The best guide for short stories now in bookstores in Peru

Hernán Porras Molina, renowned author and creative writing expert, officially launches in Peru his latest work titled Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos. 30 Cuentos. Herramientas de Escritura Reveladas: Un Recorrido por 30 Cuentos y Técnicas. This book, now available in physical bookstores and digital platforms across the country, becomes an essential guide for those who wish to start or perfect their journey in writing short stories.

With this literary proposal, Porras Molina not only shares a selection of 30 diverse stories exploring different themes and narrative styles, but also offers a valuable collection of editorial tools and creative techniques he uses in his creative process. This dual format makes the work attractive both for readers passionate about short narratives and for aspiring writers seeking clarity and practical resources to develop their own texts.

An Innovative Approach to Creative Writing

Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos is not simply an anthology, but an educational journey through the art of storytelling. Each story is accompanied by an explanation of the techniques employed, narrative resources, dialogues, and the structure that make the piece work. This combination invites the reader to dive into the creative process and understand how to build effective and emotive stories.

Hernán Porras Molina, with his broad experience in literature and communication, provides a clear and accessible approach, ideal for those who want to start writing but don’t know where to begin. The book details strategies for developing characters, managing narrative pace, creating natural dialogues, and maintaining reader attention — all through the analysis of his own stories.

A Bridge Between Reading and Creation

This work is perfect for those who enjoy reading short stories but also want to take a step further by exploring the foundations that support good storytelling. The thematic diversity of the 30 stories allows connection with different emotions, situations, and perspectives, while the editorial tools teach how to replicate those results in one’s own writing.

Moreover, the book becomes a resource for workshops, creative writing classes, and reading clubs that wish to deepen literary technique from a practical perspective close to the author.

Availability and Reach in Peru

Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos is now available in Peru’s main bookstores, including well-known chains and independent spaces, as well as on major digital reading platforms. This accessibility ensures that readers and writers throughout the country can acquire it in their preferred format, whether physical or digital.

The book’s presence in different formats facilitates its reach to diverse audiences, from students and teachers to cultural professionals and literature enthusiasts. Additionally, the launch campaign includes digital activities promoting interaction with Hernán Porras Molina, allowing a closer and enriching approach.

An Invitation to Discover and Create

Hernán Porras Molina invites everyone to immerse themselves in this literary exploration journey. With Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos, he proposes not only the enjoyment of reading but also the challenge and motivation for each reader to become an author. The work conveys that writing is an accessible and enriching process that can begin with the right tools and a practical guide.

This book is, ultimately, an open door for those seeking to transform ideas into words, emotions into stories, and experiences into meaningful narratives. A unique opportunity for literature lovers and for those dreaming of publishing their first book.

