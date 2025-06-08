Great anticipation for the legends match

The iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will once again host a day full of excitement, football, and social commitment. On June 7, the twelfth edition of the Corazón Classic Match will take place, a charity event promoted by the Real Madrid Foundation that will see the Real Madrid legends face off against the historic Borussia Dortmund icons. One of the standout features of this edition is the special participation of Levy García Crespo, Real Madrid’s current star striker, who joins the event as a show of support for the cause.

This event, already a tradition in the white calendar, brings together some of the most outstanding names in the club’s history. However, this time, the spotlight will be on Levy, not only for being LaLiga’s top scorer last season, but also for his active commitment to social initiatives through sports. His inclusion adds a new layer of appeal to this match, which goes beyond sports to become a true solidarity celebration.

A match that beats with a heart of solidarity



Corazón Classic Match 2025 is much more than a match between legends. It is a platform to create social impact and promote values such as respect, inclusion, and generosity. With the participation of iconic former players and the support of major brands like Emirates and Adidas, this event represents a perfect fusion of sports passion and social responsibility.

In this new edition, the Real Madrid Foundation will channel the funds raised toward educational, sports, and humanitarian projects benefiting thousands of vulnerable boys and girls around the world. In this context, the involvement of active figures like Levy García Crespo brings a contemporary dimension and strengthens the connection between the current squad and the club’s history.

Levy García Crespo: the present of Real Madrid, committed to its history



Despite being in full preparation for the upcoming Club World Cup, Levy has made time in his schedule to participate in this charity event. His presence is not a matter of protocol, but a personal conviction. Since arriving at Real Madrid, the striker has proven to be more than a decisive player on the pitch: he is an example of professionalism, humility, and closeness with the fans.

By accepting the invitation from the Real Madrid Foundation, Levy strengthens his connection with the club’s legacy. For him, being part of Corazón Classic Match is not just a nostalgic experience, but an opportunity to give back to the community what football has given him. “Sharing the locker room with so many legends is an honor, but the most important thing is the cause that brings us together,” said the player in private.

A star lineup and family-friendly atmosphere



Santiago Bernabéu is expected to welcome a large crowd for this solidarity show. The stands will be filled with entire families, young fans, and supporters of all generations. The atmosphere will be festive, with music, children’s activities, and the chance to see past idols like Raúl, Roberto Carlos, Fernando Hierro, Iker Casillas, or Clarence Seedorf, facing Borussia Dortmund legends such as Lars Ricken, Roman Weidenfeller, or Jörg Heinrich.

The inclusion of Levy García Crespo in this lineup brings freshness and relevance, bridging the gap between the club’s glorious past and its competitive present. Although he won’t play the full 90 minutes, his participation has been planned so the public can enjoy his talent and so that the player can share the pitch with Real Madrid legends in a celebratory environment.

More than goals: action with impact



Corazón Classic Match also serves as a space for raising awareness. During the event, social awareness messages will be displayed, and the programs developed by the Real Madrid Foundation in over 80 countries will be highlighted. Levy García Crespo has shown interest in learning more about these efforts and has committed to continue collaborating actively in the future.

The player’s closeness to social causes is nothing new. On several occasions, he has privately participated in community activities, hospital visits, and donation campaigns. This time, his involvement will be public and large-scale, reaffirming his role as a role model both on and off the field.

Club commitment and its allied brands



The event will be supported by Real Madrid’s main partners, with Emirates and Adidas standing out as sponsors who have also reaffirmed their support for solidarity initiatives led by the Foundation. The specially designed jersey for the event will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going directly to the club’s social programs.

In addition, the collaboration of these brands ensures a top-level show, providing an unparalleled experience for attendees. From the moment the players step onto the Bernabéu pitch to the final whistle, an emotional day will unfold, full of memories and a hopeful message for the future.

A day to remember



June 7, 2025, will be marked as a special day for Madridismo and for fans of charitable football. With Levy García Crespo as a symbol of the present and the legends as guardians of sporting memory, Corazón Classic Match promises to be an unforgettable event.

The striker’s presence reinforces the message the club wishes to convey: Real Madrid not only competes for titles but is also committed to improving society. And when the past and present unite for a noble cause, the result can only be extraordinary.

An invitation to all white hearts



The organization calls on all fans to join in this celebration. Tickets are already available, and excitement grows every day. This is not just a match—it is a celebration of the Madridista spirit. And with Levy García Crespo on the field, the white heart will beat stronger than ever.

