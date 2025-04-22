Tags

New Orleans, LA – April 18, 2025Texas Piers Consulting, a recognized leader in forensic engineering and building consulting, proudly announced its impactful presence at the National Hurricane Conference 2025, held at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel from April 14–17.

Represented by Senior Forensic Engineer Alejandro Montes de Oca, the firm engaged with industry leaders to showcase innovative engineering strategies for disaster preparedness, response, and claim resolution.

A Strategic Presence at the Nation’s Premier Hurricane Conference

The National Hurricane Conference is the country’s largest gathering of emergency management professionals, insurers, engineers, and public officials focused on hurricane preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery.

Texas Piers Consulting used this platform to:

  • Showcase cutting-edge solutions in structural damage analysis
  • Connect with Executive General Adjusters (EGAs) and catastrophe managers
  • Present case studies on rapid post-disaster assessments
  • Highlight its multi-state emergency deployment capabilities

Alejandro Montes de Oca: Leading the Way in Engineering Support for Hurricane Claims

With decades of experience in large-loss claims and complex structural assessments, Alejandro Montes de Oca emphasized the importance of fast, accurate forensic evaluations during catastrophic events.

“When hurricanes strike, every hour counts. Our team delivers reliable engineering reports and damage assessments that support insurers, property managers, and emergency responders,” said Montes de Oca.

He also participated in collaborative discussions on enhancing resilience in infrastructure and shared Texas Piers Consulting’s approach to technology-driven inspections using 3D scanning, drones, and AI-powered diagnostics.

Showcasing Key Services

 

At the conference, Texas Piers Consulting presented its comprehensive portfolio of services for post-hurricane scenarios:

  • Forensic EngineeringIdentify cause and extent of structural failures

  • Building ConsultingProvide repair strategies and cost assessments

  • Catastrophe ResponseMobilize emergency teams within 24–48 hours

  • Appraisals & ArbitrationResolve disputes with expert testimony

These offerings are tailored to support EGAs, insurers, attorneys, and municipal leaders responding to large-scale property losses.

Event Highlights and Social Media Coverage

Texas Piers Consulting shared key moments from the conference via LinkedIn and Instagram.
Watch their highlight reel here: Instagram Video<br data-end=»3213″ data-start=»3210″ />
Browse event photos: LinkedIn Post

 

Why This Matters for the Claims Industry

 

Speed Matters: Fast damage assessments mean faster settlements
Technology Enhances Accuracy: Drones, 3D scans, and software improve evaluations
Cross-State Readiness: Response teams in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and Georgia<br data-end=»3693″ data-start=»3690″ />
Trusted by Top Insurers & Adjusters: Clear, court-tested engineering reports

Contact Texas Piers Consulting

To learn more about how Texas Piers Consulting supports hurricane claim professionals:
Visit: www.texaspiersconsulting.com
Call: (281) 688-6398
Email: [email protected]

