Houston, TX – April 2025 — As catastrophic weather events and complex property claims continue to rise across the southern United States, Texas Piers Consulting (TPC) has emerged as a key partner for insurance carriers seeking expert support in forensic engineering, structural damage assessments, and claims resolution.

With licensed operations in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, and Florida, Texas Piers Consulting specializes in forensic engineering, building consulting, catastrophe response, and appraisal and arbitration services, delivering accurate, fast, and scalable support for property-related insurance claims.

A Trusted Partner for Complex Claims and Large-Scale Catastrophes

Texas Piers Consulting is uniquely equipped to support the insurance industry with:

Forensic structural analysis

Property loss consulting

Alternative dispute resolution (ADR)

Supplemental claim estimating

Expert witness support and appraisals

Each service is designed to streamline claims, minimize disputes, and deliver regulatory-compliant evaluations across multiple jurisdictions.

“We understand the urgency and pressure that insurance carriers face when resolving complex claims. That’s why we provide clear, reliable, and defensible reports the first time,” said Alejandro Montes de Oca, Founder and Senior Forensic Engineer at Texas Piers Consulting.

Why Insurance Carriers Trust Texas Piers Consulting

Fast, accurate damage assessments

TPC deploys experienced engineers and consultants to deliver rapid evaluations that accelerate the decision-making process and reduce claim delays.

Clear, unbiased reports

TPC ’s documentation is detailed, transparent, and trusted by adjusters, attorneys, and reinsurers. Every report is designed to reduce litigation risk and simplify resolution.

Licensed in multiple states

Texas Piers Consulting is fully licensed and compliant in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and Georgia , ensuring jurisdictional alignment and consistent quality across all projects.

Scalable support for catastrophe events

Whether handling 10 claims or 10,000, TPC provides scalable deployment of field engineers, inspectors, and consultants to support high-volume events.

Technology-Driven, People-Focused

Using cutting-edge tools such as drone inspections, moisture detection technology, and real-time claim tracking, Texas Piers Consulting produces reports that are precise, timely, and actionable. The firm integrates technology into every phase of the inspection and claims process, helping clients achieve faster resolutions and maintain accuracy under pressure.

A Full Range of Services

Texas Piers Consulting offers a comprehensive portfolio, including:

Forensic Engineering

Building Consulting

Mechanical and Specialty Engineering

Site Inspection Services

Claim Estimating Support

Catastrophe Response

Appraisal & Arbitration

ADR and litigation support

Let’s Build Resilience, Together

Insurance carriers across the Southeast choose Texas Piers Consulting for one reason: results. From detailed damage evaluations to multi-property catastrophe deployments, TPC helps the insurance sector move faster, reduce disputes, and improve client satisfaction.

Contact Texas Piers Consulting today to discover how expert engineering and consulting services can support your claims department.

Website: www.texaspiersconsulting.com

Phone: (281) 688-6398

Email: [email protected]

