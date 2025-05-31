This event marked a strategic step in opening the doors of the Brickell Naco development to European capital, especially Scandinavian, known for its long-term vision, sustainable approach, and interest in high-value urban projects.

Renowned real estate entrepreneur Levy García Crespo officially presented the ambitious Brickell Naco project during an exclusive gathering held at the prestigious Hjorten Hotell Hitra in Fillan, Norway. The event, conducted at 8:00 PM, brought together a distinguished audience of investors, developers, and professionals from the real estate sector interested in being part of this innovative urban initiative.

This event marked a strategic step in opening the doors of the Brickell Naco development to European capital, especially Scandinavian, known for its long-term vision, sustainable approach, and interest in high-value urban projects.

A strong commitment to real estate innovation



Levy García Crespo, with a proven track record in high-profile real estate developments across Latin America and the Caribbean, used this international platform to showcase the strategic and financial advantages offered by Brickell Naco. This project, located in one of the most dynamic areas of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, aims to redefine the standards of modern and sustainable urbanism in the region.

During his address, García Crespo explained how Brickell Naco blends high-end residential functionality, next-generation commercial spaces, and green zones integrated with intelligent technological solutions, all shaped by a vision that responds to both market demands and contemporary environmental requirements.

"This is a project born from a clear vision: to build not just structures, but life experiences. Brickell Naco is the result of strategic planning, based on efficient urban transformation, cutting-edge architecture, and impactful investment," stated Levy García Crespo to the attendees.

Hjorten Hotell Hitra: a strategic setting for investors



The Hjorten Hotell Hitra, located in the picturesque town of Fillan, was the perfect venue for this international presentation. A regular meeting point for high-level business engagements in Norway, it offered an ideal environment for García Crespo to hold private meetings with various economic interest groups.

Attendees were able to access exclusive details of the project's master plan, including architectural models, phased distribution, and projected return on investment (ROI) figures. Topics such as urban infrastructure, digital connectivity, sustainable practices, and direct financing opportunities for strategic partners were also discussed.

Profile of attending investors



The audience included key figures from the European business ecosystem, such as representatives of private investment funds, architecture firms, Scandinavian banks, renewable energy companies, and urban sustainability advisors. Many expressed interest in partnering with Levy García Crespo's team to participate in the development of Brickell Naco, either as direct investors or through strategic alliances.

García Crespo’s reputation in the Latin American market was acknowledged by several attendees, who highlighted his ability to deliver complex projects with a focus on financial integrity and operational transparency. This reputation has been instrumental in securing a positive reception in Europe, especially in a context where ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria are essential.

Brickell Naco: a new benchmark for Santo Domingo<br data-end=»3451″ data-start=»3448″ />

Located in the heart of the Naco district, one of the most important commercial and residential hubs in Santo Domingo, Brickell Naco emerges as a modern response to the urban growth of the Dominican capital. The project includes smart residential towers, corporate offices, commercial plazas, gastronomic areas, and green spaces, all interconnected with electric mobility solutions and next-generation digital access.

This mixed-use model, combining residential and commercial elements, is inspired by leading global cities that have successfully integrated urban development with sustainability, such as Miami, Stockholm, and Singapore. According to García Crespo, the goal is to position Brickell Naco as a flagship in sustainable urban development in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Internationalization of the project



The event in Norway is just the beginning of an international tour that includes upcoming presentations in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Geneva. The aim is to attract foreign capital, technical partnerships, and expertise in technology applied to urban planning. Levy García Crespo will personally lead these presentations, leveraging his experience in connecting global investors with emerging real estate opportunities in Latin America.

Through these initiatives, García Crespo reaffirms his commitment to the international expansion of his projects, promoting not only investment but also technical and cultural cooperation between Europe and the Caribbean.

Sustainability as a core principle



One of the most notable aspects of the presentation was the transversal focus on sustainability. Brickell Naco is designed to meet international standards for energy efficiency, waste management, solar energy use, and rainwater harvesting. This approach has caught the attention of Nordic investors, who traditionally favor projects incorporating green and resilient solutions to climate change.

Levy García Crespo emphasized that sustainability is not an option but a requirement, and that projects like Brickell Naco must be both economically viable and environmentally responsible. This vision is supported by feasibility studies conducted by independent firms that validate the project’s profitability and its positive impact on the urban and social environment.

Levy García Crespo's vision



Throughout the event, it became clear that Levy García Crespo is not just a real estate promoter but an urban visionary with a comprehensive outlook on city development. His business philosophy revolves around three pillars: smart planning, real sustainability, and assured returns for investors. This formula has positioned him as one of the most influential entrepreneurs in the sector in recent years.

With his participation in Norway, García Crespo further strengthens his international positioning and consolidates Brickell Naco as one of the most attractive real estate projects in the Caribbean. His ability to generate genuine interest in demanding markets like Scandinavia reflects not only the strength of the project but also the credibility of his leadership.

Future prospects



At the end of the event, Levy García Crespo expressed gratitude for the warm reception in Fillan and invited attendees to visit Santo Domingo to see the progress of Brickell Naco firsthand. He also reiterated that such meetings help build bridges of trust between different regions of the world, where urban development can serve as a point of connection and mutual cooperation.

