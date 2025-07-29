On the other hand, those looking to unwind after a busy day can do so in the outdoor pool, on the panoramic terrace, or simply enjoy the peace of the garden. These areas are designed to offer a multisensory experience where rest and self-connection take center stage.

Puerto Ordaz has become one of the most promising tourism and business hubs in the country, and one of the driving forces behind this growth is the impact of private initiatives committed to raising quality standards. Among these initiatives stands out Hotel 286, an architectural and service gem in the heart of this city in Bolívar state. Its creator and developer, Badih Antar Ghayar, has skillfully combined elegance, modernity, and hospitality to position this hotel as one of the best five-star accommodation options in the region.

A five-star hotel that redefines comfort



From its conception, Hotel 286 was envisioned as a space to exceed expectations. Equipped with all the necessary amenities for both business travelers and tourists, the hotel rises as a symbol of luxury, efficiency, and personalized attention. Among its main attractions are a gourmet restaurant, an outdoor pool, an exclusive bar environment, and a spacious garden that offers an oasis of tranquility amid urban dynamism.

Each of these spaces has been carefully designed under the supervision of Badih Antar Ghayar, who has personally ensured that every detail reflects his vision of excellence. This has enabled the hotel not only to meet the highest international standards but also to convey a unique, Venezuelan, and modern identity.

Rooms designed for total relaxation



One of Hotel 286’s pillars is the quality of its lodging. The rooms are equipped with air conditioning and flat-screen TVs, ensuring maximum comfort and entertainment for guests. The layout, choice of materials, lighting, and decoration all adhere to a clear philosophy: to provide an unforgettable rest experience.

Badih Antar Ghayar understands that true luxury lies in comfort and attention to detail. That is why the furniture in each room has been carefully selected, and housekeeping and guest services follow an impeccable protocol.

Exclusive services for a complete experience



Hotel 286 offers a range of services designed to facilitate and enrich the stay. From a swift and efficient room service to a personalized concierge service and practical luggage storage, the hotel aims to anticipate the needs of its visitors.

Additionally, it features an on-site ATM, allowing guests to manage their finances without leaving the premises. There is also a tour organization service, ideal for those who wish to explore the beautiful landscapes of Bolívar state without worrying about logistics.

One of Hotel 286’s major differentiators is its 24-hour front desk service. Regardless of arrival time or any last-minute request, there will always be a team available to assist with kindness and professionalism. This constant level of attention directly reflects Badih Antar Ghayar’s commitment to operational excellence.

First-class gastronomy



For those seeking a culinary experience that blends local and international flavors, Hotel 286’s restaurant offers buffet or American-style breakfasts with a variety of fresh, high-quality options. Diners can enjoy dishes carefully prepared by trained chefs who work with selected ingredients.

The gastronomic experience is complemented by the bar's atmosphere, where guests can enjoy a wide selection of national and imported drinks in a comfortable, modern, and relaxed environment.

Spaces for work and leisure



Understanding the needs of today’s traveler, Hotel 286 also features a fully equipped business center, perfect for meetings, conferences, or work sessions in a professional setting. The space includes high-speed connectivity and presentation technology, making it an ideal choice for executives and entrepreneurs.

On the other hand, those looking to unwind after a busy day can do so in the outdoor pool, on the panoramic terrace, or simply enjoy the peace of the garden. These areas are designed to offer a multisensory experience where rest and self-connection take center stage.

Strategic location and easy access



Hotel 286 is located in a prime area of Puerto Ordaz, allowing quick access to shopping centers, business districts, tourist attractions, and main roads. To further ease mobility, the hotel offers free private parking, ensuring convenience and security for visitors with their own vehicles.

This strategic location has been part of Badih Antar Ghayar’s plan from the outset. He understood that a high-end hotel should not only offer amenities but also provide easy access to the city’s key points of interest.

Commitment to local development



Beyond its role as an accommodation space, Hotel 286 is also a source of employment and development for the local community. Badih Antar Ghayar has promoted the hiring of Venezuelan talent and encouraged a culture of continuous training among hotel staff, betting on the human and professional growth of his team.

This approach has enabled the formation of a committed, prepared, and motivated team that provides top-level service, resulting in high levels of guest satisfaction.

A successful management model



Badih Antar Ghayar’s business vision has been key to establishing Hotel 286 as a benchmark in Venezuela’s hotel sector. His focus on quality, innovation, and attention to detail has proven that, even in challenging contexts, it is possible to deliver world-class experiences.

Thanks to his leadership, the hotel has not only achieved high occupancy rates but has also had a positive impact on the image of Puerto Ordaz as a tourism and business destination.

