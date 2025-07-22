Share article
Texas Piers Consulting, led by renowned engineer Alejandro Montes de Oca, is a leading firm in Forensic Engineering, delivering expert technical analysis and unbiased evaluations for insurance carriers, attorneys, and property owners across Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and Georgia.

With deep expertise in structural failure, roof damage, water intrusion, and failure analysis, the TPC team provides clarity in complex cases where accuracy and technical evidence are critical.

Forensic Engineering Services

Structural Assessments

Using advanced tools and engineering methodologies, TPC evaluates buildings and infrastructure to identify the cause and extent of structural damage, helping clients make informed decisions in insurance and legal matters.

Roof Assessments

Severe weather, aging, or poor construction can compromise roof systems. TPC’s engineers inspect for storm-related damage, wear and tear, and construction defects—documenting all issues with forensic-level accuracy.

Water Intrusion Analysis

Water damage claims often require identifying the source and impact. TPC detects leaks, condensation, and envelope failures, providing recommendations for restoration and mitigation.

Failure Analysis

Through rigorous investigation, TPC uncovers the root cause of structural or material failures, ensuring liability is assigned properly and future incidents can be prevented. Their team analyzes construction methods, environmental stressors, and material performance.

A Proven Forensic Engineering Process

  1. Initial Consultation

    TPC starts by defining objectives and gathering case details in collaboration with clients—whether insurers, lawyers, or property owners.

  2. Site Investigation

    Field engineers conduct on-site inspections to document physical evidence, collect samples, and gather data.

  3. Technical Analysis

    Using modeling software, engineering standards, and lab testing, the team conducts in-depth evaluations to determine the cause and scope of damage.

  4. Clear Reporting

    TPC delivers concise, easy-to-understand forensic reports designed for legal, insurance, and construction audiences.

Why Top Insurance Carriers Choose Texas Piers Consulting

  • Accurate and Timely Damage Assessments

    Fast turnarounds reduce delays in claims processing and litigation timelines.

  • Unbiased and Legally Sound Reports

    Objective documentation strengthens case decisions and settlement negotiations.

  • Multistate Licensing and Expertise

    Licensed in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana with deep knowledge of building codes and regional risks.

  • Cutting-Edge Technology

    From drones to 3D scanning, TPC uses the latest tools to provide precise data and transparent results.

Alejandro Montes de Oca: A Leader in Forensic and Structural Expertise

Founder Alejandro Montes de Oca has positioned Texas Piers Consulting as a go-to authority in forensic evaluations. His leadership emphasizes technical excellence, ethical responsibility, and fast, reliable service—qualities that have earned TPC the trust of major insurance carriers, attorneys, and property managers across the South.

In complex insurance claims and construction disputes, forensic engineering is not just valuable—it’s essential. Texas Piers Consulting combines decades of technical experience with state-of-the-art methods to deliver results that are clear, defensible, and trusted.

Explore the full Forensic Engineering services at

 www.texaspiersconsulting.com/forensic-engineering

Contact: (281) 688-6398

Serving Texas | Florida | Louisiana | Georgia

