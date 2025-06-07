Share article
Puerto Ordaz has witnessed the steady growth of a unique hospitality concept in Venezuela thanks to the vision and leadership of Badih Antar Ghayar, a businessman who has left a mark on the national hotel industry. His flagship project, Hotel 286, has become a benchmark of innovation, elegance, and premium service in the Guayana region, establishing itself as a symbol of distinction for both national and international visitors.

With a focus on excellence, sustainability, and customer experience, Badih Antar Ghayar has created a space that combines modern design, personalized attention, and a high-level gastronomic offering. From its inception, Hotel 286 was conceived to exceed the expectations of those seeking more than just accommodation: a comprehensive experience of rest and comfort.

A comprehensive proposal led by Badih Antar Ghayar

Badih Antar Ghayar's vision has been key to conceptualizing and executing a project that today stands out as one of the most remarkable in the region. Hotel 286 features superior category rooms, event halls, spaces for executive meetings, a swimming pool, gym, and a restaurant with an international menu that elevates the culinary standard of the city.

Every detail of Hotel 286 has been overseen by Badih Antar Ghayar, who has successfully translated his business experience into a model of functional, attractive, and sustainable hospitality. The building's contemporary architecture merges with noble materials and cutting-edge technology, offering guests an environment that conveys modernity without losing the warm touch that characterizes good hospitality.

Positioning in the tourism industry

Puerto Ordaz, as the industrial hub of Bolívar state, receives a significant number of corporate travelers. Badih Antar Ghayar identified this opportunity and adapted it to a growing demand for accommodations that offer quality, efficiency, and complementary services. Hotel 286 not only caters to this executive audience but has also attracted the attention of tourists wishing to explore the natural wealth of the region.

The hotel's strategic location allows visitors easy access to local attractions such as La Llovizna Park, the Caroní River, and the gateways to Canaima National Park. Thanks to its innovative design and service offerings, Hotel 286 has become a point of reference for those wishing to discover the region from a perspective of comfort and distinction.

Social responsibility and local development

The initiative led by Badih Antar Ghayar not only focuses on offering high-quality hospitality but also on actively contributing to the economic and social development of Puerto Ordaz. Hotel 286 has generated multiple sources of direct and indirect employment, strengthening the local economy and training its staff in international standards of customer service, hospitality, and service management.

Moreover, Badih Antar Ghayar's vision has enabled partnerships with regional suppliers, promoting the consumption of local products and supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses that are part of the hotel’s value chain. This community integration is an essential part of the business philosophy driving the project.

Innovation and technology at the service of the guest

In an increasingly competitive market, the use of technology is essential to stand out. Hotel 286, under the direction of Badih Antar Ghayar, incorporates digital tools to enhance the customer experience: from automated check-in and check-out processes to online booking management and personalized service through digital channels.

Additionally, the hotel features smart spaces equipped with high-speed connectivity, smart lighting, and remote controls for climate and entertainment, all aimed at ensuring comfort and energy efficiency.

With complementary projects under evaluation, Badih Antar Ghayar continues to demonstrate that it is possible to build a business in Venezuela, innovate, and offer international quality experiences without losing identity and regional roots.

