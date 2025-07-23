[1]: https://www.politico.com/news/2025/07/22/microsoft-sharepoint-hack-china-federal-agencies-00467254?utm_source=chatgpt.com "China behind vast global hack involving multiple US agencies"

Hernán Porras Molina / EntornoInteligente.com/ Durante el fin de semana pasado se detectó un ataque global de espionaje cibernético que aprovechó una vulnerabilidad “zero?day” en servidores locales de **Microsoft SharePoint**, comprometiendo al menos 100 organizaciones, entre ellas agencias federales de EE.?UU., universidades, compañías energéticas y varias entidades públicas en países como Alemania, Reino Unido y Australia.

Detalles del hackeo

Los atacantes, vinculados a tres grupos chinos (Linen?Typhoon, Violet?Typhoon y Storm?2603), explotaron fallas como CVE?2025?53770, una variante del ya reportado CVE?2025?49704, que permite ejecución remota y acceso no autenticado. La campaña, identificada por empresas como Eye?Security, Shadowserver y CISA, incluyó el despliegue del malware “ToolShell” y robo de llaves de cifrado (MachineKey), lo que abre acceso prolongado a sistemas críticos ([Politico][1], [krebsonsecurity.com][2], [The Hacker News][3]).

—

**Alcance y organizaciones afectadas**

Se estima que al menos 100 servidores han sido comprometidos hasta ahora, aunque el alcance real podría ser mayor. La afectación es especialmente crítica en sectores vulnerables como salud, educación y gobiernos locales, sobre todo en configuraciones obsoletas de SharePoint Server (2016 y 2019) ([AP News][4]).

—

**Respuesta de Microsoft y aliados**

Microsoft lanzó un parche de emergencia el 19?20 de julio para SharePoint Server Subscription Edition y 2019, mientras que la versión 2016 aún espera solución. Se recomendó desconectar servidores vulnerables, rotar llaves de cifrado y activar Microsoft Defender y AMSI ([AP News][4]). Además, CISA y agencias europeas como la NCSC británica detectaron víctimas y colaboran en la contención ([Reuters][5]).

—

**Implicaciones geopolíticas y de seguridad**

El hackeo incluye agencias clave como la Administración Nacional de Seguridad Nuclear de EE.UU., aunque sin evidencia de fuga de información clasificada ([Reuters][6]). Esta intrusión pone bajo lupa la seguridad de infraestructuras críticas y subraya los riesgos de depender de software local frente a amenazas patrocinadas por Estados.

—

**Perspectivas a corto y mediano plazo**

* Se espera que el parche prevenga nuevos ataques, pero la detección de backdoors existentes hace urgente una limpieza y monitoreo prolongado.

* Países afectados aumentarán sus esfuerzos de ciberseguridad y podrían implementar sanciones contra actores estatales detrás del hackeo.

* Microsoft reforzará su programa **Secure Future Initiative**, atando recompensas ejecutivas al estado de seguridad ([TIME][7], [GeekWire][8]).

—

El ataque a SharePoint representa uno de los ciberincidentes más graves del año y pone a prueba la capacidad de respuesta de Microsoft y las agencias de seguridad. Aunque los servicios en la nube no se vieron afectados, el impacto en instalaciones locales y organismos delicados revela una falla crítica que debe ser abordada a fondo. El mundo observa cómo se eleva la presión para asegurar infraestructuras digitales vitales .

* [Politico](https://www.politico.com/news/2025/07/22/microsoft-sharepoint-hack-china-federal-agencies-00467254?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

* [Axios](https://www.axios.com/2025/07/22/microsoft-sharepoint-china-hack-targets?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

* [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-nuclear-weapons-agency-breached-microsoft-sharepoint-hack-bloomberg-news-2025-07-23/?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

