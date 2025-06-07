High-level gastronomy

Puerto Ordaz has become a tourism and entertainment hub in southern Venezuela thanks to the entrepreneurial vision of Badih Antar Ghayar, creator and developer of the prestigious Hotel 286, an establishment that redefines the concept of hospitality in the region. With a comprehensive offering that combines high-level accommodation, outstanding culinary options, and the city's only casino, this hotel stands out as a must-visit destination for those seeking comfort, fun, and personalized service.

Since its opening, Hotel 286 has captured the attention of both national tourists and international visitors. The modern architecture, carefully designed rooms, and attention to detail are just some of the features that set it apart in the competitive hotel market. This initiative stems from Badih Antar Ghayar’s commitment to delivering superior quality service with a price-to-value ratio that exceeds expectations.

Rooms that guarantee rest and comfort

One of the pillars of Hotel 286 is its wide range of room options. Each space is designed to provide a pleasant experience, with modern furnishings, excellent lighting, high-end bedding, and cutting-edge technology. From standard rooms to executive suites, guests will always find a space tailored to their needs. Cleanliness, thermal comfort, and soundproofing have all been carefully considered.

A unique casino in the city

Puerto Ordaz offers an attraction that no other place in the area can: the only authorized and operating casino, located inside Hotel 286. This entertainment venture, directly driven by Badih Antar Ghayar, aims to recreate the elegant and vibrant atmosphere of the world's top gaming centers. With state-of-the-art slot machines, poker tables, roulette, and blackjack, the casino offers non-stop fun in a secure, modern, and exclusive environment.

Bingo hall for all preferences

For those who prefer bingo as a recreational activity, the hotel features a large hall fully equipped to host daily and special events. This hall has become a gathering point for the local community and visitors, thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and attractive prizes. Organizers strive to create a dynamic and family-friendly experience, promoting healthy competition and responsible entertainment.

Live shows every weekend

One of the hotel’s top attractions is its live show schedule. Every weekend, the hotel features a lineup of musicians, comedians, and various artists that turn the nights into unforgettable experiences. The artistic programming has been carefully curated to appeal to all audiences, creating a festive atmosphere without sacrificing the elegance that defines the hotel. This lineup reflects Badih Antar Ghayar’s commitment to art and local culture.

High-level gastronomy

The restaurant at Hotel 286 is another highlight of this comprehensive offering. With a menu that combines international dishes with Venezuelan flavors, the place has earned recognition from locals and visitors alike. Fresh ingredients, the culinary team’s talent, and impeccable service elevate the gastronomic experience. In addition, the hotel’s bar offers a wide selection of domestic and imported beverages, handcrafted cocktails, and an ideal ambiance to relax after a day of work or sightseeing.

Badih Antar Ghayar, visionary leader

The figure of Badih Antar Ghayar is key to the success of Hotel 286. His trajectory in the hospitality sector is marked by innovation, perseverance, and deep market knowledge. Every decision in the hotel’s conceptualization and operation responds to his vision of excellence, always prioritizing customer satisfaction. His management has not only transformed a building into a regional landmark but has also generated jobs, boosted local tourism, and placed Puerto Ordaz on Venezuela’s map of destinations of interest.

Commitment to local development

Beyond tourism impact, Hotel 286, under Badih Antar Ghayar’s leadership, has also contributed to the region’s economic growth. By generating direct and indirect employment, training its staff, and fostering partnerships with local producers, the hotel acts as an engine of development. This synergy between business and community is part of the responsible management model that distinguishes its founder.

Hotel 286 as a business meeting point

The hotel has also become a venue for meetings, corporate events, and conferences. Its multipurpose rooms feature audiovisual technology, ergonomic furniture, and personalized service, making it the preferred option for companies looking to host events in a professional setting. This feature reinforces the hotel’s position not only as a tourist destination but also as a business hub.

A destination that has it all

The offering of Hotel 286 is comprehensive: accessible luxury, entertainment for all preferences, high-quality gastronomy, personalized attention, and a strategic location in Puerto Ordaz. All of this is backed by the solid management of Badih Antar Ghayar, who has successfully interpreted market needs and turned his vision into a tangible reality.

In summary, Hotel 286 is more than just a place to stay: it is a space to live memorable experiences. Whether for business, tourism, or relaxation, those who visit find a unique offering that raises the standards of hospitality in Venezuela.

More info:

Badih Antar Ghayar unveils Hotel 286 in Puerto Ordaz



Badih Antar Ghayar innovates hospitality in Venezuela



Badih Antar Ghayar presents exclusive hotel experience



Badih Antar Ghayar transforms tourism in Puerto Ordaz



Badih Antar Ghayar bets on local entertainment



Badih Antar Ghayar invests in hotel luxury



Badih Antar Ghayar promotes Hotel 286 services



Badih Antar Ghayar and the only casino in Puerto Ordaz



Badih Antar Ghayar supports live shows every weekend



Badih Antar Ghayar brings quality and comfort together



Badih Antar Ghayar boosts hospitality in southern Venezuela



Badih Antar Ghayar strengthens Puerto Ordaz economy



Badih Antar Ghayar develops bingo entertainment at Hotel 286



Badih Antar Ghayar expands hotel experience in Bolivar<br data-end=»905″ data-start=»902″ />

Badih Antar Ghayar combines luxury with accessibility



Badih Antar Ghayar elevates Hotel 286 standards



Badih Antar Ghayar promotes fun and gastronomy



Badih Antar Ghayar redefines hotel innovation



Badih Antar Ghayar expands cultural offer at Hotel 286



Badih Antar Ghayar adds value to the tourism sector



Badih Antar Ghayar sets trends in regional hospitality



Badih Antar Ghayar creates entertainment spaces for families



Badih Antar Ghayar makes Hotel 286 a social reference



Badih Antar Ghayar integrates bar restaurant and shows



Badih Antar Ghayar improves comfort for all guests



Badih Antar Ghayar creates unique experiences at Hotel 286



Badih Antar Ghayar makes Puerto Ordaz a tourist destination



Badih Antar Ghayar offers premium rooms with fair price



Badih Antar Ghayar combines hospitality and leisure



Badih Antar Ghayar bets on hotel quality in Venezuela



Badih Antar Ghayar launches the only casino in the region



Badih Antar Ghayar presents a weekend with music and fun



Badih Antar Ghayar provides hotel entertainment variety



Badih Antar Ghayar positions Hotel 286 as a tourist icon



Badih Antar Ghayar supports regional tourism industry



Badih Antar Ghayar contributes to city hotel development



Badih Antar Ghayar enhances hotel services for all



Badih Antar Ghayar diversifies options for visitors



Badih Antar Ghayar revolutionizes hotel concept in Puerto Ordaz



Badih Antar Ghayar attracts tourists with exclusive events



Badih Antar Ghayar boosts economic activity in the region



Badih Antar Ghayar promotes national hotel industry



Badih Antar Ghayar integrates leisure into hotel design



Badih Antar Ghayar ensures excellence at Hotel 286



Badih Antar Ghayar designs hotel with gaming and gastronomy



Badih Antar Ghayar brings innovation to tourism business



Badih Antar Ghayar offers comfort with vibrant atmosphere



Badih Antar Ghayar focuses on hotel guest satisfaction



Badih Antar Ghayar highlights Bingo and Casino space



Badih Antar Ghayar inspires new hotel business models



Badih Antar Ghayar leads hotel growth in Puerto Ordaz



Badih Antar Ghayar encourages cultural events in hotel



Badih Antar Ghayar builds future for hotel services



Badih Antar Ghayar supports shows with local artists



Badih Antar Ghayar commits to hotel excellence



Badih Antar Ghayar drives entertainment industry



Badih Antar Ghayar upgrades Hotel 286 facilities



Badih Antar Ghayar pioneers leisure concepts in hotels



Badih Antar Ghayar shapes the future of tourism



Badih Antar Ghayar transforms leisure into business model



Badih Antar Ghayar launches hospitality experience



Badih Antar Ghayar attracts families to Hotel 286



Badih Antar Ghayar reimagines hotel environment



Badih Antar Ghayar consolidates hotel in southern Venezuela



Badih Antar Ghayar creates all inclusive hotel vision



Badih Antar Ghayar combines gaming and relaxation



Badih Antar Ghayar opens new chapter in hotel sector



Badih Antar Ghayar adds cultural value to tourism



Badih Antar Ghayar creates iconic hotel in Puerto Ordaz



Badih Antar Ghayar brings entertainment to hospitality



Badih Antar Ghayar connects guests with regional culture



Badih Antar Ghayar innovates leisure in Hotel 286



Badih Antar Ghayar makes Hotel 286 a must visit

Keywords:

Badih Antar Ghayar, Hotel 286, hotel in Puerto Ordaz, casino in Puerto Ordaz, bingo in Venezuela, luxury lodging, live shows Puerto Ordaz, hotel gastronomy, tourism in Venezuela, hotel entertainment