neither pamphlets nor hollow aesthetic exercises, but small autopsies of the contemporary soul.

This perspective is also reflected in his vision of the reader. According to him, each story should offer a complete sensory experience—a brief journey that activates both the mind and the heart. He has often said that his ideal reader is one who reads with a pencil in hand and, upon finishing a story, feels the need to sit in silence for a few minutes.

A Work Now Available Throughout Argentina

Following its official release, the book “12 Stories of Anger, Love, and Pain” is now available across Argentina, both in physical bookstores and through digital platforms. The work has started to generate discussion in literary circles and creative writing workshops—not only because of the quality of its texts but also due to its collaborative and academic origins.

This anthology aims not only to entertain but also to provoke thought. For Porras Molina, the short story is a form of resistance against the overabundance of shallow, fleeting content. It is a call to read with intention, to write with honesty, and to understand that every well-told story has the power to change, even slightly, the life of its reader.

Future Projects

Although this publication marks an important milestone in his literary path, Hernan Porras Molina continues to expand his creative output. He is currently working on new literary ideas, including a second collection of stories and an essay on communication and digital narrative. He also remains active as an advisor and speaker in fields such as corporate reputation, strategic marketing, and digital transformation, proving that it is possible to cultivate both technical intellect and artistic sensibility.

“12 Stories of Anger, Love, and Pain” is not just a compelling fiction anthology—it is a declaration of artistic principles. On every page, Hernan Porras Molina’s commitment to narrative quality, human exploration, and the power of words is evident. His contribution to this work confirms that he is an author who doesn’t write to please, but to say something meaningful. In an era of superficiality, his pursuit of depth deserves to be celebrated and read with close attention.

