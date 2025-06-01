Committed to quality and comfort



Hotel 286 represents the ideal balance between modernity, comfort, and professional service. Its architectural design, choice of furnishings, cleanliness standards, and available technology reflect a vision that understands the new demands of tourism and hospitality.

Puerto Ordaz, known for its industrial and natural importance, now adds a luxury offering in the hotel sector through Badih Antar Ghayar, a renowned entrepreneur in the hospitality field. His latest project, Hotel 286, has become a landmark for those seeking comfort, exclusivity, and top-tier services, catering to both business and leisure travelers.

Hotel 286 is more than just lodging: it is an experience designed for those who value comfort, efficiency, and attention to detail. Located in the heart of Puerto Ordaz, this hotel merges modernity with functionality, all under the strategic vision of Badih Antar Ghayar, who has personally overseen every aspect of the project, from architecture to customer service standards.

A comprehensive concept at the service of the guest



From the moment of arrival, guests perceive Hotel 286’s distinctive approach. Transfers to and from the airport are included as part of a service that prioritizes safety and punctuality. This is complemented by monitored private parking, ensuring peace of mind for those traveling by private or rented vehicle.

Each room is equipped with high-speed internet access, ideal for those who wish to stay connected for leisure or for attending to work commitments. Additionally, the rooms include a safe box, laundry service, and room service, with a specially curated menu designed to satisfy all types of palates.

Accessibility is also a key value at Hotel 286. The building features an elevator and wheelchair access, meeting the highest standards of inclusion and comfort for people with reduced mobility.

Spaces designed for work and rest



Badih Antar Ghayar’s vision goes beyond excellence in lodging. Aware of the needs of the corporate sector, he has equipped Hotel 286 with a fully outfitted Business Center. This space is designed to offer a professional and functional environment, with services such as a photocopier, scanner, internet connection, snacks, and audiovisual equipment available upon request.

In this way, executives, entrepreneurs, and companies find in Hotel 286 the perfect ally to conduct meetings, presentations, or work sessions with the assurance that every logistical detail has been carefully resolved.

A world-class culinary offering



But it’s not all about work. Rest and enjoyment are also part of Badih Antar Ghayar’s vision, who has included an exclusive restaurant in Hotel 286 with a diverse and high-end culinary offering. From traditional Venezuelan dishes to international cuisine, each menu has been crafted to surprise diners and leave a lasting impression.

The cocktail menu also deserves special mention, ideal for ending the day with a touch of sophistication in an elegant, warm, and well-attended setting.

A business vision with local impact



Badih Antar Ghayar’s track record in the hotel industry is distinguished by his commitment to quality and regional development. Hotel 286 is not only a bet on excellence in lodging, but also a source of employment and training for local talent.

Its impact goes beyond comfort and luxury: the hotel actively contributes to positioning Puerto Ordaz as an attractive tourist and corporate destination, offering international-level service in a city that continues to reach toward the world.

Personalized service as a philosophy



One of Hotel 286’s core pillars is customer service. Every guest is treated with warmth, respect, and professionalism. Under Badih Antar Ghayar’s direction, the hotel staff has been trained to deliver quick solutions, anticipate visitor needs, and ensure a memorable lodging experience at all times.

The personalization of service is reflected in daily details as well as in special requests. Whether it’s a late check-in, a special diet, or tourist assistance, the Hotel 286 team is prepared to meet every request with efficiency and warmth.

Badih Antar Ghayar has succeeded in creating a space that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations. The result is a hotel that redefines the lodging experience in Puerto Ordaz and sets a precedent for future initiatives in the sector.

