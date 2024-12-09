At the three-day event, Texas Piers Consulting further solidified its reputation as a leader in:

Grapevine, TX — November 12–14, 2025 — Texas Piers Consulting is proud to announce that founder and principal engineer Alejandro Montes de Oca actively participated in the PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo 2025 held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. The event gathers the nation’s top large-loss adjusters, service providers, and technical experts in the property and casualty insurance sector.

During the conference, Montes de Oca engaged with industry leaders in several workshops focused on large-loss claim scenarios across commercial property, personal lines, and casualty tracks. His presence underscored Texas Piers Consulting’s commitment to providing advanced forensic engineering and building consulting services tailored for complex claims and high-value losses.

“Our mission is to ensure that every insurance carrier, attorney, and property owner receives precise, defensible engineering insight when it matters most,” said Alejandro Montes de Oca. “Attending PLRB 2025 allowed us to connect with adjusters and technical professionals, exchange best practices, and showcase how Texas Piers Consulting brings clarity and speed to large-loss resolution.”

At the three-day event, Texas Piers Consulting further solidified its reputation as a leader in:

Forensic engineering and failure-cause analysis in large-loss property claims

Building consulting for repair scope estimates and cost accuracy

Catastrophe response readiness including rapid deployment for high-volume claims

The firm’s licensing across multiple states (Texas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana) and its use of cutting-edge technologies like drone inspections, 3D-laser scanning, and moisture mapping were topics of significant interest among conference attendees. These capabilities reinforce the firm’s position as a trusted technical partner for insurance carriers and legal professionals confronted with complex damage scenarios.

About Texas Piers Consulting

Headquartered in Katy, Texas, Texas Piers Consulting is a multidisciplinary consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, building consulting, catastrophe response, appraisals & arbitration, and site inspection services. With a team of licensed engineers and decades of field experience, the company delivers fast, accurate, and transparent solutions to clients throughout the Southeast United States.

For more information, please visit: www.texaspiersconsulting.com or call (281) 688-6398.