Clear Answers for Complex Claims

Texas Piers Consulting: Leading Forensic Engineering for Reliable Damage Assessments

Texas Piers Consulting stands out as a premier firm in forensic engineering, offering expert analysis and accurate evaluations for structural damage, building failures, and insurance claims. Founded by engineer Alejandro Montes de Oca, the company is known for its commitment to precision, transparency, and speed.

The firm’s team includes structural and civil engineers with decades of experience. Their detailed reports are critical for insurers, attorneys, and property owners seeking to understand the root cause and extent of property damage.

Main services include:

  • Structural assessments: Technical evaluation of buildings and infrastructure to determine cause and severity of damage.

  • Roof inspections: Advanced analysis to document issues caused by aging, weather, or other environmental factors.

  • Water intrusion analysis: Identification of water entry points, evaluation of damage, and clear remediation recommendations.

  • Failure analysis: Root-cause investigation of collapses, structural instability, and construction defects.

Reliable Process, Trusted Results

Each case is managed through a structured approach that includes consultation, on-site investigation, analysis, and comprehensive reporting. The team leverages cutting-edge tools and industry best practices to deliver defensible, actionable findings.

Trusted by Insurance Carriers and Legal Professionals

Texas Piers Consulting is widely recognized for its impartial reports, timely delivery, and solid technical backing. Insurers rely on their assessments to streamline claims and resolve disputes efficiently.

Innovation in Every Inspection

Led by Alejandro Montes de Oca, the firm continues to integrate new technology and engineering excellence across Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana—reshaping how property damage is understood and resolved across the United States.

Contact Texas Piers Consulting

If you need a trusted partner in forensic engineering or structural assessments, visit:

www.texaspiersconsulting.com/forensic-engineering

or call (281) 688-6398 to schedule a consultation.

