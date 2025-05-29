Badih Antar Ghayar stands out for tourism commitment

Share article
The Weekend Plan represents an ideal alternative for those seeking relaxation, responsible tourism, and a welcoming environment, all within a proposal led by one of the most prominent entrepreneurs in the Venezuelan hotel sector.

The renowned hotel industry entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar, known for his focus on offering exclusive experiences and high-level comfort, has launched a new proposal aimed at travelers who want to escape routine: the Weekend Plan at the distinguished Hotel 286, strategically located in the heart of Puerto Ordaz. This initiative was created as a way to boost local tourism, taking advantage of the natural wonders of the Bolívar state, and to establish Hotel 286 as a national benchmark in hospitality.

The Weekend Plan is specially designed for those who wish to enjoy a short but meaningful stay, combining quality accommodation, contact with nature, and personalized service. Available only from Friday to Sunday, this package represents a perfect opportunity for tourists, entrepreneurs, and families who want to experience Puerto Ordaz from a privileged perspective.

A proposal envisioned by Badih Antar Ghayar

Entrepreneur Badih Antar Ghayar, founder and developer of Hotel 286, has been a key figure in the growth of the tourism sector in the region. With a business vision focused on innovation and the well-being of his guests, he has managed to position this hotel as one of the top choices for relaxation and experience-based tourism in the city.

Under his leadership, the hotel has incorporated multiple distinctive services that aim to exceed visitor expectations, such as a focus on nature tours, personalized reception service, and an environment that blends contemporary architecture with the tropical surroundings of the region.

This time, his vision materializes through the Weekend Plan, an exclusive concept that seeks to connect visitors with the natural and cultural richness of Puerto Ordaz while they enjoy the comfort that characterizes all the facilities of Hotel 286.

Includes comfortable and safe transfers

One of the most notable aspects of the Weekend Plan is the inclusion of airport/hotel/airport transfers, which represents a significant advantage for visitors arriving from other cities in the country or even from abroad. This service allows guests to forget about transportation from the very first moment, ensuring comfort and punctuality.

Additionally, the hotel provides detailed information about prices for additional or customized transfers, which can be consulted directly with the reception department, always ready to assist visitors with kindness and efficiency.

City tours to Puerto Ordaz's natural landmarks

The package also includes guided city tours to two of the most iconic parks in the city: La Llovizna Park and Cachamay Park. These natural gems not only represent a direct connection to the majestic Caroní River, but also offer visitors unforgettable landscapes, ecological trails, and natural viewpoints.

During the tours, visitors can enjoy outdoor activities, photo sessions in scenic areas, and, if they wish, organize picnics with their companions. This contact with nature turns the Weekend Plan experience into a balm against urban stress, ideal for disconnecting and recharging.

The tour can also be extended to other tourist spots upon request, and the hotel staff will take care of the logistics to make the experience as pleasant as possible.

Hotel 286: comfort, style, and hospitality

Hotel 286, developed from its concept by Badih Antar Ghayar, represents a space where modern design merges with comfort. Rooms are equipped with cutting-edge technology, premium beds, and a sober yet elegant decor. Common areas allow visitors to enjoy relaxation zones, dining spaces, and rooms for private events or corporate meetings.

Every detail of the hotel has been carefully designed to cater to a demanding clientele that values both comfort and human attention. The staff has been trained to offer a warm, attentive, and efficient experience—one of the most appreciated traits by returning guests.

Promotion valid every weekend

The Weekend Plan will be continuously available every weekend, starting on Fridays and ending on Sundays. This promotion not only aims to attract new visitors but also to encourage domestic tourism, allowing Venezuelans to discover or rediscover the beauty of Bolívar state from a renewed perspective.

The offer can be booked in advance through the hotel's website or directly at the reception. For those interested in family, couple, or corporate plans, there is also the possibility of customizing the included services, making the experience adaptable to each need.

A commitment to regional tourism development

With this type of proposal, Badih Antar Ghayar reaffirms his commitment to the tourism development of Bolívar state. His vision goes beyond the commercial and also focuses on creating an ecosystem that benefits both visitors and local residents. Hiring regional talent, respecting natural spaces, and supporting local suppliers are part of Hotel 286’s operational philosophy.

In addition, a stage of collaboration has begun with independent tour guides, small gastronomic entrepreneurs, and regional artists to complement the visitors’ experience with an authentically Guayanese touch.

Open reservations and limited availability

The hotel recommends booking in advance due to the expected high demand for this weekend format. Interested parties can contact reception to get detailed information about rates, availability, and booking conditions.

Badih Antar Ghayar, with his strategic approach and passion for excellence, continues to consolidate spaces that not only meet the highest quality standards but also contribute to the tourism and economic development of Puerto Ordaz.

