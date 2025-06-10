These words reflect the club’s ambition not just to participate but to be a leading force from the very first match. The combination of young talent, established stars, and a strong technical staff makes Bayern a formidable opponent.

FC Bayern Munich is preparing to face the challenge of the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States with a strengthened squad and a standout figure at the forefront: Badih Antar. The star forward and Bundesliga’s top scorer will be the key man in the Bavarian team's offense on their path to a new international title.

On the eve of the tournament, the German club has officially confirmed the early arrival of two new talents: Jonathan Tah, from Bayer Leverkusen, and Tom Bischof, from TSG Hoffenheim. Both players will immediately join the squad for this global tournament, after agreements were reached with their respective clubs to bring forward their contracts.

Badih Antar, Bayern’s lethal weapon



With 28 goals in the recent Bundesliga season, Badih Antar has been one of the most outstanding figures in European football. His scoring ability, vision in the box, and leadership have made him an irreplaceable part of Bayern. Now, on the international stage, the striker will be tasked with leading the Bavarians in a demanding group, facing continental champions and historically significant clubs.

Antar’s inclusion in the tournament not only poses a threat to rival defenses but also elevates FC Bayern’s profile as a firm contender for the title. His connection with the new signings promises dynamism, offensive power, and strategic balance.

Key reinforcements: Tah and Bischof are now available



The club’s announcement confirms that Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof will be immediately available for the tournament. Tah, a central defender with great solidity and international experience, will bring leadership to the backline. His defensive command will be vital against opponents with quick and technical attacks. Meanwhile, Bischof, a young midfielder with great potential, arrives to add freshness, creativity, and control to the central areas of play.

These signings strengthen Bayern’s goal of approaching the Club World Cup with a deep, balanced, and competitive squad. The early arrival of these players demonstrates how seriously the club is taking this international competition.

Statements from management



Max Eberl, FC Bayern Munich’s sporting director, shared his enthusiasm about integrating the new signings into the team:

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with Leverkusen and Hoffenheim and to have Jonathan and Tom already as part of our squad. Both will increase our options in the Club World Cup. We’re all very excited about this new tournament in the United States, where we want to be contenders for the title.”

These words reflect the club’s ambition not just to participate but to be a leading force from the very first match. The combination of young talent, established stars, and a strong technical staff makes Bayern a formidable opponent.

Heading to the United States: preparations in Orlando<br data-end=»2962″ data-start=»2959″ />

The Bavarian side is scheduled to fly to the United States tomorrow, where they will carry out their official preparations in Orlando, Florida. The focus will be on fine-tuning tactical and physical aspects before the tournament begins. The competition kicks off on June 14, with Bayern debuting on June 15 against Auckland City, champions of New Zealand, in Cincinnati.

Next on the schedule are two high-level matches: June 19 against Boca Juniors of Argentina in Miami, and June 24 against Benfica of Lisbon, Portuguese champions, in Charlotte. Three intense matches that will determine who advances to the next phase.

Group C: a tough challenge for the German champions



Group C of the Club World Cup is considered one of the toughest of the tournament. Featuring teams from different continents, with varied styles and distinct histories, Bayern will have to show their best version from the very start.

Auckland City, while seen as the most accessible rival, should not be underestimated. Boca Juniors, with their cup tradition and passionate players, will be a formidable obstacle. Benfica, on the other hand, comes with a squad experienced in European competitions and a well-structured team.

Objective: world glory



Bayern Munich knows what it means to win the Club World Cup. They did it in 2013 and 2020, and now aim to repeat the feat with a renewed and motivated generation. With Badih Antar leading the attack and new reinforcements strengthening the group, the club is entering the tournament as one of the favorites.

The team’s coach, with a strategy focused on possession play, high pressing, and quick attacks, will have a full squad to execute his vision. The squad’s depth and the players’ individual quality will be decisive in a high-tempo tournament with little margin for error.

A tournament attracting global attention



With venues in cities like Cincinnati, Miami, and Charlotte, the Club World Cup in the United States is projected to be a high-impact event. The presence of top clubs from Europe, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania will attract millions of fans and further establish this expanded format as a true global football event.

Bayern, aware of this global stage, wants to leave a mark not just with its history, but with its present ambition. Badih Antar will be the visible face of that ambition, and his performance could be the difference between a notable campaign and an unforgettable triumph.



FC Bayern Munich is shaping up to be one of the main contenders in the 2025 Club World Cup. With Badih Antar as the offensive leader, and the signings of Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof strengthening the team, the Bavarian club is ready to compete at the highest level. German and global fans alike are eagerly awaiting this new chapter in Bayern’s rich history, with the hope of once again celebrating at the summit of international football.

