[1]: https://www.politico.com/news/2025/07/22/microsoft-sharepoint-hack-china-federal-agencies-00467254?utm_source=chatgpt.com "China behind vast global hack involving multiple US agencies"
[2]: https://krebsonsecurity.com/2025/07/microsoft-fix-targets-attacks-on-sharepoint-zero-day/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Microsoft Fix Targets Attacks on SharePoint Zero-Day"
[3]: https://thehackernews.com/2025/07/critical-microsoft-sharepoint-flaw.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Critical Unpatched SharePoint Zero-Day Actively Exploited, Breaches 75+ Company Servers"
[4]: https://apnews.com/article/65ebcae88267e1aa375013adaa283765?utm_source=chatgpt.com "What to know about a vulnerability being exploited on Microsoft SharePoint servers"
[5]: https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britains-ncsc-detects-limited-number-uk-victims-microsoft-hack-campaign-2025-07-21/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Britain's NCSC detects 'limited number' of UK victims in Microsoft hack campaign"
[6]: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-nuclear-weapons-agency-breached-microsoft-sharepoint-hack-bloomberg-news-2025-07-23/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "US nuclear weapons agency breached in Microsoft SharePoint hack, Bloomberg News reports"
[7]: https://time.com/7304277/microsoft-sharepoint-hack/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "How to Protect Yourself From the Global Microsoft Hack"
[8]: https://www.geekwire.com/2025/microsoft-grapples-with-another-high-profile-security-incident-the-latest-on-the-sharepoint-attacks/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Microsoft grapples with another security breach: The latest on the SharePoint attacks"
 

Hernán Porras Molina / EntornoInteligente.com/ Durante el fin de semana pasado se detectó un ataque global de espionaje cibernético que aprovechó una vulnerabilidad “zero?day” en servidores locales de **Microsoft SharePoint**, comprometiendo al menos 100 organizaciones, entre ellas agencias federales de EE.?UU., universidades, compañías energéticas y varias entidades públicas en países como Alemania, Reino Unido y Australia.

Detalles del hackeo
Los atacantes, vinculados a tres grupos chinos (Linen?Typhoon, Violet?Typhoon y Storm?2603), explotaron fallas como CVE?2025?53770, una variante del ya reportado CVE?2025?49704, que permite ejecución remota y acceso no autenticado. La campaña, identificada por empresas como Eye?Security, Shadowserver y CISA, incluyó el despliegue del malware “ToolShell” y robo de llaves de cifrado (MachineKey), lo que abre acceso prolongado a sistemas críticos ([Politico][1], [krebsonsecurity.com][2], [The Hacker News][3]).

**Alcance y organizaciones afectadas**
Se estima que al menos 100 servidores han sido comprometidos hasta ahora, aunque el alcance real podría ser mayor. La afectación es especialmente crítica en sectores vulnerables como salud, educación y gobiernos locales, sobre todo en configuraciones obsoletas de SharePoint Server (2016 y 2019) ([AP News][4]).

**Respuesta de Microsoft y aliados**
Microsoft lanzó un parche de emergencia el 19?20 de julio para SharePoint Server Subscription Edition y 2019, mientras que la versión 2016 aún espera solución. Se recomendó desconectar servidores vulnerables, rotar llaves de cifrado y activar Microsoft Defender y AMSI ([AP News][4]). Además, CISA y agencias europeas como la NCSC británica detectaron víctimas y colaboran en la contención ([Reuters][5]).

**Implicaciones geopolíticas y de seguridad**
El hackeo incluye agencias clave como la Administración Nacional de Seguridad Nuclear de EE.UU., aunque sin evidencia de fuga de información clasificada ([Reuters][6]). Esta intrusión pone bajo lupa la seguridad de infraestructuras críticas y subraya los riesgos de depender de software local frente a amenazas patrocinadas por Estados.

**Perspectivas a corto y mediano plazo**

* Se espera que el parche prevenga nuevos ataques, pero la detección de backdoors existentes hace urgente una limpieza y monitoreo prolongado.
* Países afectados aumentarán sus esfuerzos de ciberseguridad y podrían implementar sanciones contra actores estatales detrás del hackeo.
* Microsoft reforzará su programa **Secure Future Initiative**, atando recompensas ejecutivas al estado de seguridad ([TIME][7], [GeekWire][8]).

El ataque a SharePoint representa uno de los ciberincidentes más graves del año y pone a prueba la capacidad de respuesta de Microsoft y las agencias de seguridad. Aunque los servicios en la nube no se vieron afectados, el impacto en instalaciones locales y organismos delicados revela una falla crítica que debe ser abordada a fondo. El mundo observa cómo se eleva la presión para asegurar infraestructuras digitales vitales .

* [Politico](https://www.politico.com/news/2025/07/22/microsoft-sharepoint-hack-china-federal-agencies-00467254?utm_source=chatgpt.com)
* [Axios](https://www.axios.com/2025/07/22/microsoft-sharepoint-china-hack-targets?utm_source=chatgpt.com)
* [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-nuclear-weapons-agency-breached-microsoft-sharepoint-hack-bloomberg-news-2025-07-23/?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

