Texas Piers Consulting, under the direction of founder Alejandro Montes de Oca, has become a trusted leader in Forensic Engineering across Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The firm provides expert analysis, accurate evaluations, and clear reports that support insurance claims, legal disputes, and property restoration efforts.

—

What Is Forensic Engineering?

Forensic Engineering applies scientific and engineering principles to investigate property failures, assess structural damage, and determine the cause and extent of losses. This service is critical for insurance carriers, property owners, and attorneys who need defensible, unbiased reports to resolve claims and disputes efficiently.

—

Core Forensic Engineering Services

* Structural Assessments – Evaluating buildings and infrastructure to determine the cause and scale of structural damage.

* Roof Assessments – Identifying roof deterioration, storm damage, or defects with forensic-level precision.

* Water Intrusion Analysis – Locating leaks, moisture sources, and hidden water damage while recommending effective remediation.

* Failure Analysis – Conducting root-cause investigations of collapses, defects, and construction failures to prevent future risks.

—

A Proven Process

Texas Piers Consulting follows a systematic, reliable process for every forensic investigation:

1. Initial Consultation – Defining case objectives with insurers, attorneys, or property owners.

2. Site Investigation – Collecting evidence, samples, and documentation using advanced inspection methods.

3. Analysis & Evaluation – Applying engineering standards, simulations, and technical expertise to draw accurate conclusions.

4. Detailed Reporting – Delivering clear, easy-to-understand reports backed by scientific evidence.

—

Why Insurance Carriers Trust Texas Piers Consulting

* Fast and Accurate Assessments – Helping carriers resolve claims without delays.

* Unbiased and Defensible Reports – Supporting litigation and arbitration with objective findings.

* Licensed Experts – Experienced engineers licensed across multiple states.

* Cutting-Edge Technology – From drones and 3D scanning to moisture mapping and modeling software.

—

Alejandro Montes de Oca: Leadership and Integrity

Founder Alejandro Montes de Oca has built Texas Piers Consulting on principles of professionalism, transparency, and technical excellence. His vision and expertise have positioned the firm as a go-to partner for insurance carriers, legal professionals, and property owners facing complex structural damage claims.

—

Forensic Engineering is essential in today’s property and insurance industries. By combining *decades of engineering experience*, *advanced technology*, and a *commitment to impartiality*, Texas Piers Consulting delivers the clarity and confidence clients need to resolve disputes and move forward.

—

Learn more about Forensic Engineering services at:

www.texaspiersconsulting.com/forensic-engineering

Contact: (281) 688-6398

Serving Texas | Florida | Georgia | Louisiana

